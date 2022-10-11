ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Digital kiosk installed in Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Downtown Lincoln has some new technology up and running. On the corners of 14th and P Streets, it’s installed a digital kiosk. Right now it’s the only one of its kind, but it’s hoping to set up five more in the next few years.
Sioux City Journal

Lincoln product wins 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest

The coolest product made in Nebraska officially resides in Lincoln. That's the verdict of more than 20,000 voters who participated in the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest. On Tuesday, chamber officials unveiled the winner: New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car,...
1011now.com

Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
WOWT

Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors are concerned about what’s happening on public property in a west Omaha neighborhood that’s hidden from view. It’s not a resort where a recreational vehicle was parked, but under a busy bridge near 168th and Nicholas that hundreds of vehicles pass over every day. An area out of sight but not out of mind for nearby neighbors.
WOWT

Improvements possible for stretch of Omaha's 180th Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials are looking to discuss potential improvements to a busy road. Normally busy during the evening rush, 180th Street, south of West Dodge, is potentially getting some improvements. It’s specifically about the stretch between Harney and Arbor streets, or roughly West Dodge to West Center...
klin.com

Fire Heavily Damages Northwest Lincoln Home

Fire heavily damaged a northwest Lincoln home Wednesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Curt Faust says the fire broke out around 2:15 near Northwest 50th and Thatcher Lane. “The occupants came home and had heavy smoke coming out the front door. Our crews made entry and got it knocked down.” Faust says the fire was in the kitchen and due to the strong winds, the flames spread into the attic, causing further damage.
hbsdealer.com

Floor & Decor enters Nebraska

Floor & Decor will open its latest location in Omaha, Neb. The move marks the specialty flooring retailer’s entry into the state. Opening on Oct. 17, the Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Steve Hatch, the new store’s chief executive merchant.
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Youtuber buys former 1960 missile silo in York

YORK, NEB. — A former 1960 missile silo once up for sale has got a new homeowner. Nebraska Youtuber, Andrew Flair, said after flipping a coin and it landing on heads, he became the owner of a nuclear missile bunker. “Jokingly, I text my real estate agent, and I...
klkntv.com

Submit your Nebraska storm photos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
kfornow.com

LPS Saving Hundreds of Thousands A Year By Switching Internet Providers

LPS switches internet provider, saving millions. (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 12, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools has been providing all staff and students with access to internet digital resources at a cost to the district of $671,502 a year. LPS has a 12 year fiber network contract at a cost of $8,058,028, which is set to expire on July 1, 2023.
