fox5atlanta.com
Marietta police investigating fatal car crash
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta police said they are investigating a pedestrian-car collision that killed a man late Tuesday night. The department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, or STEP Unit, is putting together the pieces to determine what happened in front of the Marietta Park & Ride Lot on South Marietta Parkway.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted in deadly shooting on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred in May 2022. Reginald Parham is wanted for the murder of a 27-year-old unidentified victim, who police say was found dead from a gunshot wound on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta on May 28. Authorities...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows persons of interest in deadly double shooting in Downtown Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta have released a new video which investigators say shows a persons of interest in a deadly double shooting late last month. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of Baker and Williams streets. Atlanta police say the two victims were driven to Grady Memorial Hospital where one man died days later.
Death of pastor’s wife who was shot through wall now being investigated as homicide, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said they are now investigating the death of a DeKalb County pastor’s wife as a homicide. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lashunda Ellison, 50, died Monday after she was shot at her home in Decatur. Her...
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit
NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
DeKalb police investigating hit and run near GBI office, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a hit-and-run near the Georgia Bureau of Investigation office in Decatur. A neighbor called and informed Channel 2 two MARTA buses were stopped and traffic was at a standstill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police units crash into each other in NW Atlanta, officials say
ATLANTA - Two police cars collied while responding to a call overnight, according to the Atlanta Police Department. It was around 1 a.m. when a Grady Memorial Hospital ambulance went to the scene at the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. Police said there were no...
2 people accused of leading officers on chase, crashing twice with 2 different cars
ATLANTA — Police are looking for two people accused of leading officers on a chase and crashing twice with two different cars. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Fairburn police sent us body camera video. It shows where the suspects crashed on Continental Colony Parkway...
Cops: Man dies after being shot, crashing on I-285 in DeKalb
First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-285 that has left all westbound lanes closed Tuesday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Customer shot after suspect opens fire into McDonald’s in DeKalb County, witnesses say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was shot inside a busy McDonald’s location in DeKalb County on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened near the 2600 block of Wesley Chapel Rd. around 2 p.m. NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene...
Deputies find body tied up with duct tape, 3 people arrested in Lithia Springs
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested in connection to a body found tied up with tape in a Lithia Springs home, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. Deputies were dispatched to a home at 2756 East County Line Rd concerning a possible homicide on Sept....
fox5atlanta.com
Warrant: Rome man breaks neck of crying infant, tries to smother twin sister
ROME, Ga. - A 22-year-old Rome man is being accused of breaking the neck of a 3-month-old girl and trying to use a pillow on her twin sister, according to an arrest warrant. Robert Terrell Dubose Jr. was charged with aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children. Records indicate the...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police looking for suspect in top drug bust in department's history
ATLANTA - After one of the biggest drug busts in Atlanta Police Department's history, officers said they are now searching for the man they believe is responsible for trafficking it. Police said they seized 65.663 kilograms of cocaine, 2.138 kilograms of black tar heroin, 1,610 grams of marijuana and $127,700...
fox5atlanta.com
Hearing for Sugarloaf Mills shooting suspects
Two men, 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, appeared in court in Gwinnett County. They're accused of murdering 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman accused of assault
Officers with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested one woman Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting another woman. The assault happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Memory Lane. Shan-Teera Rolquia Green, 30 of Austell, is accused of assaulting a 41-year-old female victim. According to authorities, Green...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. FOX 5 Atlanta went to the...
Surveillance video shows teens accused of murdering star football player arrive at Gwinnett jail
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — New video shows two teens accused of shooting a star Georgia high school football player to death arriving at the Gwinnett County jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah Dewitt, 18, was gunned down as he walked out of the...
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County Sheriff's Office unveils K-9 officer memorial
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Every dog who has ever served for Paulding County is now memorialized in front of the sheriff's office in a brand-new monument. In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the office said the memorial took years to materialize. The team held a ceremony on Wednesday to...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed in semi-truck crash on Ga. State Route 20
CUMMING, Ga. - A fatal vehicle versus semi-truck collision killed a woman traveling along a Georgia highway Tuesday evening. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department were the first to respond to the accident on Georgia Highway 20 near Lakeland Plaza. The woman's 2011 Hyundai Sonata was struck when...
Man dies from injuries after shooting at SW Atlanta laundromat
A man shot at a southwest Atlanta laundromat died from his injuries, police said Tuesday....
