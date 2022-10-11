ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, GA

Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit

NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman accused of assault

Officers with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested one woman Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting another woman. The assault happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Memory Lane. Shan-Teera Rolquia Green, 30 of Austell, is accused of assaulting a 41-year-old female victim. According to authorities, Green...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Douglas County, GA
Douglasville, GA
Douglas County, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
Douglasville, GA
Atlanta Police searching for suspect in one of the city’s largest narcotic busts

The Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit is asking for assistance locating Jeffrey Freeman, 43, who is wanted for trafficking cocaine and heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and forgery.  The warrants for Freeman’s arrest were the result of one of the largest narcotics seizures in the department’s history, according to a statement released […] The post Atlanta Police searching for suspect in one of the city’s largest narcotic busts appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
GBI arrests Former Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Employee

The GBI has arrested and charged Gregory Jarrod Allen, 41, of Cartersville, Bartow, Georgia, with Sexual Assault by a Person w/Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority and Violation of Oath. On September 20, 2022, the Bartow County Sherriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations in reference to a jail employee having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Man sentenced in hit-and-run that hurt Duluth police officer

DULUTH, Ga. — A man accused of severely hurting a Duluth police officer last year was sentenced Tuesday. Eduardo Gutierrez accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 20 years in the August 2021 hit-and-run crash. He will spend 10 years behind bars and the rest can be served on probation, the judge said.
DULUTH, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta local news

