Clayton County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit

NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Marietta police investigating fatal car crash

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta police said they are investigating a pedestrian-car collision that killed a man late Tuesday night. The department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, or STEP Unit, is putting together the pieces to determine what happened in front of the Marietta Park & Ride Lot on South Marietta Parkway.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Innocent man killed in weekend shooting

A LaGrange man was struck and killed by a stray bullet while visiting family. One man is behind bars as the search continues for multiple suspects. Police say the gunmen were shooting at another man when 61-year-old Charlie Dudley was fatally wounded.
LAGRANGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police units crash into each other in NW Atlanta, officials say

ATLANTA - Two police cars collied while responding to a call overnight, according to the Atlanta Police Department. It was around 1 a.m. when a Grady Memorial Hospital ambulance went to the scene at the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. Police said there were no...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Argument between acquaintances ends in stabbing, police say

ATLANTA - A 23-year-old woman is healing in the hospital after being stabbed by another woman she said she knew. Police said the two ladies were having an argument at an apartment building on Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta. Words turned into blows, and police said one of the women...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Victor Hill trial: Opening statements to begin in federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff

ATLANTA - Opening statements begin Thursday in the trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. A jury was seated on Wednesday. Hill was indicted in 2021 by a grand jury on allegations that he violated the constitutional rights of detainees in Clayton County Jail. Indictments allege Hill strapped detainees to restrain chairs for hours, amounting to painful punishment.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. FOX 5 Atlanta went to the...
ATLANTA, GA

