Braves ticket prices embarrassingly low for NLDS vs. Phillies
Friday’s NLDS Game 3 is a Friday game (time TBD) in Philadelphia and it is the first Phillies home playoff in 11 years, while the Braves are the defending World Series champions.
CBS Sports
Braves vs. Phillies: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for NLDS Game 1
The division-rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet Tuesday in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Truist Park, home of the Braves. The Braves won the NL East and finished as one of the top two division winners in the senior circuit (along with the Dodgers) and as such earned a first-round bye. They come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. The Phillies earned a wild-card berth and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. They come in with two days of rest.
Who Would Start NLDS Game 4 for the Phillies?
As the NLDS swiftly approaches, who would the Philadelphia Phillies send to the mound against the Braves in Game 4?
Umpire gifts Dodgers early lead over Padres with crazy missed call
The San Diego Padres jumped out to an early lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS after trailing for all of Game 1. Manny Machado took a 2-1 Clayton Kershaw offering over the left field wall to put the Padres up 1-0. Freddie Freeman responded...
theScore
Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by rain
ATLANTA (AP) — Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was scheduled to start nearly 3 hours late because of rain Wednesday. First pitch had been scheduled for 4:37 p.m. EDT, but it was pushed back as a thick line of storms meandered through the Atlanta area.
NBC Sports
How to watch 2022 MLB postseason, Dodgers-Padres, Braves-Phillies
Well, that didn’t go as expected. The NL Wild Card Series featured two upsets, with the lower seed each winning on the road to advance in the 2022 MLB postseason. First it was the Philadelphia Phillies, sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Then there was the San Diego Padres, who defeated the 101-win New York Mets in a three-game set at Citi Field.
Inside the Clubhouse: Destinations for Jacob deGrom and top free agents
This week’s Inside the Clubhouse gives an early look at the markets for the top four players in free agency, including Jacob deGrom, Carlos Correa, Aaron Judge and Trea Turner. As the playoffs roll along the majority of teams are already shifting into offseason mode, preparing to dive into...
NFL・
Phillies key reliever left off roster for NLDS against Braves due to injury
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A key player on the Phillies' pitching staff has been left off the 26-man roster for the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. Reliever David Robertson will be sitting this series out after injuring his right calf. Manager Rob Thomson says Robertson strained his calf while celebrating Bryce Harper's home run in Game 2 of the Wild Card round against the Cardinals. "He's devastated," Thomson said, "I mean he really wanted to pitch in the series and he knows how big of a part he is to this club. He's very disappointed." Here is the Phillies' 26-man roster for the NLDS.Ranger Suarez will make his playoff debut when he takes the mound for the Phillies and the Braves' starting pitcher will be ace Max Fried. Game 1 is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m. Click here for a preview of the NLDS matchup.
What happens if Yankees’ weather ruins ALDS Game 2 vs Cleveland Guardians?
Wednesday was a beautiful day for baseball in the Bronx, less than 24 hours after the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 in the series opener Tuesday night. Sadly, no baseball was played, by design. Rob Manfred’s newfangled playoff schedule has some kinks that still need to be worked out,...
MLB Playoffs Game 1: Phillies hang on to defeat Braves, take 1-0 lead in NLDS series
The Phillies have won three straight games to begin these playoffs, hardly looking like a team making its first postseason appearance since 2011.
FOX Sports
MLB Divisional Series top plays: Phillies dominating Braves
The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Phillies strike first, hold on to take Game 1 from Braves
Nineteen days ago, the Braves and Phillies squared off at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Atlanta's Max Fried took a tough 1-0 loss as Philadelphia starter Ranger Suárez kept the Braves' bats silent in a superb, six-inning start. On Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLDS, those same two...
Chicago Blackhawks: Game one went exactly how you’d think
The Chicago Blackhawks were in Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche in game one of the 2022-23 season. There are low expectations on this team going in and they showed everyone why in game number one. It went as you’d expect. Most teams in the league are better...
Red October picks back up with Phillies taking on Braves
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October is alive and picks back up Tuesday afternoon as the Phillies prepare to take on the Braves in Game 1 of their divisional series. It's a best-of-five series, which means later this week, playoff baseball will be here in Philadelphia for the first time in more than a decade. Friday will be the first time Phillies fans get to enjoy playoff baseball inside Citizens Bank Park this year.It will be worth the wait, especially knowing the Phils are renewing their rivalry with the Braves starting Tuesday afternoon.What a time to be a Philadelphia sports fan.At 5-0,...
FanSided
