Association of Cerebrovascular and Alzheimer Disease Biomarkers With Cholinergic White Matter Degeneration in Cognitively Unimpaired Individuals

scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Disease Risk 50–80% Higher in Older Adults Who Caught COVID-19
Older people who had a COVID-19 infection show a considerably higher risk—as much as 50% to 80% higher than a control group—of developing Alzheimer’s disease within a year. This is according to a new research study of more than 6 million patients aged 65 and older. Researchers...
MedicalXpress
New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease
A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
neurology.org
Improving Early Recognition of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Mimics
Objectives: Diagnostic criteria emphasize the use of sensitive and disease-specific tests to distinguish patients with rapidly progressive dementia (RPD) due to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) versus other causes (‘mimics’). These tests are often performed in specialized centers, with results taking days to return. There is a need to leverage clinical features and rapidly reporting tests to distinguish patients with RPD due to CJD early in the symptomatic course.
neurology.org
Effects of Exercise on Depressive Symptoms in Patients With Parkinson Disease: A Meta-analysis
Methods: Three independent reviewers searched for randomized controlled trials that applied exercise interventions with depressive symptoms as an outcome measure for patients with PD on PubMed and Web of Science up to February 28, 2022. Random effects meta-analyses were performed, in which standardized mean differences (SMDs) between the effects of exercise and control interventions on depressive symptoms with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were calculated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IFLScience
Older Adults That Got COVID-19 May Have Up To 80 Percent Increased Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease
People aged 65 and over had a significantly higher risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease within a year of contracting COVID-19, according to a huge new study of 6 million people. When compared to the control group, there was a 50-80 percent increased risk of developing the neurological disease in people infected with COVID-19, highlighting the current and potential future implications the virus may have on the older populations.
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Survival With Parkinson’s Tied to Age at Onset, Cognition in Study
Older age at onset, a faster rate of disease progression, and severe cognitive impairment are key factors in poorer survival rates for people with Parkinson’s disease, a study that followed patients in northern China for 10 years found. Fatigue may also be an indicator of poorer survival, while physical...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
Lima News
What is atrial fibrillation?
Nearly 3 million Americans are living with a heart condition called atrial fibrillation, according to the American Heart Association. But what is atrial fibrillation and how do you fix it?. A normal heart rhythm should beat like a steady drum. Atrial fibrillation is like a chaotic drumbeat. “What you’re having...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia
One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
Medical News Today
Alzheimer's: Lack of beta-amyloid, not plaque buildup, may be the culprit
Until recently, beta-amyloid plaques, common in those with Alzheimer’s, were generally thought to be responsible for the deterioration in cognitive function that is characteristic of the disorder. However, many people accumulate amyloid plaques in the brain as they age, but only some of these people go on to develop...
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Risk of Developing Dementia Higher in Parkinson’s: Follow-up Study
The risk of developing dementia appears to be higher among people with Parkinson’s disease when compared to age and sex-matched controls, according to the findings of a 25-year follow-up study of more than 1,000 patients in Sweden. The study, “High risk of developing dementia in Parkinson’s disease: a Swedish...
MedicalXpress
Older class of type 2 diabetes drugs, glitazones, linked to 22% reduction in dementia risk
Use of an older class of type 2 diabetes drugs called glitazones, also known as thiazolidinediones or TZDs for short, is linked to a 22% reduced risk of dementia, reveals a long term study published in the open access journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care. These drugs may effectively...
Medical News Today
Is Parkinson’s a neurological disease?
Parkinson’s is a neurological disease that affects the brain and nervous system. These changes affect movement and can cause motor symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and loss of balance. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disease that occurs due to changes in nerve cells in the brain and nervous system....
neurology.org
Physical Functional Impairment and the Risk of Incident Mild Cognitive Impairment in an Observational Study of World Trade Center Responders
Background and Objectives: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has been linked to increased risk of cognitive dysfunction and physical functional impairment (PFI). The objective of this prospective cohort study was to examine whether PFI was associated with increased risk of incident mild cognitive impairment (MCI) among World Trade Center (WTC) responders with PTSD. We hypothesized that responders with PTSD would have an elevated risk of incident MCI, and that PFI would mediate this increase.
healio.com
More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea
More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
neurology.org
Menopausal Vasomotor Symptoms and White Matter Hyperintensities in Midlife Women
Background and Objectives. The menopause transition is increasingly recognized as a time of importance for women’s brain health. A growing body of work indicates that the classic menopausal symptom, vasomotor symptoms (VMS), may be associated with poorer cardiovascular health. Other work links VMS to poorer cognition. We investigate whether VMS, when rigorously assessed using physiologic measures, are associated with greater white matter hyperintensity volume (WMHV) among midlife women. We consider a range of potential explanatory factors in these associations and explore whether VMS are associated with the spatial distribution of WMHV.
docwirenews.com
Pediatric Diabetic Kidney Disease: A Review
Concomitant with the increasing incidence of diabetes mellitus in recent decades, there has been a significant increase in the incidence of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). In children and adolescents, kidney disease associated with diabetes mellitus is represented by persistent albuminuria, arterial hypertension, progression in decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate, development of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), and increased cardiovascular and all-cause morbidity and mortality. In a recent issue of the World Journal of Diabetes, Carmen Muntean, MD, PhD, and colleagues provided an overview of diabetic kidney disease in pediatric patients [World J Diabetes. 2022;13(8):587-599].
