Athens, GA

WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton

The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
ATHENS, GA
WTVM

2 young men arrested in fatal shooting of high school football star

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Two young men are in custody for the fatal shooting of a Georgia high school football star. According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf Mills Mall parking lot in Gwinnett County, about 27 miles northeast of Atlanta. He was there spending the evening with friends at Dave & Buster’s.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WGAU

Visitation for Elijah Dewitt family tonight in Jackson Co

Visitation for the family of murdered Jackson County teenager Elijah Dewitt is set for 6 this evening til 10 tonight at the Jefferson Church. That’s on Mahaffey Street in Jefferson. The 18 year-old Dewitt, a standout on the Jefferson High School football team, was shot and killed last week, gunned down outside a restaurant at a shopping mall in Gwinnett County. Two suspects, teenagers from Lawrenceville, have been arrested and charged in his murder. Funeral for Dewitt is set for 6 o’clock tomorrow evening at Jefferson High School.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Woman critical after domestic-related shooting in Gainesville

A Gainesville area man is in jail charged with aggravated assault in a domestic-related shooting early Wednesday, police say. Around 1 a.m. on October 12, police responded to the Midtown Villages at 854 Davis Street. Inside the apartment, they found a 44-year-old female shot multiple times. Officers rendered medical aid until EMS arrived, a press release from the Gainesville Police Department says. The woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wuga.org

Saturday downtown shooting injures UGA student

A University of Georgia student was hit in the hand during a shooting early Saturday morning, one of several shootings in recent months in downtown Athens. According to authorities, the student was a bystander and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday on Clayton Street near Pulaski Street.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Lawrenceville man arrested in downtown shooting

A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting Saturday in Athens that left two people injured. Athens-Clarke County police were called to the 200 block of West Clayton Street about 2:15am on reports of a fight. Officers found a 30 year old man bleeding from his head and lying on the sidewalk in front of the Tropical Bar with a 22 year old woman standing nearby who had been shot in the hand. Both victims are expected to survive.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Two people wounded in latest shootings in downtown Athens

A University of Georgia student is one of two people recovering from what are called non life-threatening injuries after a weekend shooting in downtown Athens: Athens-Clarke County Police say they arrested a suspect in the shooting that happened near the corner of Clayton and Pulaski streets. From WSB TV…. Two...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

The Ark-Athens Providing Rent Assistance

Athenians struggling with rent hikes, and the threat of eviction, can to turn to a local organization for help. Athens nonprofit, The Ark has funds available to assist with rent. Lucy Hudgens is Executive Director of The Ark. She says the nonprofit is working with Family Promise and Advantage Behavioral...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Clarke County School District launches anonymous tip line

Clarke County School District has launched a new anonymous tip line for CCSD community members to report security-related concerns to district and school officials. The CCSD Tip Line can also be utilized to acknowledge good deeds and achievements made by students and staff. The new safety system follows a growing...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA

