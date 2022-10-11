It can be easy to forget that our favorite athletes are also world-class travelers. Take American tennis star Frances Tiafoe, for example: When he's on the court, it’s all about the athleticism, the raw power, the infectious smile—but the game of tennis has brought this young athlete around the world many times over. He’s been on the professional tennis circuit since 2014, making waves around the globe at Wimbledon and both the Australian and French Opens; and this year, he became the first Black man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since Arthur Ashe did so 50 years ago.

