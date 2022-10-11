ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement

By The Associated Press
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rkcOb_0iTwZsxt00

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The superintendent of the Texas school district where a gunman killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers last May announced his retirement Monday, according to his wife’s Facebook page .

In the statement posted to Donna Goates Harrell’s Facebook page , Uvalde school Superintendent Hal Harrell said he would remain in office throughout this school year until the school board hires his successor.

After an executive session, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board unanimously voted Monday night to begin a search immediately for Harrell’s successor.

The Facebook posting was first reported by CNN . The superintendent asked his wife “to post this message since he doesn’t have Facebook.”

Harrell, the Uvalde school board and other school district officials have faced heavy criticism over the May 24 Robb Elementary School massacre in which officers allowed a shooter with an AR-15-style rifle to remain in a fourth-grade classroom for more than 70 minutes .

“My heart was broken on May 24th and I will always pray for each precious life that was tragically taken and their families,” the Facebook post said.

“My wife and I love you all and this community that we both grew up in, therefore this decision was a difficult one for us. I have been blessed to work among amazing educators and staff who believe in education for more than 30 years, which have all been in our beautiful community. These next steps for our future are being taken after much reflection, and is completely my choice,” Harrell said in the post.

“I am truly grateful for your support and well wishes,” Harrell said.

The announcement came a week after Uvalde school district officials suspended the entire school district police force . That move came a day after the district fired a former state trooper after she was revealed to have not only been on the Robb Elementary School campus during the May attack as a Texas state trooper but was also under investigation over her actions that day.

That the developments all came one month into the new school year in the South Texas community underscores the sustained pressure that families of some of the 19 children and two teachers killed earlier this year have kept on the district.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Plans underway for new Uvalde elementary school

UVALDE, Texas – Plans for a new elementary school in Uvalde are moving forward after a committee met behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss those plans with retiring superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell. Some of those members also spoke during Monday night’s school board meeting. “We have to...
UVALDE, TX
The Associated Press

Uvalde school chief plans to resign after community outrage

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Uvalde’s school district superintendent announced Monday he plans to resign by the end of the academic year, following months of community outrage over the handling of the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. “My heart was broken on May 24th,” Hal Harrell said in a statement. The Uvalde school board voted unanimously Monday evening to begin the search for Harrell’s successor. Harrell, law enforcement, the school board, and other school officials have faced heavy criticism over their actions — and inaction — during the massacre of 19 fourth-graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Officers allowed the shooter to remain inside a classroom for more than 70 minutes.
UVALDE, TX
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Oct. 12, 2022: Uvalde parents on school district changes and activism

Kimberly Rubio, mother of slain 10-year-old Lexi Rubio, joins the Standard to discuss recent changes in Uvalde school district leadership, families’ ongoing activism and their new gun control nonprofit, Lives Robbed. Also: The biggest grant in the history of the University of North Texas leads to potentially groundbreaking research on Alzheimer’s. And: A PolitiFact check of claims by a Texas congressman about immigrants from Venezuela.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#South Texas#Elementary School#Linus K12#Linus Elementary#The School Board#Cnn
devinenews.com

Family will miss Fred’s smile, horrible fire on Colonial claims life

Emergency responders rushed to the scene on Colonial Parkway this past Thursday morning, October 6 around 9:23 AM only to find an older trailer home totally engulfed. Sadly, authorities believe Fred Schilling of Devine perished in the fire. Within minutes the entire home was gone. “The home was engulfed when...
DEVINE, TX
WFAA

Uvalde Tragedy an 'Imprint of Something We Can Never Change'

DALLAS — Angeli Gomez saw her once pass-through city of Uvalde instantly become a destination following an unthinkable tragedy. "We weren't even on the map. People would tell me where is Uvalde and I would say it's on the way to the casino to Eagle Pass," said Gomez. Angeli...
UVALDE, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy