ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
cntraveler.com

Tennis Pro Frances Tiafoe on His Travel Rituals—and How He Explores New Cities Between Matches

It can be easy to forget that our favorite athletes are also world-class travelers. Take American tennis star Frances Tiafoe, for example: When he's on the court, it’s all about the athleticism, the raw power, the infectious smile—but the game of tennis has brought this young athlete around the world many times over. He’s been on the professional tennis circuit since 2014, making waves around the globe at Wimbledon and both the Australian and French Opens; and this year, he became the first Black man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since Arthur Ashe did so 50 years ago.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

"He's probably the best role model" - Thiem on taking inspiration from Nadal during comeback

Dominic Thiem completed a comeback win over Giron in Gijon and the Austrian is taking inspiration from Rafael Nadal during his comeback. It's not the first time he's looked to Nadal for inspiration, but this time he's concentrated on how the tennis player handled injuries. Nadal has experienced a lot of setbacks throughout his career, but he has always been able to bounce back effectively and reach his top level fairly comfortably again.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
atptour.com

Murray Masters Foki In Gijon

Under pressure early from Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Tuesday at the Gijon Open, Andy Murray found a moment of magic to trigger a stunning turnaround at the ATP 250 event in Spain. Murray pulled off a difficult forehand volley on the stretch at 2-4, 30/40 to avoid going a double...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy