Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Retiring Judge John Ott grateful for career in Newton, Walton counties
The entirety of Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott’s law career has taken place in Newton and Walton counties. And after 41 years – 32 years on the bench – Ott is hanging up his robe. On Oct. 1, Ott, 68, announced his retirement from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, stating that Dec. 31, 2022 will be his last day on the job.
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County Sheriff's Office unveils K-9 officer memorial
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Every dog who has ever served for Paulding County is now memorialized in front of the sheriff's office in a brand-new monument. In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the office said the memorial took years to materialize. The team held a ceremony on Wednesday to...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police units crash into each other in NW Atlanta, officials say
ATLANTA - Two police cars collied while responding to a call overnight, according to the Atlanta Police Department. It was around 1 a.m. when a Grady Memorial Hospital ambulance went to the scene at the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. Police said there were no...
Rain, storms moving through metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — After multiple dry weeks in a row, rain finally returned to Atlanta Wednesday afternoon. Parts of north Georgia were under a Level 1 risk for severe storms. The timing wasn’t ideal: The weather delayed the Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 2, which was supposed to have an afternoon start.
AccessAtlanta
These 7 metro Atlanta sports bars are the real MVP
There’s no denying that sports are one of Atlanta’s favorite pastimes, bringing together communities of fans to celebrate and cheer on their favorite local teams, including the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United FC, and many more. Additionally, with new people moving to Atlanta each and every day comes new legions of fans cheering on various sports teams across the United States and the world. So no matter who you’re rooting for, you’ll find a team player in these seven sports bars in the metro Atlanta area to catch the next game, eat and drink with friends, meet other fans and have a good time all around.
fox5atlanta.com
Participants frustrated with cash assistance program
FOX 5 News has received numerous emails about issued with Georgia's Cash Assistance Program. Now the state is responding.
fox5atlanta.com
Men accused of shooting, killing Jefferson HS teen at Sugarloaf Mills Mall back in Georgia
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The two men accused of killing a star high school football player near a metro Atlanta mall last week are back in Georgia. Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, were arrested in South Carolina. They have since been extradited and booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center. Both have been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit
NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
fox5atlanta.com
KSU students find racial slur spray painted across hall of off-campus apartment complex
MARIETTA, Ga. - Kennessaw State University students at an off-campus apartment complex in Cobb County say they discovered a racial slur spray-painted on the wall of their building Wednesday morning. Now, the complex and Cobb County police are investigating. Several students say when they stepped out of their apartments the...
WSB-TV Atlanta
PHOTOS: Braves-Phillies battle in Game 1 of NLDS
Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 11: Orlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after an inside pitch during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images) (Adam Hagy/Getty Images)
Georgia Is the Next State on Wawa’s New Store List
The first Georgia location of a Wawa convenience store should open by 2024 as the chain continues to expand, writes Beth McKibben for atlanta.eater.com. The popular convenience store chain has been finding success with new locations in Florida, so the company announced Oct. 5 that nearby Georgia is its next Southeastern target.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. FOX 5 Atlanta went to the...
News4Jax.com
Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?
Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
fox5atlanta.com
Retired Canton police officer among Florida residents who lost everything to Ian
CANTON, Ga. - Millions of people are still dealing with the devastation that Hurricane Ian left in its path earlier this month. A retired Canton police officer and his wife are among many victims in Florida who lost everything. For Scott and Deva Hoffman, moving to Fort Myers in 2019...
fox5atlanta.com
Court backlog prevents Clayton County landlords from evicting tenants
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The frustrations continue in Clayton County as landlords say they feel hopeless as they aren’t able to evict tenants. This comes as the court system is backed up due to COVID and staffing shortages. FOX 5 first reported about this issue at the beginning of...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to visit, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that are known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed in semi-truck crash on Ga. State Route 20
CUMMING, Ga. - A fatal vehicle versus semi-truck collision killed a woman traveling along a Georgia highway Tuesday evening. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department were the first to respond to the accident on Georgia Highway 20 near Lakeland Plaza. The woman's 2011 Hyundai Sonata was struck when...
