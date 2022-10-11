Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Funeral plans announced for slain Jefferson High School football player
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Jefferson High School football player killed in a shooting at a Gwinnett ...
Athens student apartment building repeatedly delays opening, leaving hundreds displaced
ATHENS, Ga. — Hundreds of University of Georgia students are supposed to be living in an off-campus apartment building that at the moment is still an active construction zone. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was in Athens, where students said...
Hundreds show up for beloved high school football star's visitation
JEFFERSON, Ga. — Hundreds came to pay their respects Tuesday night to 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt during his visitation inside The Jefferson Church. Besides his family, Elijah’s teammates, classmates, and teachers were among those who stood in line to honor him. Elijah was gunned down outside the Dave and...
WXIA 11 Alive
Athens installs Rainbow Crosswalk near UGA arches
You can find the crosswalk at Clayton Avenue and Clayton Street. Over thousands of people signed a petition to help make the crosswalk happen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Surveillance video shows teens accused of murdering star football player arrive at Gwinnett jail
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — New video shows two teens accused of shooting a star Georgia high school football player to death arriving at the Gwinnett County jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah Dewitt, 18, was gunned down as he walked out of the...
NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton
The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
WTVM
2 young men arrested in fatal shooting of high school football star
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Two young men are in custody for the fatal shooting of a Georgia high school football star. According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf Mills Mall parking lot in Gwinnett County, about 27 miles northeast of Atlanta. He was there spending the evening with friends at Dave & Buster’s.
Visitation for Elijah Dewitt family tonight in Jackson Co
Visitation for the family of murdered Jackson County teenager Elijah Dewitt is set for 6 this evening til 10 tonight at the Jefferson Church. That’s on Mahaffey Street in Jefferson. The 18 year-old Dewitt, a standout on the Jefferson High School football team, was shot and killed last week, gunned down outside a restaurant at a shopping mall in Gwinnett County. Two suspects, teenagers from Lawrenceville, have been arrested and charged in his murder. Funeral for Dewitt is set for 6 o’clock tomorrow evening at Jefferson High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'I feel I can hold him close to my heart' | 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt honored, remembered at vigil
JEFFERSON, Ga. — Elijah DeWitt was a star prep football player before being gunned down in the parking lot of a Lawrenceville shopping center last week. Family and friends took time to honor Elijah's memory Sunday evening as the small Jackson County community of Jefferson prepares for his funeral this week.
nowhabersham.com
Woman critical after domestic-related shooting in Gainesville
A Gainesville area man is in jail charged with aggravated assault in a domestic-related shooting early Wednesday, police say. Around 1 a.m. on October 12, police responded to the Midtown Villages at 854 Davis Street. Inside the apartment, they found a 44-year-old female shot multiple times. Officers rendered medical aid until EMS arrived, a press release from the Gainesville Police Department says. The woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition.
wuga.org
Saturday downtown shooting injures UGA student
A University of Georgia student was hit in the hand during a shooting early Saturday morning, one of several shootings in recent months in downtown Athens. According to authorities, the student was a bystander and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday on Clayton Street near Pulaski Street.
wuga.org
Lawrenceville man arrested in downtown shooting
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting Saturday in Athens that left two people injured. Athens-Clarke County police were called to the 200 block of West Clayton Street about 2:15am on reports of a fight. Officers found a 30 year old man bleeding from his head and lying on the sidewalk in front of the Tropical Bar with a 22 year old woman standing nearby who had been shot in the hand. Both victims are expected to survive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two people wounded in latest shootings in downtown Athens
A University of Georgia student is one of two people recovering from what are called non life-threatening injuries after a weekend shooting in downtown Athens: Athens-Clarke County Police say they arrested a suspect in the shooting that happened near the corner of Clayton and Pulaski streets. From WSB TV…. Two...
2 teen girls found after police they say stole car in north Georgia, wrecked it in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Dalton police say the two teens have been found and brought back to Whitfield County. Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
wuga.org
The Ark-Athens Providing Rent Assistance
Athenians struggling with rent hikes, and the threat of eviction, can to turn to a local organization for help. Athens nonprofit, The Ark has funds available to assist with rent. Lucy Hudgens is Executive Director of The Ark. She says the nonprofit is working with Family Promise and Advantage Behavioral...
MaxPreps
High school football: Gerogia showdown between No. 8 Buford vs. No. 18 Mill Creek headlines MaxPreps Top 10 Games of the Week
The top-two high school football teams in Georgia face off Friday in the only MaxPreps Top 25 matchup as No. 8 Buford hosts No. 18 Mill Creek (Hoschton). Both are 6-0 and have the top two rated players in the Peach State for the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports composite rankings.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects in Elijah DeWitt shooting remain in jail while awaiting bond hearing for murder charges
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An 18-year-old Jefferson High School student and football player's funeral is Wednesday. Loved ones will gather to lay Elijah DeWitt to rest one week after a bullet cut his life short and hours after his accused killers faced a judge in Gwinnett County. Law enforcement arrested...
wuga.org
Clarke County School District launches anonymous tip line
Clarke County School District has launched a new anonymous tip line for CCSD community members to report security-related concerns to district and school officials. The CCSD Tip Line can also be utilized to acknowledge good deeds and achievements made by students and staff. The new safety system follows a growing...
Monroe Local News
Loganville’s 41st Annual Autumn Fest is scheduled for this Saturday
Scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 15, the annual fall festival in Loganville is one of its largest and most popular events. There are more than 175 vendors, a Kids Zone, food court and live entertainment. This year, Ashes to Omens won the chance to perform...
fox5atlanta.com
Hearing for Sugarloaf Mills shooting suspects
Two men, 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, appeared in court in Gwinnett County. They're accused of murdering 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt.
Comments / 0