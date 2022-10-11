Read full article on original website
Video shows persons of interest in deadly double shooting in Downtown Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta have released a new video which investigators say shows a persons of interest in a deadly double shooting late last month. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of Baker and Williams streets. Atlanta police say the two victims were driven to Grady Memorial Hospital where one man died days later.
Police seek help locating suspect in deadly shooting at SW Atlanta shopping plaza
Atlanta police need the public’s help locating a suspect in a May shooting that left one man dead at a Camp Creek shopping plaza.
Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit
NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
Driver on I-285 west found dead in crashed car following shooting, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Man, who was shot, crashed while driving along Interstate 285 westbound just west of the Interstate 675 exit on Tuesday afternoon, DeKalb County police say. DeKalb County police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed the man. Police say officers responded to the scene...
Death of pastor’s wife who was shot through wall now being investigated as homicide, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said they are now investigating the death of a DeKalb County pastor’s wife as a homicide. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lashunda Ellison, 50, died Monday after she was shot at her home in Decatur. Her...
Driver found shot to death in crashed vehicle on I-285, shutting all lanes down
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a man was found shot to death in a vehicle on I-285 Tuesday afternoon, shutting down all lanes of the highway. According to DeKalb police dispatch, officers are responding to a call of a shooting in the westbound lanes of I-285 near I-675.
Suspects in Elijah DeWitt shooting remain in jail while awaiting bond hearing for murder charges
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An 18-year-old Jefferson High School student and football player's funeral is Wednesday. Loved ones will gather to lay Elijah DeWitt to rest one week after a bullet cut his life short and hours after his accused killers faced a judge in Gwinnett County. Law enforcement arrested...
WATCH: Drone outsmarts fugitive with felony warrants who tried to hide in a lake
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office used a high-tech gadget to track down a suspect wanted on multiple warrants. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared a video on Facebook captured by its drone team on...
DeKalb police investigating hit and run near GBI office, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a hit-and-run near the Georgia Bureau of Investigation office in Decatur. A neighbor called and informed Channel 2 two MARTA buses were stopped and traffic was at a standstill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According...
Hearing for Sugarloaf Mills shooting suspects
Two men, 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, appeared in court in Gwinnett County. They're accused of murdering 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt.
Man wanted in Fulton arrested after ‘unprovoked’ killing in New York
A man wanted in Fulton County after he failed to show up for a court date was arrested on a murder charge this month in New York state after an “unprovoked” shooting that left a bystander dead, authorities said.
Police ID victim in murder case that led to Clayton standoff, K-9 shooting death
Clayton County police have shared the identity of the man found dead Thursday afternoon in a case that led to Friday’s SWAT standoff, resulting in the shooting deaths of the murder suspect and a K-9.
Marietta police investigating fatal car crash
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta police said they are investigating a pedestrian-car collision that killed a man late Tuesday night. The department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, or STEP Unit, is putting together the pieces to determine what happened in front of the Marietta Park & Ride Lot on South Marietta Parkway.
Customer shot after suspect opens fire into McDonald’s in DeKalb County, witnesses say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was shot inside a busy McDonald’s location in DeKalb County on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened near the 2600 block of Wesley Chapel Rd. around 2 p.m. NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene...
Innocent man killed in weekend shooting
A LaGrange man was struck and killed by a stray bullet while visiting family. One man is behind bars as the search continues for multiple suspects. Police say the gunmen were shooting at another man when 61-year-old Charlie Dudley was fatally wounded.
Atlanta police units crash into each other in NW Atlanta, officials say
ATLANTA - Two police cars collied while responding to a call overnight, according to the Atlanta Police Department. It was around 1 a.m. when a Grady Memorial Hospital ambulance went to the scene at the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. Police said there were no...
Argument between acquaintances ends in stabbing, police say
ATLANTA - A 23-year-old woman is healing in the hospital after being stabbed by another woman she said she knew. Police said the two ladies were having an argument at an apartment building on Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta. Words turned into blows, and police said one of the women...
Shooting at Decatur McDonald's sends one man to hospital
A shooting at a DeKalb County McDonald’s sent people scrambling for cover. Police say medics took one man to the hospital with injuries from the gunfire.
Victor Hill trial: Opening statements to begin in federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff
ATLANTA - Opening statements begin Thursday in the trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. A jury was seated on Wednesday. Hill was indicted in 2021 by a grand jury on allegations that he violated the constitutional rights of detainees in Clayton County Jail. Indictments allege Hill strapped detainees to restrain chairs for hours, amounting to painful punishment.
Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. FOX 5 Atlanta went to the...
