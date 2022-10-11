Read full article on original website
Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish
A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
Washington Examiner
Vicente Gonzalez claims Mayra Flores too 'extreme' for South Texas toss-up district
AUSTIN, Texas — The Democratic and Republican candidates duking it out in one of the most contentious congressional races this cycle each claim to be converting members of the opposing political party to their side. Two sitting members of Congress are competing against each other for the 34th Congressional...
KSAT 12
Essay: The education and disillusionment of a young Texas reporter in D.C.
Thursday was once my favorite day in Washington. From my perch answering phones in U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison’s front office, I eagerly awaited the email that came in around 6 p.m. each Thursday: “wheels up.”. It meant the senator was on her way back home to Texas,...
Woman tells CNN she witnessed a rape during her migration journey
CNN’s Rosa Flores speaks to migrants after their arrival in El Paso, Texas, where there’s been an uptick in border crossings.
Immigrants bused to Kamala Harris's home reveal final destinations after being sent to DC
More than 100 immigrants were bused from Texas to an entrance near Vice President Kamala Harris's residence in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, with many praising the process of getting bused further into the country as being “very good.”
From inside the US's most secure prison, El Chapo is pointing fingers at what he says are the real powers in the drug trade
Through his attorney, Joaquin Guzmán said that for the drug war to stop, authorities would have to go after "politicians on both sides of the border."
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
Former Gov. Bill Richardson suggests Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan may be released by end of year
Former Gov. Bill Richardson said Sunday he is "cautiously optimistic" that two Americans wrongfully detained by Russia will be released and suggested they could be freed by the end of the year.
Texas Sheriff Getting Threats After Saying He’d Investigate DeSantis for Migrant Plane Stunt
A Texas sheriff announced Monday that he would investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration flying Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last week. And now, his office says, it’s received “numerous threats.”. Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County, where the flight last week originated,...
Thousands of Migrants Are Arriving in El Paso. They Have Nowhere to Sleep.
EL PASO, Texas — For the last couple of days, the lonely corner of Overland Avenue and Santa Fe Street in El Paso, Texas, has become home for Luis Cubillan, 41, and his family after leaving Venezuela over a month ago. “Welcome to our home,” Cubillan comically told VICE...
Jan. 6 committee just obtained 1 million Secret Service docs — plans to drop the hammer at hearing
The House Jan. 6 committee's next public hearing on Thursday will cover new material provided by the Secret Service revealing that former President Donald Trump was "repeatedly alerted to brewing violence" on Jan. 6, according to The Washington Post. The Secret Service provided over one million electronic communications to congressional...
Texas DPS confirms fatal Uvalde crash involved illegal migrant smuggling: 'Joe Biden has abandoned' the state
Rep. Tony Gonzales said the border situation in Texas is a "nightmare" after officials confirmed a major accident in Uvalde Wednesday involved human smuggling.
Ted Cruz warns DHS secretary he could be impeached over migrant crossings
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz warned Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that his handling of the southern border could be “grounds for impeachment.”
Democrats in Florida Delegation Want to Extend Temporary Protect Status for Haitians in the U.S.
Last week, two Democrats in the Florida delegation on Capitol Hill–U.S. Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Frederica Wilson–urged President Joe Biden to pursue an “extension and redesignation of Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for Haitian migrants, and a moratorium on deportations to Haiti.”. The congresswomen led a letter to...
Fox Reporter Refuses to Translate Migrant’s Comments: ‘Wouldn’t Look Good on Live TV’
A Fox News correspondent covering the buses of migrants that arrived outside the Vice President’s home on Thursday decided to try and communicate with some in Spanish—that is, until he couldn’t bother trying anymore.Griff Jenkins began approaching some of the migrants sent to the Naval Observatory early Thursday morning, using his minimal Spanish to try to speak to some of them. In standard Fox News fashion, Jenkins got one to contradict a purported claim by Vice President Kamala Harris (who he calls “President Harris” in Spanish) that the border is closed. (Harris actually said the border was “secure”). But his...
Border chief says GOP governors’ migrant relocation campaign is stoking migration to U.S.
A few days after Daniel got off a plane in Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., where he had been flown from San Antonio with other migrants by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his phone buzzed. It was a WhatsApp message from a friend back home: I heard you can get a lot...
Biden CBP chief claims GOP governor’s busing migrants is acting as ‘pull factor’ amid border crisis
The head of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) claims that moves by Republican governors to transport illegal immigrants deeper into the interior are acting as a "pull factor" drawing more migrants to the border. Republican governors have been sending migrants north since April, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started busing...
checkoutdfw.com
How big is Texas? These numbers tell the story of our huge state.
One thing is for sure, Texans love to brag on how huge our state is but with all the tall tales floating around, is there any truth to this famous claim?. Let’s get the technical stuff out of the way first... Texas has an area of 268,597 square miles or 171,902,080 acres. In comparison, Texas is about 1.65 times larger than California, at 163,696 square miles.
Nantucket officials alerting of possible migrant flight: Report
Officials in Nantucket, Massachusetts, are warning of a potential migrant flight coming to the town this week, according to a report.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kamala Harris slams Republicans over migrant busing, blames Trump for border crisis
Vice President Kamala Harris condemned Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) Monday night for dropping busloads of immigrants off outside her residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., over the past month. During a rare late-night appearance on the talk show Late Night With Seth Meyers, Harris was asked about the...
