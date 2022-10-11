Read full article on original website
15-year-old arrested for bomb threat made at Etowah High, police say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl now faces felony terroristic threat charges after the Cherokee Sheriff's Office arrested her Tuesday in connection with a bomb threat made at Etowah High School. On Sept. 28, Etowah High School administrators put the school into an “emergency evacuation” because of the...
WATCH: Drone outsmarts fugitive with felony warrants who tried to hide in a lake
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office used a high-tech gadget to track down a suspect wanted on multiple warrants. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared a video on Facebook captured by its drone team on...
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit
NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman accused of assault
Officers with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested one woman Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting another woman. The assault happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Memory Lane. Shan-Teera Rolquia Green, 30 of Austell, is accused of assaulting a 41-year-old female victim. According to authorities, Green...
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office narcotics squad director arrested on DUI charge, records show
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The head of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office narcotics unit is accused of driving under the influence, records show. Pickens County deputies were called to a rollover crash Sept. 24 around 3 p.m. at Hill City Road and Gibson Trail. That's where crash investigators found Mjr. John Wesley New.
Deputies find body tied up with duct tape, 3 people arrested in Lithia Springs
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested in connection to a body found tied up with tape in a Lithia Springs home, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. Deputies were dispatched to a home at 2756 East County Line Rd concerning a possible homicide on Sept....
15-year-old girl arrested in bomb threat that evacuated Cherokee high school
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A teenage girl has been arrested and accused of faking a bomb threat that evacuated a high school in Cherokee County last month. The anonymous bomb threat caused students at Etowah High School to be released from school around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Atlanta Police searching for suspect in one of the city’s largest narcotic busts
The Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit is asking for assistance locating Jeffrey Freeman, 43, who is wanted for trafficking cocaine and heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and forgery. The warrants for Freeman’s arrest were the result of one of the largest narcotics seizures in the department’s history, according to a statement released […] The post Atlanta Police searching for suspect in one of the city’s largest narcotic busts appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Police seek help locating suspect in deadly shooting at SW Atlanta shopping plaza
Atlanta police need the public’s help locating a suspect in a May shooting that left one man dead at a Camp Creek shopping plaza.
58-year-old man killed while crossing South Marietta Parkway in crosswalk, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — A 58-year-old man is dead after trying to cross a busy road in Marietta Tuesday night. Marietta Police Department traffic investigators said Benancio Lasarte was crossing South Marietta Parkway in a crosswalk around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 2007 Nissan Murano. Crash investigators learned a 64-year-old man was behind the wheel.
Hours long standoff ends in Clayton County, suspect in custody
CLAYTON COUNTY. Ga. — One man is in custody after a standoff that lasted for hours ended peacefully in Clayton County. Clayton County police responded to Pineglen Dr. just after 3 p.m. after getting a call about a domestic incident. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
wrganews.com
GBI arrests Former Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Employee
The GBI has arrested and charged Gregory Jarrod Allen, 41, of Cartersville, Bartow, Georgia, with Sexual Assault by a Person w/Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority and Violation of Oath. On September 20, 2022, the Bartow County Sherriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations in reference to a jail employee having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
Family speaks out as GBI searches for woman missing since April in Barrow County
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office searched a property this week in Winder in connection to a missing persons case. Cherish Brooke Rande, 38, was reported missing to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office by her mother on April 21....
Clayton County woman says she was a victim of a TikTok car break-in trend
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The TikTok challenge to steal Kias and Hyundais strikes again in metro Atlanta. This time, in Clayton County, where a woman says her car was broken into, driven around her neighborhood, and crashed into another vehicle. She wanted to remain anonymous for her safety. "[Clayton...
Man sentenced in hit-and-run that hurt Duluth police officer
DULUTH, Ga. — A man accused of severely hurting a Duluth police officer last year was sentenced Tuesday. Eduardo Gutierrez accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 20 years in the August 2021 hit-and-run crash. He will spend 10 years behind bars and the rest can be served on probation, the judge said.
DeKalb police investigating hit and run near GBI office, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a hit-and-run near the Georgia Bureau of Investigation office in Decatur. A neighbor called and informed Channel 2 two MARTA buses were stopped and traffic was at a standstill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According...
fox5atlanta.com
Hearing for Sugarloaf Mills shooting suspects
Two men, 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, appeared in court in Gwinnett County. They're accused of murdering 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt.
2 people dead after shooting in parking lot of townhomes, police working to identify a suspect
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been shot and killed after a shooting in Clayton County on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police were able to confirm the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot area of Riverwood Townhouses located on Flint River Rd. in Jonesboro.
Police searching for man they say shot woman found dead at Gwinnett construction site
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a shooter they believe killed a woman found dead at a construction site in Gwinnett County last week. Breana Rogers was found dead next to an abandoned car that had been crashed near a construction site on Stone Mountain Highway near Glenn Club Drive.
Driver found shot to death in crashed vehicle on I-285, shutting all lanes down
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a man was found shot to death in a vehicle on I-285 Tuesday afternoon, shutting down all lanes of the highway. According to DeKalb police dispatch, officers are responding to a call of a shooting in the westbound lanes of I-285 near I-675.
