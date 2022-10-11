Read full article on original website

Jackson garbage fight seems to keep getting messier
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council said it is moving on to get a new garbage contract with another company, while it agrees to pay millions of dollars to the mayor's choice for the job — Richard's Disposal. Following a lengthy city council meeting on Tuesday, members...

Jackson mayor says city council not in position to give contract to Waste Management
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council approved adeal to keep Richard's Disposal picking up trash in the Capital City. But an attorney for the council said they also approved Waste Management to take over garbage collection in January. The settlement says the city will pay Richard's Disposal $4.8...

Mississippi River drops to startlingly low levels
JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marked one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...

Mississippi College scholarship offers full tuition for Mississippi residents
CLINTON, Miss. — A full-tuition scholarship to Mississippi College is available for any undergraduate student admitted from the state of Mississippi. The Leland Speed scholarship is named in honor of the longest-serving board member in MC's history. Speed, who died in 2021, was CEO of East Group Properties and Parkway Properties. He also served as executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority under Gov. Haley Barbour.

Jackson police officer sitting in vehicle when someone opened fire, chief says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police Chief James Davis said one of his officers was sitting in his cruiser when someone opened fire on him. The officer was not injured. Davis said the incident happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday near Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue. The officer drove to Livingston Road, near the Jackson Medical Mall, after the incident, police said.

Recycling returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Recycling has returned to Jackson. Keep Jackson Beautiful has partnered with Replenysh, EnvironMentality to implement a recycling program in the city. The idea was sparked by the water crisis that resulted in the disposal of an influx of plastic water bottles. Keep Jackson Beautiful executive director...

New Hinds County detention center expected to cost $125 million
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — Hinds County leaders broke ground Monday on a new detention center to replace the troubled Raymond jail, which faces a possible federal takeover. County leaders hope the step forward will impress federal authorities and stop a threatened takeover of the Raymond Detention Center after years of litigation over serious safety concerns for detainees and detention officers.

Jackson police investigate 5 homicides in 5 days
JACKSON, Miss. — So far this year, the Jackson Police Department has investigated 105 homicides, including the five below. Carrie Fleming, 27, was walking before 10 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Serenity Apartments on Hospital Drive when police say 37-year-old Robert Anderson approached her with a weapon.

Missing Terry teenager found safe
TERRY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation canceled an Endangered/Missing Child Alert after 16-year-old Jeremy Horton was found safe. When the alert was issued Tuesday, Horton hadn't been seen since Friday. MBI said Wednesday morning that Horton had been located and is safe.

9-year-old killed in an accidental shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting that killed a 9-year-old child. According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, the shooting was reported Wednesday evening at the Graystone Hills apartment complex on Chadwick Drive. Hearn said the unidentified child was accidentally shot by another 9-year-old after returning...

'My little brother couldn't even make it to 25;' man shot to death on Alamo Street
JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a man shot and killed last week is mourning his death. "That’s my little brother," said Christian Hunter. "My little brother couldn't even make it to 25. I just saw that last year. I'm just now seeing 26." Jackson police officials said...

Attention shoppers: the Canton Flea Market returns Thursday
CANTON, Miss. — The Canton Flea Market kicks off Thursday. The biannual event attracts thousands of artists from all over to showcase handcrafted and unique items, including jewelry and pottery. Vendors will be set up all around the Madison County Courthouse grounds. There will also be additional booths at...

JSU has the answer to the question, Who Is SWAC?
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders believes his team is SWAC because they are undefeated so far this season and have been dominant. That very well could be all the answer you need to the question Who is SWAC? Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr said that during his postgame press conference following an unsavory interaction between himself and Coach Prime after JSU defeated them 26-12 on their homecoming.

Man charged in several Jackson crimes, including shooting that killed 27-year-old woman
JACKSON, Miss. — A judge denied bond for a man who the Jackson Police Department said went on a violent crime spree that lasted less than 12 hours, leaving one woman dead and another person with gunshot wounds. Robert Anderson, 37, is charged with armed robbery, business burglary, murder,...

Blitz 16 Player of the Week: Jakobe Calvin
CLINTON, Miss. — The Blitz 16 Player of the Week winner for Week 7 of the Blitz is Clinton High School running back Jakobe Calvin. The senior ran for 176 yards and scored three touchdowns in a win over Madison Central last Friday night which extended their win streak to three games. Congrats to Jakobe!

'She didn't deserve to go this way,' says mother of woman killed when she was run over
JACKSON, Miss. — A woman who was killed last week after she was run over by a car, which police said was driven by her boyfriend, is being remembered by her mother as kind and always willing to help. Monique Martinez, 23, was killed Tuesday on Creston Avenue. Jackson...
