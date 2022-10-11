ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRDW-TV

Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.

Savannah, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

FOX 5 I-Team special 'Pattern of a Killer' revisits trial of Wayne Williams

The Wayne Williams trial in 1982 was a different world. There were no cameras in the courtroom. Now, we have been given access to the trial evidence that we can now show you. Williams was convicted of killing two adults in 1982 and sentenced to two life terms in prison. Police have long suspected Williams of the murders of more than 20 children in metro Atlanta between 1979 and 1981, but have never charged him with any of the deaths.
kvnutalk

Man arrested in Georgia confesses to murdering 5 in South Carolina after being on meth for days

A man arrested in Georgia has confessed to murdering five people in South Carolina, authorities announced Tuesday. James Douglas Drayton, 24, was taken into custody in Georgia’s Burke County on Monday morning, after he allegedly committed an armed robbery and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle that authorities said was registered to a family member of one of the victims in South Carolina’s Spartanburg County, about 145 miles away.
bloomberglaw.com

Sam’s Club Worker Fired for Harassment Report Gets $251,000 (1)

Also found she reasonably believed she properly reported abuse. owes an employee in western Georgia $251,000 for firing her because she reported sexual harassment by her co-workers, a federal jury decided. Haley Harris is entitled to $1,711 in net lost wages and benefits and $250,000 for the emotional pain and...
atlinq.com

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Reaches Mega Million Milestone in Curbing Food Insecurities Since the Pandemic

Dr. Jamal Bryant, Partners Mark ‘Road to One Million’ with Documentary Premiere, Onsite Event to Commemorate Collaborative Community Effort. Stonecrest, Georgia – After two and a half years of providing free meals and resources to families since the start of the pandemic, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will reach a sobering milestone of serving its millionth person on October 15, 2022 at 9:30 am. The food distribution event, led by The King’s Table food ministry, will take place on New Birth’s campus located at 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest, Georgia.
Georgia Recorder

Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law

The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WSAV News 3

South Georgia maze pays homage to hometown hero

Odum, Ga. (WSAV) — Down in Wayne County, just 45 miles off the interstate, sits a 10-acre sorghum maze modeled after none other than the man that brought Georgia Football their first national championship in over 40 years — Stetson Bennett. You’d probably think a 250 x 130 row design of this magnitude would take […]
News4Jax.com

Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?

Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
fox5atlanta.com

Pink Energy goes dark in Georgia and across US

AUBURN, Ga. - You can turn out the lights for one of the biggest providers of rooftop solar power in Georgia. After thousands of consumer complaints — and investigations across the country including the FOX 5 I-Team — Pink Energy has gone out of business. But a statement...
