Athens crews put out garage fire, saving home
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at an Athens home on Wednesday, according to emergency officials.
WAFF
Huntsville Fire & Rescue respond to structure fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue sent multiple units to a structure fire on Monday evening. The four pumper trucks and a ladder truck responded to a home located at 4103 Glendale Lane NW. When HF&R arrived the flames were showing and the inside burned throughout the home....
Tuscumbia brush fire still burning after almost three months
One nearby resident told News 19 that he's worried about the long-term effects that the smoke could have on his family.
Huntsville police working death investigation at Pulaski Pike
Huntsville police are currently on the scene at a death investigation. Officers were called to the area of Pulaski Pike and Vogel Drive. Sgt. Rosalind White said the call came in shortly before 2 p.m. This post will be updated as more information comes in.
WAFF
One dead following Limestone Co. fire Monday
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a house fire that occurred in Athens around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to the East Limestone Fire Chief and the Limestone County Coroner, one man and two small dogs were killed in the fire. Chief Tony Kirk also says that neighbors told him the man who died was a former prisoner of war and a marine.
Three Outdoor Warning Sirens Out of Service in Madison County
The sirens are waiting for parts for necessary repairs.
WAFF
Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death
BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
WAFF
Huntsville man injured in second shooting this week on Rumson Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In less than a week, two people have been injured in shootings on Rumson Rd. in Huntsville. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are searching for four potential suspects in relation to these two shootings. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Timothy Richards, HPD officers responded to...
Boaz man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
A Boaz man is dead after being struck by a car in Blount County, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Decatur Police Department debuts new ‘investi-gator’
In good humor, the department posted a picture of a small alligator captured at Ingalls Harbor after officers responded to a call on Wednesday morning.
WAFF
One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Wednesday morning crash near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Hobbs Road resulted in one death. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating the traffic incident first reported shortly before 6 a.m. on October 12.
WAFF
Power Restored: South Huntsville, Hazel Green
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two power outages were reported in south Huntsville and Hazel Green areas following a thunderstorm on Wednesday evening.. The power outage reported in the south Huntsville was area around Grissom High School. The outage affected customers from Drake Ave south to Lily Flagg Rd, and from...
WAFF
One person arrested following Wednesday morning cutting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was arrested in Huntsville after a cutting that occurred on Seminole Dr. According to the Huntsville Police Department, one person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from a cutting Wednesday morning. The suspect in the cutting was taken into custody...
Florence Police try to identify burglary suspect
The Florence Police Department is asking the public to help identify a burglary suspect.
WAAY-TV
OSHA investigating fires at Amazon facility in Huntsville
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into fires at the Amazon Fulfillment Center. Fires were reported at the facility at 7,800 Greenbrier Road in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County twice in the last three weeks. The first fire was reported Sept. 26. The second was reported exactly one...
25-year-old Hazel Green man dies in motorcycle crash
One person was killed in an early morning motorcycle crash on Tuesday, according to authorities.
WAAY-TV
2 hurt, 1 arrested in Huntsville cutting
Two people are recovering after Huntsville Police say they were involved in a cutting. It happened about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on Seminole Drive. Investigators say it was a domestic incident involving boyfriend and girlfriend; the girlfriend was the victim. Police say her injuries are not life-threatening. They say the cutter...
WAFF
Boaz man hit, killed by car in Blount Co.
BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash on Tuesday involving a pedestrian has claimed the life of a Boaz man in Blount County. Luis Devalle Hernandez, 44, was fatally injured when he was hit in the roadway by a 2014 Ford Fiesta driven by Christian Doggett, 23, of Altoona. Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WAFF
34-year-old man charged with murder for incident on Pulaski Pike
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has arrested and charged a man with murder after an incident on Pulaski Pike on Wednesday. According to the Huntsville Police Department, Edwin Oliver Mayes, 34, was the man arrested. The police department said investigators believe a verbal dispute between Mayes and Kyle David Mackey, 44, is what led to Mackey’s death.
WAFF
One dead, officer flown to hospital in Tuscumbia crash
Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder charge. White will be in court for the first time since he was recaptured earlier this year. The bill would allow more veterans with a combat-related disability to receive full retirement, and full disability pay regardless of how many years they served.
