1011now.com
Digital kiosk installed in Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Downtown Lincoln has some new technology up and running. On the corners of 14th and P Streets, it’s installed a digital kiosk. Right now it’s the only one of its kind, but it’s hoping to set up five more in the next few years.
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln product wins 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
The coolest product made in Nebraska officially resides in Lincoln. That's the verdict of more than 20,000 voters who participated in the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest. On Tuesday, chamber officials unveiled the winner: New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car,...
1011now.com
Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
WOWT
New Mutual of Omaha Tower slated to become Nebraska’s tallest building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mutual of Omaha’s new skyscraper is set to become the tallest building in Nebraska. The new corporate headquarters will rise to 677 feet, which is 43 feet taller than the First National Bank building - the state’s current tallest building. Mutual of Omaha says...
WOWT
Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors are concerned about what’s happening on public property in a west Omaha neighborhood that’s hidden from view. It’s not a resort where a recreational vehicle was parked, but under a busy bridge near 168th and Nicholas that hundreds of vehicles pass over every day. An area out of sight but not out of mind for nearby neighbors.
WOWT
Improvements possible for stretch of Omaha’s 180th Street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials are looking to discuss potential improvements to a busy road. Normally busy during the evening rush, 180th Street, south of West Dodge, is potentially getting some improvements. It’s specifically about the stretch between Harney and Arbor streets, or roughly West Dodge to West Center...
klin.com
Fire Heavily Damages Northwest Lincoln Home
Fire heavily damaged a northwest Lincoln home Wednesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Curt Faust says the fire broke out around 2:15 near Northwest 50th and Thatcher Lane. “The occupants came home and had heavy smoke coming out the front door. Our crews made entry and got it knocked down.” Faust says the fire was in the kitchen and due to the strong winds, the flames spread into the attic, causing further damage.
Subway car takes win in 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
OMAHA — The winner, announced Tuesday, of the first-ever “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” competition by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a new technology subway car made in the Lincoln plant of Kawasaki Motors. The R211 subway car, which can be found running on...
hbsdealer.com
Floor & Decor enters Nebraska
Floor & Decor will open its latest location in Omaha, Neb. The move marks the specialty flooring retailer’s entry into the state. Opening on Oct. 17, the Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Steve Hatch, the new store’s chief executive merchant.
Daily Nebraskan
Curious Cornhuskers: When will Steak ‘n Shake reopen in the Nebraska Union?
As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “When will Steak ‘n Shake reopen, and why has it been closed?”. The Nebraska Union is home to the only Steak ‘n Shake in the state, but that doesn’t mean much if the restaurant is never open.
WOWT
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two different 6 On Your Side Investigations provide results for Omaha area residents. The first involved a unique get together with friends that left an Omaha woman with fun memories and shocking charges on her debit card. After months of trying to get a refund, she...
KETV.com
Rain misses key areas, drought concerns grow in northeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A lot of the Omaha metro picked up some much-needed rain Tuesday night, but the areas of eastern Nebraska that need it the most remained dry. Most of the area, even stretching into Colfax and Dodge counties, is in extreme or exceptional drought. That could get...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Youtuber buys former 1960 missile silo in York
YORK, NEB. — A former 1960 missile silo once up for sale has got a new homeowner. Nebraska Youtuber, Andrew Flair, said after flipping a coin and it landing on heads, he became the owner of a nuclear missile bunker. “Jokingly, I text my real estate agent, and I...
klkntv.com
Submit your Nebraska storm photos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
Ask Omaha: What is the best apartment complex in NW/NE Omaha that allows large dogs?
Currently looking for a rental where my partner and I can rent that allows larger dogs. We are quiet people, I work from home, our dog is a senior dog. We would like something clean, safe and quiet.
Sioux City Journal
Two arrested in Butler County after fleeing Nebraska State Patrol in Lincoln
Authorities deployed a spike strip and rammed a stolen vehicle to a halt before arresting two Omaha men in rural Butler County on Monday after they fled an attempted traffic stop in Lincoln, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The incident started at about 9:30 p.m. Monday, when a trooper...
kfornow.com
LPS Saving Hundreds of Thousands A Year By Switching Internet Providers
LPS switches internet provider, saving millions. (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 12, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools has been providing all staff and students with access to internet digital resources at a cost to the district of $671,502 a year. LPS has a 12 year fiber network contract at a cost of $8,058,028, which is set to expire on July 1, 2023.
KETV.com
Third largest railroad union rejects proposed deal, renewing concerns of a strike
OMAHA, Neb. — The third largest railroad union rejected its deal with the railroads Monday — renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy — but before that could happen both sides will return to the bargaining table. About 56% of the track maintenance...
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln woman sues city after she was thrown from wheelchair lift on city-owned bus
A woman has sued the city of Lincoln in connection to injuries she received when she was thrown from a wheelchair lift while riding a city bus in 2020. The city declined Ruth White's claims in July, prompting the lawsuit filed late last month in Lancaster County District Court. In...
klkntv.com
York hospital refutes claim that most of Nebraska is a ‘maternity care desert’
YORK, Nebraska (KLKN)- The March of Dimes conducted a Nationwide study showing the lack of maternity care across the county. The problem is they list most of Nebraska as being a “maternity care desert,” including York County. Doctors at York General say it’s simply not true. “We...
