Filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is set to testify against Harvey Weinstein in his Los Angeles sexual assault trial

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In CaliforniaDOPE Quick ReadsLos Angeles, CA
Related
California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
The wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday
Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel, among accusers at Harvey Weinstein trial
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, was among accusers present on Monday during Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill restricting use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal cases
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Friday that will limit prosecutors' ability to use rap and hip-hop lyrics as evidence in criminal cases.
'It's Horrible Timing:' Danny Masterson Demands Criminal Trial Be Delayed Due To Rick Caruso's Anti-Scientology Ads In Race For L.A. Mayor
Danny Masterson asked the court to delay his criminal trial due to an unusual circumstance. The former That '70s Show actor, who is fighting three charges of forcible rape, asked the judge to push his scheduled October 11 trial date because of Rick Caruso's anti-Scientology ads in his race for Los Angeles mayor, RadarOnline.com has learned. Masterson has been a longtime member of the Church of Scientology. The actor showed up to court with his lawyer, Philip Cohen, on Monday, who argued that the timing of Caruso's commercials is "horrible" for his client. He asked that Masterson's trial be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Drops Thousands On Renovations To Lavish L.A. Property
Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullor completed a series of extensive renovations to her lavish Los Angeles home. The 39-year-old activist shelled out more than $30,000 on a new fence last year, followed by thousands of dollars more on updates to the property, including adding a swimming pool, a sauna and an outdoor play area with a swing set and slide for her son.
How women are faring, 5 years after the Harvey Weinstein exposés
In the five years since the publication of two gut-wrenching exposés involving women who said they were abused by film mogul Harvey Weinstein while trying to enter the industry, there's been a massive rise in social awareness of the pervasiveness of sexual harassment. Why it matters: Despite this, there's...
Judge delays Elizabeth Holmes's sentencing in response to bid for new trial
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes's sentencing has been pushed back by the judge as officials investigate whether prosecutors in her case practiced misconduct.
‘Inventing Anna’ Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin Released From Jail As She Fights Deportation
The subject of Netflix’s hit series Inventing Anna has won a victory of sorts in court as she fights deportation, according to Bloomberg and The Daily Beast. Anna Sorokin, a convicted Russian-born swindler who pretended to be an heiress named Anna Delvey, overstayed her visa and has been held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the past 17 months after serving nearly two years in prison for financially defrauding elite New Yorkers via a complicated web of lies. An immigration judge on Wednesday approved the 31-year-old German citizen’s release from a New York facility, but ordered her to post $10,000 bail, remain...
RELATED PEOPLE
Attorney complains about ‘unsanitary’ cell conditions for Weinstein
An attorney representing former film producer Harvey Weinstein complained to a judge Tuesday about the “almost medieval” conditions his client is facing in a temporary holding cell before he is taken back to jail while on trial on sex-related charges involving five women. One of Weinstein’s lawyers, Mark...
Grazia
Anna Delvey Is Getting Released From Prison
Anna Delvey – the con artist and faux socialite who went viral for scamming New York’s top bankers, luxury hotels, and elite socialites out of thousands of dollars as detailed in the Netflix series Inventing Anna – is being released from jail…but has to stay off social media.
Spacey trial proceeds after his lawyer contracts COVID-19
NEW YORK — (AP) — The lawyer for actor Kevin Spacey has tested positive for COVID-19, but the week-old civil sex abuse trial resumed Thursday with testimony from a psychologist. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said his first concern after attorney Jennifer Keller tested positive Thursday morning...
KCCI.com
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin can fight deportation on house arrest, judge rules
NEW YORK — A U.S. immigration judge cleared the way Wednesday for fake German heiress Anna Sorokin to be released from detention to home confinement while she fights deportation, if she meets certain conditions. Video above: Who Is Anna Sorokin? What to Know About the Fake Heiress. She must...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harvey Weinstein's lawyer argues he has 'almost medieval' cell conditions
Harvey Weinstein's lawyer pled with the judge in his rape and sexual assault case in Los Angeles that his holding cell is “unhygienic” and “almost medieval.”
Judge dismisses suit against casino mogul Steve Wynn that claimed he lobbied Trump on behalf of China
A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a Justice Department lawsuit against casino developer Steve Wynn that sought to force him to register as a foreign agent due to lobbying work the agency says he did for China during the Trump administration. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said the Justice Department...
Local DACA recipient talks about her life in Las Vegas
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals also known as DACA, protects young immigrants known as Dreamers from being deported. Many are right here in our valley.
Comments / 0