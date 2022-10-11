Time Since Stroke Onset, Quantitative Collateral Score, and Functional Outcome After Endovascular Treatment for Acute Ischemic Stroke

Read full article on original website
Related
neurology.org
Acute Arterial Ischemic Stroke Following COVID-19 Vaccination
This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Acute arterial ischemic stroke (AIS) has been reported as a rare adverse...
cancernetwork.com
Investigators Survey Long-Term Effects of MCL Treatment in Swedish Patients
Patients with mantle cell lymphoma experienced higher relative risks of respiratory, blood, and infectious disease relative to the general population, regardless of treatment type. A recent study examined the long-term effects of treatment with and without high-dose chemotherapy plus autologous stem cell transplantation (HD-ASCT) in Swedish patients with mantle cell...
cohaitungchi.com
Is Leg Pain at Night A Warning Sign of Vascular Disease?
Is leg pain at night often interrupting your sleep? It could more than a normal sign of getting older. Pain in your legs and feet at night, or when trying to sleep, is often a symptom of peripheral artery disease (PAD). You are reading: Causes of muscle tension in the...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Film student who beat stage 4 blood cancer reveals early warning sign
A bald woman who beat stage 4 cancer has become a TikTok sensation by creating outrageous hairstyles and sharing “positivity” with almost 700,000 followers.Shell Rowe, a film and TV student from Essex, became a viral sensation after she started posting videos on TikTok about her cancer journey.The 23-year-old, who was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in August 2019 after a tennis ball-sized lump appeared in her neck, has relapsed three times but has been in remission since February 2022.Shell, whose videos include funny clips of her sticking objects such as popcorn and glitter to her head, said: “I could not...
Lima News
What is atrial fibrillation?
Nearly 3 million Americans are living with a heart condition called atrial fibrillation, according to the American Heart Association. But what is atrial fibrillation and how do you fix it?. A normal heart rhythm should beat like a steady drum. Atrial fibrillation is like a chaotic drumbeat. “What you’re having...
Dr. LaPook on new colonoscopy screening study
A new study raises some questions about how much colonoscopy screening reduces deaths from colon cancer. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook is a gastroenterologist and explains why the evidence can be confusing to patients.
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
MedicalXpress
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
MedicalXpress
Study shows some children with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia miss out on decades of life-saving treatment
The Family Heart Foundation, a leading research and advocacy organization, has shared results from an analysis of patients in its CASCADE FH Registry showing that children with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) are diagnosed earlier and have much higher untreated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) than adults with HoFH. The data raises...
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
News-Medical.net
Metformin reduces risk of severe COVID-19 in diabetic patients
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which is caused by infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), remains an urgent global public health crisis. Throughout the pandemic, individuals with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, are often at an increased risk of severe COVID-19. In fact, several inflammatory markers...
nypressnews.com
Spider veins in five areas may signal liver ‘scarring’
In fact, the report states that the prevalence of spider angiomas in cirrhosis patients is around 33 percent. This high number can be put down to the inability of the liver to metabolise circulating oestrogen during cirrhosis. At this stage of the disease, known as end-stage liver disease, normal liver...
studyfinds.org
One dose of ketamine eases depression within 4 hours, study reveals
PARIS, France — Most antidepressants take around three weeks to take effect, while studies consistently show ketamine works within hours. However, the mechanism which makes the drug work has remained unclear. Now, researchers from the Paris Brain Institute have discovered one answer that explains ketamine’s lightning-fast course of action.
I’m a neuroscientist & I’m reverse aging – three science-backed things I take every morning
ANTI-AGING can be confusing and complicated when choosing between promoted skincare regimens and Botox recommendations. So, what truly is the most effective anti-aging technique? One neuroscientist offered his science-backed research that supported the use of three things every morning. Robert Love is a neuroscientist who specializes in helping people with...
Medical News Today
What are silent strokes?
Silent strokes occur when a clot blocks a blood vessel in the brain, but the person experiences no noticeable symptoms. This can cause damage to a small part of the brain. Due to a lack of noticeable symptoms, silent can be difficult to identify. However, people may have slight mobility or memory issues.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Vitamin K2 and D supplementation reduces risk of coronary artery calcification, says recent study
A subgroup analysis of the Aortic Valve Decalcification Trial (AVADEC study) observed that vitamin K2 MK-7 (720 µg/day) and D (25 µg/day) supplementation for two years helped slow the progression of coronary plaque development in individuals at high risk of developing coronary artery calcification. A recent clinical trial...
healio.com
More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea
More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
IFLScience
What Does It Really Mean To Die Of “Old Age”?
Dying of “old age”… it certainly is a head-scratcher, and it can make people curious as to what actually is the cause of a person's death. This has become apparent with the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, as it was announced that "old age" was the cause of death on her death certificate. But what does it mean to die of old age?
Comments / 0