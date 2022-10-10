ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Hulu raises subscription price, Disney+ to follow soon

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWAh1_0iTwZdyE00

(NEXSTAR) — If you haven’t noticed already, Hulu subscription costs have risen, effective Monday, Oct. 10, following an August announcement from parent company Disney that price hikes were coming before the end of the year.

Following Hulu and ESPN+, which saw a price hike in August , Disney+ subscription plans will become more expensive in less than two months.

These price increases follow other streaming and subscription-based services that have been raising their costs throughout the year.

Social Security COLA increase to be announced Thursday: Here’s what we know

Disney executives previously announced their subscription bump as the company prepares to roll out an ad-supported Disney+ plan that it unveiled earlier this year . The ad-supported plan will be available starting on Dec. 8, the same day the prices of other Disney streaming platforms will increase.

According to an August release , Disney+ with ads will cost $7.99 a month, the current monthly price of the standard no-ad Disney+ plan. If you prefer your Disney+ without ads, that plan will cost $10.99 a month starting in early December, or $109.99 annually.

On Dec. 8, Disney+ and Hulu bundle plans will also see a price hike. Here’s how they’ll change:

Plan New Price (monthly)
Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) $9.99
Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with ads)
$12.99
Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) (existing customers)
$14.99
Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) $19.99
Disney+, Hulu (with live TV), ESPN+ (all with ads) $69.99
Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with ads and live TV), and ESPN+ (with ads) (existing customers) $74.99
Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with live TV and no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) $82.99

Disney hasn’t announced if the cost for student discounted plans will change.

Following its August price increase, ESPN+ now costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 annually for the plan with ads, $74.99 per event for UFC PPV, and $124.98 annually for the PPV package.

Hulu now costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 annually with ads, and $14.99 a month without ads.

This isn’t the first price hike we’ve seen to streaming services this year. In February, Amazon Prime’s annual cost jumped , impacting streaming through its platform. Netflix raised its monthly costs in January, with prices rising by about $1 to $2, depending on the plan.

Record-high turkey prices, other expensive staples expected this Thanksgiving

Netflix will add a lower-priced, ad-supported plan soon but an official date hasn’t yet been announced. Disney+ was largely the last ad-free platform – in addition to ESPN+ and Hulu, Peacock already offered an ad-supported plan. While Apple’s streaming service is ad-free, it does have promotions for its own content.

Subscription price hikes aren’t limited to streaming services, either. Next week, Sam’s Club will raise its membership fee for the first time in nearly a decade. In March, Costco CFO Richard Galanti discussed the possibility of a membership hike in the near future, “especially in light of companies like Amazon and Netflix raising their fees.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Three of nine suspects charged with murder in downtown McAllen shooting

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have filed murder charges against three of nine suspects arrested in connection to a fatal Oct. 2 shooting in downtown McAllen. Ryan Michael Serna, 22, of Donna, died Oct. 6, four days after having “suffered shooting wounds” to his upper body at the 1600 block of Beaumont Street in McAllen, according […]
MCALLEN, TX
KTSM

Four charged with stealing $278,000 worth of alcohol, officials say

DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four men were charged with stealing $278,000 in alcohol, according to the Texas Alcohol Beverage Committee. According to a news release from TABC, Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43 and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, were charged with felony organized retail theft. The investigation began in […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

CBP finds $402k of liquid meth hidden inside condom-filled pumpkins

EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 44 pounds of liquid meth that was hidden inside of condoms packaged within pumpkins. On Tuesday, officers with CBP Office of Field Operations at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry encountered a 2012 Ford Escape arriving from Mexico, a news release […]
EAGLE PASS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Staples#S Club#Business Industry#Linus Business#Social Security Cola#Rr
KTSM

UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Testimony underscores Trump’s desire to go to Capitol on Jan. 6

Testimony and communications from Secret Service agents and former White House officials shared Thursday showed former President Trump was intent on traveling to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.  The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol cited the evidence to bolster the case that Trump was insistent about going to the […]
POTUS
KTSM

The hidden gems of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Like Prime Day, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is chock full of impossible-to-resist deals on everything from clothing to kitchen appliances. But with so many sale items to choose from, shopping can get a little overwhelming.  If you’re having trouble weeding through all that the […]
SHOPPING
KTSM

Dallas police officer killed in wrong way crash was from El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A former NMSU football player who was serving as a police officer in Dallas died Wednesday morning after suffering critical injuries from an overnight crash. At approximately 11:48 p.m. on Oct.11, 25-year-old Jacob Arellano was on his way to work when a sedan driving in the wrong direction, slammed into […]
DALLAS, TX
KTSM

El Perro Grande Tequila hits the shelves in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community can finally purchase a bottle of El Perro Grande tequila, which has been teased during the summer by the local brand. El Perro Grande has recently hit the shelves within El Paso and can now be purchased exclusively at the following retailers: Barrel House Liquors Bottle […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Best Prime Early Access Sale deals under $50

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Amazon Prime events are known for their great deals across a broad spectrum of products and retailers. While you can save hundreds on higher priced items, such as a Sony Smart TV or an Fire HD 8 Tablet, many shoppers choose to use this sale […]
SHOPPING
KTSM

El Paso CBP seize about $1.4M worth of cocaine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas Cargo Facility seized 128 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $1.4 million. According to CBP, the seizure happened on Oct. 6, at the Bridge of the Americas cargo facility when a male Mexican national truck […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy