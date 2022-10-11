ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

JulioLibertino
1d ago

Green energy is a fraud anyway. Solar and wind can supplement, but that’s about it. And electric vehicles in mass use? Forget about it. We don’t even have the amount of lithium in the world to accomplish this. And even if we did, go look up where and HOW they obtain lithium and see the devastation it causes. Let alone the toxic disposal of it. And id bet you my left nut that none of these wacko environmentalist are aware that 80% of power is generated from natural gas, coal and oil, and that it takes more of these so called “fossil fuels” to generate the power to charge an electric vehicle, than if the vehicle ran on “fossil fuels” in the first place. If you want to go green, we gotta come up with new battery technology, and go nuclear. Anything less is a waste of time and a fraud at worst.

Anonymous123!
2d ago

How are they doing it so well in California? Maybe some of those companies need to expand here. However, the state of Georgia is not interested anyway. They believe in big power companies and been building a nuclear power plant for the past 15 years. We are stuck with an electric bill for ever.

WRDW-TV

Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
AUGUSTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

3 ways to watch the Warnock-Walker Georgia Senate Debate on Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Friday, Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group. The debate is ahead of the November election, where voters will decide who will represent them as the state’s top executives. There are three ways viewers can watch the debate when it begins at […]
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?

Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Southwest Georgia can expect severe weather

There is now a marginal risk of severe weather (level 1 of 5) expected in the South Georgia area, mainly north of a Destin to Valdosta line. According to a Facebook post from the National Weather Service, a couple strong to briefly severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening with gusty winds and hail.
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

One six-figure winner out of Georgia in Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — One person in Georgia pulled in a six-figure winning with Monday night's Powerball drawing as the jackpot remains unclaimed. The winning numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17 and 22, with the red Powerball number 11. No one matched all those to get the jackpot - which will...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia gas prices are going up again

Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.22 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 5 cents more than a week ago, 6 cents less than a month ago, and 17 cents more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE

