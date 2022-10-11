Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Loss of firefighter, dad of twins shatters Georgia community. ‘A hole in many hearts’
A firefighter and father of two twins died suddenly in Georgia, leaving his family, friends and community in mourning. The Newnan Fire Department shared the news of 44-year-old Damien Sorrells’ death on Oct. 11. “Firefighter Sorrells loved the fire service and possessed the biggest servant’s heart you could ever...
WRDW-TV
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
californiaexaminer.net
Missing Georgia Toddler’s Grandma Posts Weird Facebook Comment A Week Before Search
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the grandmother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon thanked her supporters and said she could “finally” “feel the calming serene sunshine striking my face.”. On Tuesday afternoon, Billie Jo Howell, who along with her husband has legal custody of missing 20-month-old...
Road rage shootings far too common in Georgia, statistics show
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Police are investigating another deadly interstate shooting in the metro. A man was killed on Interstate 285 in Dekalb County. Crews had to shut down the road for two hours. Traffic is flowing once again near the I-285 and I-675 interchange, but just hours ago, it...
fox5atlanta.com
FOX 5 I-Team special 'Pattern of a Killer' revisits trial of Wayne Williams
The Wayne Williams trial in 1982 was a different world. There were no cameras in the courtroom. Now, we have been given access to the trial evidence that we can now show you. Williams was convicted of killing two adults in 1982 and sentenced to two life terms in prison. Police have long suspected Williams of the murders of more than 20 children in metro Atlanta between 1979 and 1981, but have never charged him with any of the deaths.
kvnutalk
Man arrested in Georgia confesses to murdering 5 in South Carolina after being on meth for days
A man arrested in Georgia has confessed to murdering five people in South Carolina, authorities announced Tuesday. James Douglas Drayton, 24, was taken into custody in Georgia’s Burke County on Monday morning, after he allegedly committed an armed robbery and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle that authorities said was registered to a family member of one of the victims in South Carolina’s Spartanburg County, about 145 miles away.
Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
bloomberglaw.com
Sam’s Club Worker Fired for Harassment Report Gets $251,000 (1)
Also found she reasonably believed she properly reported abuse. owes an employee in western Georgia $251,000 for firing her because she reported sexual harassment by her co-workers, a federal jury decided. Haley Harris is entitled to $1,711 in net lost wages and benefits and $250,000 for the emotional pain and...
Georgia K-9 killed in line of duty laid to rest
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A K-9 killed on Friday in the line of duty was laid to rest on Monday. Figo worked with Georgia State Patrol and died after a suspect shot him. NewsChopper 2 followed a procession from the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs to Figo’s final resting place.
LIST: How to save money at the Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is coming to an end October 16, 2022. Each day there is something for visitor near and far to enjoy. Below you can find some ways to save at the midway. 1. Need something to quench that thirst? The 32 oz. refillable...
atlinq.com
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Reaches Mega Million Milestone in Curbing Food Insecurities Since the Pandemic
Dr. Jamal Bryant, Partners Mark ‘Road to One Million’ with Documentary Premiere, Onsite Event to Commemorate Collaborative Community Effort. Stonecrest, Georgia – After two and a half years of providing free meals and resources to families since the start of the pandemic, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will reach a sobering milestone of serving its millionth person on October 15, 2022 at 9:30 am. The food distribution event, led by The King’s Table food ministry, will take place on New Birth’s campus located at 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest, Georgia.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy who disappeared during the weekend
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Brooks was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday in Stone Mountain. He is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 123 pounds with brown eyes and black...
Man wanted in North Dakota for attempted murder may have fled to Georgia county, police say
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A North Dakota man is on the run and law officials think he may have fled to Gilmer and Fannin counties. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police are searching for Leonard Higdon, he is wanted for an attack that happened...
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
3 ways to watch the Warnock-Walker Georgia Senate Debate on Friday
On Friday, Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group.
South Georgia maze pays homage to hometown hero
Odum, Ga. (WSAV) — Down in Wayne County, just 45 miles off the interstate, sits a 10-acre sorghum maze modeled after none other than the man that brought Georgia Football their first national championship in over 40 years — Stetson Bennett. You’d probably think a 250 x 130 row design of this magnitude would take […]
NBC News
Georgia voters are ‘unfazed’ by Walker abortion allegations
Reports that Herschel Walker paid for a woman's abortion in 2009 — despite heavy national attention, and outright denial from Walker — has done little to move voters focused on crime, inflation and the cost of living.Oct. 10, 2022.
News4Jax.com
Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?
Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
fox5atlanta.com
Pink Energy goes dark in Georgia and across US
AUBURN, Ga. - You can turn out the lights for one of the biggest providers of rooftop solar power in Georgia. After thousands of consumer complaints — and investigations across the country including the FOX 5 I-Team — Pink Energy has gone out of business. But a statement...
