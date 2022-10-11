ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Illini go wheels up to Minnesota for Big Ten Media Days

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5opk_0iTwanGT00

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCIA) — The Illini fly in style for their quick trip to Minneapolis and Big Ten Media Days. Both the Illinois men’s and women’s basketball teams boarded their private chartered jet out of Champaign Monday afternoon for the short flight north where they will spend Tuesday talking about the upcoming season.

Coleman Hawkins and Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. are representing the Illini in Minneapolis on the men’s side, Kendall Bostic and Makira Cook are representing for the women.

Normally the event is held every year in either Chicago or Indianapolis, but the league decided to move it to Minnesota ahead of this year’s women’s tournament in the Twin Cities. The men will play their conference tournament here next year.

Our coverage Tuesday starts with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s press conference bright and early at 8 a.m. We’ll stream it on our digital channels, watch directly on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and our website and app. We’ll hear from both Brad Underwood and Shauna Green later in the morning as well as we provide plenty of content both on air and online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Illinois volleyball sweeps Rutgers

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Brooke Mosher had a match high 12 kills, Kayla Burbage added 11 and Illinois volleyball swept Rutgers 3-0 at Huff Hall Wednesday night. The Illini (9-8, 4-3 B1G) picked up their sixth sweep of the season and second in the past three matches. Raina Terry also posted double-digit kills with 10, with […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

B1G basketball media day starts countdown to hoops season

MINNEAPOLIS (Mn.) WCIA– Expectations remain for the Illini in Minneapolis as Brad Underwood starts his title defense. The Illinois head coach has had his hands on both Big Ten title trophies the past two years winning the conference tournament championship in 2021 before taking home the regular season title last season. “We’ve come a long […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
College Football News

Minnesota vs Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Minnesota vs Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Minnesota (4-1), Illinois (5-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Minnesota vs Illinois...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Illinois State
Local
Minnesota College Sports
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Local
Minnesota College Basketball
Champaign, IL
College Basketball
City
Chicago, IL
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Minneapolis, MN
College Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Champaign, IL
Basketball
Champaign, IL
Sports
Champaign, IL
College Sports
Minneapolis, MN
College Basketball
Local
Illinois College Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
fox9.com

Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen presented game ball at Big Ten Media Days

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis is hosting Big Ten Media Days for men’s and women’s basketball at Target Center this week, and Commissioner Kevin Warren had a surprise for Lindsay Whalen before she took the stage. Warren presented the University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach with a game ball before...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Underwood
Person
Shauna Green
Person
Coleman Hawkins
Person
Kevin Warren
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
MINNESOTA STATE
zagsblog.com

Top-30 recruit Dennis Evans set to commit next Monday

Class of 2023 four-star big-man Dennis Evans will commit next Monday on Instagram Live. The 7-foot-1, Riverside (CA.) native, is down to Minnesota and TCU, with the Gophers seen as a slight favorite. Evans also held offers from Florida State, Kansas, San Diego State, and Texas, among others. He most...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WCIA

Defense, last minute takeaway seals Illini win over Iowa

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — An interception by true freshman Matthew Bailey with under two minutes to go sealed a victory for Illinois (5-1, 2-1) in a 9-6 defensive battle with Iowa (3-3, 1-2). Illinois faced adversity early, as starting quarterback Tommy DeVito exited the game in the first quarter after being injured on a sack. DeVito […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
msureporter.com

Mav Machine stuns stadium

Header Photo: Last Saturday, The Maverick Machine Athletic Band preformed at the Annual Youth In Music Marching band show. The band preformed an exhibition of their show “Time Machine” In the Minnesota Vikings very own U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Machine was one of three collegiate bands to preform at this event. (Lily Anderson/The Reporter)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Illini#The Twin Cities#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Westville’s Haurez stepping into new role leading Tigers

WESTVILLE (WCIA) — Landen Haurez is taking on whatever role is needed of him, even playing a new position the Westville senior hasn’t suited up at since his freshman year. “Anything that we throw at him he’s handled,” Westville head coach Guy Goodlove said. “We’ve got great confidence in him and he’s done a great […]
WESTVILLE, IL
WCIA

Change the life of a student with CU 1-to-1 mentoring

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Everyone needs someone to look up to and have a mentor. One local program is helping connect students to mentors at a young age to do exactly that. CU 1-to-1 mentoring is a multi-district program. Matching adults to students who need mentoring in Champaign and Urbana. After the pandemic and the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Discover Chicago with “Rickshaw Reggie”

Charlie thinks he knows everything about Chicago: deep-dish pizza, baseball, and tall buildings. What else is there to see? Then he meets Rickshaw Reggie. On a magical tour of Chicago’s many neighborhoods, he learns the real city begins at the edge of his imagination. From Lincoln Park to Hyde Park, from the Indian Boundary Line to the Pullman cars, Rickshaw Reggie shows Charlie and his Grandma the who, what, where, and when of the Windy City. With illustrated maps as your guide, come along for an unforgettable ride. Written by Kathleen Dragan, with illustrations by Ed Koehler, you just might discover a part of Chicago that you never imagined!
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois journalist wins Father of the Year award

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — WTAX news director Dave Dahl is notorious in the capitol for his unique questions to lawmakers, but he’s also famous by association for being the one-man entourage to his son Clifford. “Everyone wants their little piece of Clifford,” Dahl said. “He belongs to everybody. And even before we knew he was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Youtube
WCIA

Walk for Wishes

Jera Sotero, age 16 of Rantoul was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Her wish to go on a shopping spree happened in June of this year. Walk for Wishes – Hessel Park – Champaign, Sunday, October 16th. Registration Open: 11:00 AM | Opening Ceremony: 12:00 PM | Event...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Campus-wide activities planned for 2022 U of I Homecoming Week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois will celebrate the 112th Homecoming this week. This year’s theme is “We are FamIlly” and features activities focused on engaging alumni, students, faculty and staff with the local community. The week-long celebration began on Sunday with an in-person and virtual 5K race. Athletic Director Josh Whitman and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Walk for Wishes happening in the Community

Jera Sotero, age 16 of Rantoul was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Her wish to go on a shopping spree happened in June of this year. Walk for Wishes – Hessel Park – Champaign, Sunday, October 16th. Registration Open: 11:00 AM | Opening Ceremony: 12:00 PM | Event...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy