Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patientMedia TVTampa, FL
St. Petersburg Offers Shelter For Hurricane VictimsBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Suspect identified in deadly Tampa nightclub shooting
Tampa Police identified a suspected shooter Wednesday after seven people were shot and one person was killed at a Tampa bar over the weekend.
Growing hole in backyard concerns renter in Largo
A Largo renter who discovered a hole in her backyard after Hurricane Ian has major concerns as the hole grows, and reached out to WFLA for help.
2nd biker gang member arrested after man killed execution-style, deputies say
A second biker gang member was arrested Wednesday after a man was killed execution-style at his Palm Harbor home in April, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Woman Killed Walking On Hillsborough River Bridge Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – A woman was killed overnight when she was struck by a vehicle while walking across the Hillsborough River Bridge According to the Tampa Police Department, the crash happened on Nebraska Avenue, Hillsborough River Bridge at approximately 2:09 am. Police say the female
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14-year-old in serious condition after he was accidentally shot in Largo, deputies say
A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says he was shot accidentally on Wednesday.
fox13news.com
More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools
TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
'Hoax' threats force lockdowns at several Tampa Bay-area schools
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several Tampa Bay-area schools responded to what are believed to be fake threats similar to what South Florida schools experienced on Tuesday. Students were placed on lockdown as a precaution. Parents whose students attend St. Petersburg Catholic High School were told to go to the...
A Tampa paraplegic woman dealt with a leaking roof and mold at her apartment. Now she's being evicted
The company that the woman rents from has been caught in several scandals recently.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ruskin woman arrested for trying to loot fishing poles from Fort Myers home: sheriff’s office
A Ruskin woman was arrested for looting and trying to steal fishing poles post-Hurricane Ian, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Woman dies after being struck by car on Tampa bridge
A woman was killed after getting hit by a car in Tampa on Wednesday morning.
fox13news.com
'This is our forever home': Pinellas County school bus driver receives keys to new home
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Like many people in Tampa Bay, Tomeka Taylor battled rising rents while searching for affordable housing. "We were pretty much homeless when we moved," Taylor, who is also a Pinellas County school bus driver, said. Last year, Taylor and her two boys moved out of a...
‘That’s not my dad’: Hillsborough deputy rescues 2 children kidnapped in carjacking
Two children were rescued mere minutes after they were kidnapped in a carjacking Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 injured after truck dumps mud on I-75 on-ramp in Brandon
Eight people were sent to the hospital after a truck dumped wet soil onto an I-75 on-ramp in Brandon on Wednesday.
Police: 'No activity or shooter' on St. Petersburg College campus after possible gunshots heard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police said there is "no activity or shooter" on the St.Petersburg College Gibbs campus after possible gunshots were heard in the area. Officers say someone called the department shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday to report the possible gunshots heard in the area of 5th Avenue North and 66th Street.
Florida car rental employees find toddler left in returned vehicle
When deputies arrived, they found the employee holding the child, whose face was "warm and streaked with dried tears," authorities said, adding that the toddler was still breathing normally.
sarasotamagazine.com
Riverview High Lockdown Suspected to Be Part of Statewide Hoax
This afternoon, Riverview High School went into lockdown because of a reported active shooter. Dozens of Sarasota County Sheriff's Office squad cars blocked Proctor Road and officers entered the campus to assess the threat. The sheriff's department was assisted by the Sarasota Police Department. Hours later, they left. “No threat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video: St. Pete garage, apartment catches on fire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tuesday morning started off early with flames for one apartment in St. Petersburg. At around 7 a.m., St. Pete Fire Rescue responded to an area near 19th Avenue and 2nd Street South on reports of a detached garage and upstairs apartment on fire. The agency says there were no injuries resulting from the fire.
Man texts family while held at gunpoint during carjacking, Florida police say
A man discretely texted family and friends as he was being held at gunpoint Sunday during an armed carjacking, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.
Argument leads to Bradenton stabbing, deputies say
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they said stabbed a man in a fight Friday.
TPD identify one suspect in deadly lounge shooting, one remains unidentified
Tampa Police have identified at least one suspect in a Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead and multiple others injured. Now, police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 3