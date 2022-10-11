Raleigh, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 7 high school ⚽ games in Raleigh.

The Wake Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with GRACE Christian School on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00. Wake Christian Academy GRACE Christian School October 11, 2022 13:00:00 Varsity Boys Soccer

The Sanderson High School soccer team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00. Sanderson High School Cardinal Gibbons High School October 11, 2022 13:30:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Broughton High School soccer team will have a game with Athens Drive High School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00. Broughton High School Athens Drive High School October 11, 2022 13:30:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Leesville Road High School soccer team will have a game with Enloe Magnet High School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00. Leesville Road High School Enloe Magnet High School October 11, 2022 13:30:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Sanderson High School soccer team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on October 11, 2022, 15:15:00. Sanderson High School Cardinal Gibbons High School October 11, 2022 15:15:00 Varsity Boys Soccer

The Leesville Road High School soccer team will have a game with Enloe Magnet High School on October 11, 2022, 15:15:00. Leesville Road High School Enloe Magnet High School October 11, 2022 15:15:00 Varsity Boys Soccer