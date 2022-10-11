ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAPT

Jackson garbage fight seems to keep getting messier

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council said it is moving on to get a new garbage contract with another company, while it agrees to pay millions of dollars to the mayor's choice for the job — Richard's Disposal. Following a lengthy city council meeting on Tuesday, members...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi River drops to startlingly low levels

JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marked one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Mississippi College scholarship offers full tuition for Mississippi residents

CLINTON, Miss. — A full-tuition scholarship to Mississippi College is available for any undergraduate student admitted from the state of Mississippi. The Leland Speed scholarship is named in honor of the longest-serving board member in MC's history. Speed, who died in 2021, was CEO of East Group Properties and Parkway Properties. He also served as executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority under Gov. Haley Barbour.
CLINTON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Society
Jackson, MS
Society
WAPT

Jackson police officer sitting in vehicle when someone opened fire, chief says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police Chief James Davis said one of his officers was sitting in his cruiser when someone opened fire on him. The officer was not injured. Davis said the incident happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday near Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue. The officer drove to Livingston Road, near the Jackson Medical Mall, after the incident, police said.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Recycling returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Recycling has returned to Jackson. Keep Jackson Beautiful has partnered with Replenysh, EnvironMentality to implement a recycling program in the city. The idea was sparked by the water crisis that resulted in the disposal of an influx of plastic water bottles. Keep Jackson Beautiful executive director...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

New Hinds County detention center expected to cost $125 million

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — Hinds County leaders broke ground Monday on a new detention center to replace the troubled Raymond jail, which faces a possible federal takeover. County leaders hope the step forward will impress federal authorities and stop a threatened takeover of the Raymond Detention Center after years of litigation over serious safety concerns for detainees and detention officers.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate 5 homicides in 5 days

JACKSON, Miss. — So far this year, the Jackson Police Department has investigated 105 homicides, including the five below. Carrie Fleming, 27, was walking before 10 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Serenity Apartments on Hospital Drive when police say 37-year-old Robert Anderson approached her with a weapon.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Pressure#Smith Robertson Museum
WAPT

Missing Terry teenager found safe

TERRY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation canceled an Endangered/Missing Child Alert after 16-year-old Jeremy Horton was found safe. When the alert was issued Tuesday, Horton hadn't been seen since Friday. MBI said Wednesday morning that Horton had been located and is safe.
TERRY, MS
WAPT

9-year-old killed in an accidental shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting that killed a 9-year-old child. According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, the shooting was reported Wednesday evening at the Graystone Hills apartment complex on Chadwick Drive. Hearn said the unidentified child was accidentally shot by another 9-year-old after returning...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Attention shoppers: the Canton Flea Market returns Thursday

CANTON, Miss. — The Canton Flea Market kicks off Thursday. The biannual event attracts thousands of artists from all over to showcase handcrafted and unique items, including jewelry and pottery. Vendors will be set up all around the Madison County Courthouse grounds. There will also be additional booths at...
CANTON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WAPT

JSU has the answer to the question, Who Is SWAC?

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders believes his team is SWAC because they are undefeated so far this season and have been dominant. That very well could be all the answer you need to the question Who is SWAC? Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr said that during his postgame press conference following an unsavory interaction between himself and Coach Prime after JSU defeated them 26-12 on their homecoming.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Blitz 16 Player of the Week: Jakobe Calvin

CLINTON, Miss. — The Blitz 16 Player of the Week winner for Week 7 of the Blitz is Clinton High School running back Jakobe Calvin. The senior ran for 176 yards and scored three touchdowns in a win over Madison Central last Friday night which extended their win streak to three games. Congrats to Jakobe!
CLINTON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy