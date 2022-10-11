Read full article on original website
Popculture
Netflix Makes Change to Jeffrey Dahmer Show Listing After Serious Backlash
The Netflix series focusing on convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer continues to spark conversation. Viewers have praised the 10-episode drama for showcasing the lengths Dahmer went through to torture his victims. But there have been some complaints. Some feel the series has re-traumatized the families of the victims. Others are upset over the fact that Dahmer's intended targets were boys and men of color, primarily Black. The latest criticism was the streaming platform's decision to stamp the film with an LGBTQ category tag. In the wake of the criticism, Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag.
thebrag.com
YouTube vs. TikTok: content creator reveals where the real money is
A content creator known for her financial life hacks and legal loopholes has revealed the truth about revenue-generated income from platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Erika Kullberg, known as “Money Lawyer Erika” on social media, has shared everything from how to replace Nikes for free outside the standard 60-day return policy, to how to get free airline perks if your flight is delayed.
