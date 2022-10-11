ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 7 high school ⚽ games in Raleigh.

The Wake Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with GRACE Christian School on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00.

Wake Christian Academy
GRACE Christian School
October 11, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Sanderson High School soccer team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00.

Sanderson High School
Cardinal Gibbons High School
October 11, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Broughton High School soccer team will have a game with Athens Drive High School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00.

Broughton High School
Athens Drive High School
October 11, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Leesville Road High School soccer team will have a game with Enloe Magnet High School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00.

Leesville Road High School
Enloe Magnet High School
October 11, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Sanderson High School soccer team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on October 11, 2022, 15:15:00.

Sanderson High School
Cardinal Gibbons High School
October 11, 2022
15:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Leesville Road High School soccer team will have a game with Enloe Magnet High School on October 11, 2022, 15:15:00.

Leesville Road High School
Enloe Magnet High School
October 11, 2022
15:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Broughton High School soccer team will have a game with Athens Drive High School on October 11, 2022, 15:30:00.

Broughton High School
Athens Drive High School
October 11, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

