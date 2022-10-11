Green energy is a fraud anyway. Solar and wind can supplement, but that’s about it. And electric vehicles in mass use? Forget about it. We don’t even have the amount of lithium in the world to accomplish this. And even if we did, go look up where and HOW they obtain lithium and see the devastation it causes. Let alone the toxic disposal of it. And id bet you my left nut that none of these wacko environmentalist are aware that 80% of power is generated from natural gas, coal and oil, and that it takes more of these so called “fossil fuels” to generate the power to charge an electric vehicle, than if the vehicle ran on “fossil fuels” in the first place. If you want to go green, we gotta come up with new battery technology, and go nuclear. Anything less is a waste of time and a fraud at worst.
How are they doing it so well in California? Maybe some of those companies need to expand here. However, the state of Georgia is not interested anyway. They believe in big power companies and been building a nuclear power plant for the past 15 years. We are stuck with an electric bill for ever.
