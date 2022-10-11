Raleigh, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 7 high school ⚽ games in Raleigh.
The Wake Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with GRACE Christian School on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Sanderson High School soccer team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Broughton High School soccer team will have a game with Athens Drive High School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Leesville Road High School soccer team will have a game with Enloe Magnet High School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Sanderson High School soccer team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on October 11, 2022, 15:15:00.
The Leesville Road High School soccer team will have a game with Enloe Magnet High School on October 11, 2022, 15:15:00.
The Broughton High School soccer team will have a game with Athens Drive High School on October 11, 2022, 15:30:00.
Comments / 0