Kansas City, MO

FanSided

Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty

Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. It looks like the Tua Tagovailoa effect is here to stay. On Monday night Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was handed a roughing the passer call for his strip sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, which seemed excessive to pretty much everyone, except Skip Bayless.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Chiefs Fan News

Kansas City Chiefs fans were displeased by a controversial roughing the passer penalty that cost the team a takeaway in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. They responded to the questionable call with classless behavior directed at the opposing team. Fans threw beer cans at Raiders players as...
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce has wild history with ref that blew roughing the passer call vs. Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs got the short end of the stick on Monday Night Football when the refs decided to give the Raiders everything in the first half. First, it was the blatant pass interference call on rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson who was playing the ball against Davante Adams. Then, I don’t think I need to say it, but the blatant roughing the passer call on Chris Jones who was falling on Derek Carr.
