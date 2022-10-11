ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

‘Early detection is everything’: Women get mammograms for little to no cost on Big Pink Bus

By Sarah Al-Shaikh
 2 days ago

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Some women in Hays County got their mammograms Monday for little to no charge. They did it while on the Lone Star Circle of Care’s Big Pink Bus .

It’s part of a program Hays County commissioners voted to support with money from the American Rescue Plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DOmpy_0iTwafCf00
Mammography techs with the Big Pink Bus encourage breast cancer screenings starting at 40 years old.

The bus travels across different Central Texas counties, providing breast cancer screenings for people who might not otherwise get it for a variety of reasons.

“The Big Pink Bus services the patients that are under-insured or uninsured. Some are language barriers, some are financial barriers,” said Donna Geuder, a mammography tech on the bus.

It’s a resource Dr. Linda Wilson strongly encourages women to use after her own diagnosis of breast cancer.

“It really took a large toll on me which I didn’t expect. I’ve always sort of been strong,” Wilson said.

After years of treatment, Wilson has been cancer free for nearly a decade. She stresses the importance of getting screened.

“Although Hays is quickly becoming not so rural, have the lower rates of screening,” Wilson said.

Hays County does not have a tax base to cover health care like Travis County does. That’s one of the reasons the bus provides these services to communities that desperately need them.

“These are women who are over the age of 50 that have never had a mammogram,” Geuder said.

It’s an appointment Wilson said women cannot put off. She hopes with more resources comes more dialogue.

“It’s something that should be discussed often and without shame,” Wilson said.

Hays County commissioners approved $1,287,219 of American Rescue Plan funds to go toward the program.

Some requirements for getting screened on the Big Pink Bus include:

  • be 40 years old or older
  • uninsured or have coverage from MAP, MAP Basic or select commercial insurance
  • have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months
  • not pregnant or breastfeeding

To schedule an appointment call 1 (844) PINK-BUS.

