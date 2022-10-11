ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan Finance Minister: U.S. has shown understanding on Tokyo's FX intervention

 2 days ago
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday the United States has shown “a certain extent” of understanding about the currency market intervention Tokyo conducted last month.

Suzuki also told reporters he would explain Japan’s recent intervention to financial leaders from the Group of 20 major economies when they gather this week in Washington.

Japan’s top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, later said authorities were always ready to take necessary steps against excess currency volatility, broadcaster TBS reported.

Kanda was quoted as telling reporters that he could make a decision on currency intervention anywhere, including from an airplane.

Newsweek

Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'

Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
MILITARY
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
POLITICS
CNBC

German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices

Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
