Illini go wheels up to Minnesota for Big Ten Media Days

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCIA) — The Illini fly in style for their quick trip to Minneapolis and Big Ten Media Days. Both the Illinois men’s and women’s basketball teams boarded their private chartered jet out of Champaign Monday afternoon for the short flight north where they will spend Tuesday talking about the upcoming season.

Coleman Hawkins and Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. are representing the Illini in Minneapolis on the men’s side, Kendall Bostic and Makira Cook are representing for the women.

Normally the event is held every year in either Chicago or Indianapolis, but the league decided to move it to Minnesota ahead of this year’s women’s tournament in the Twin Cities. The men will play their conference tournament here next year.

Our coverage Tuesday starts with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s press conference bright and early at 8 a.m. We’ll stream it on our digital channels, watch directly on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and our website and app. We’ll hear from both Brad Underwood and Shauna Green later in the morning as well as we provide plenty of content both on air and online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.