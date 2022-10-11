ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverview, FL

fox13news.com

More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools

TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Riverview High Lockdown Suspected to Be Part of Statewide Hoax

This afternoon, Riverview High School went into lockdown because of a reported active shooter. Dozens of Sarasota County Sheriff's Office squad cars blocked Proctor Road and officers entered the campus to assess the threat. The sheriff's department was assisted by the Sarasota Police Department. Hours later, they left. “No threat...
RIVERVIEW, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Video: St. Pete garage, apartment catches on fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tuesday morning started off early with flames for one apartment in St. Petersburg. At around 7 a.m., St. Pete Fire Rescue responded to an area near 19th Avenue and 2nd Street South on reports of a detached garage and upstairs apartment on fire. The agency says there were no injuries resulting from the fire.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

