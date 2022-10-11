Read full article on original website
Tennis Pro Frances Tiafoe on His Travel Rituals—and How He Explores New Cities Between Matches
It can be easy to forget that our favorite athletes are also world-class travelers. Take American tennis star Frances Tiafoe, for example: When he's on the court, it’s all about the athleticism, the raw power, the infectious smile—but the game of tennis has brought this young athlete around the world many times over. He’s been on the professional tennis circuit since 2014, making waves around the globe at Wimbledon and both the Australian and French Opens; and this year, he became the first Black man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since Arthur Ashe did so 50 years ago.
"He's probably the best role model" - Thiem on taking inspiration from Nadal during comeback
Dominic Thiem completed a comeback win over Giron in Gijon and the Austrian is taking inspiration from Rafael Nadal during his comeback. It's not the first time he's looked to Nadal for inspiration, but this time he's concentrated on how the tennis player handled injuries. Nadal has experienced a lot of setbacks throughout his career, but he has always been able to bounce back effectively and reach his top level fairly comfortably again.
Novak Djokovic: Nine-time Australian Open champion welcome, says tournament director Craig Tiley
Nine-time winner Novak Djokovic would be welcome to compete at the Australian Open if he can obtain a visa, says tournament director Craig Tiley. The Serbian former world No 1 was kicked out of the country for not being vaccinated against COVID-19 in a dramatic turn of events in January.
Rafael Nadal tipped to play ATP Finals despite always 'complaining' about it
ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi is expecting Rafael Nadal to play the ATP Finals this year despite it appearing that his season may be over. Nadal had a brilliant start to 2022, winning both the Australian Open and French Open to take his career major tally to 22. However, things has...
Murray Masters Foki In Gijon
Under pressure early from Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Tuesday at the Gijon Open, Andy Murray found a moment of magic to trigger a stunning turnaround at the ATP 250 event in Spain. Murray pulled off a difficult forehand volley on the stretch at 2-4, 30/40 to avoid going a double...
"I didn't join Twitter to make fans" - Opelka resumes social media beef with tennis fans over comments about ATP player compensation
Reilly Opelka's criticism of the ATP for suppressing compensation to players has kicked off a war of words between him and tennis fans who felt Opelka's comments were out of line. The towering American player started the debate a couple of days ago by showing his displeasure at the fact...
