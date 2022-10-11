Read full article on original website
Family violence in Georgia | Data
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Research shows one in four people is at risk of family violence. Here's what the data shows in Georgia.
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll
With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
Herschel Walker Claimed He Supervised 6 Hospitals. He Didn’t.
The GOP Senate candidate has a long string of exaggerations about his record.
Prominent Georgia attorney and CNN legal contributor Page Pate, 55, drowns while swimming off the coast of Georgia
A Georgia defence attorney and CNN legal contributor has drowned after swimming in the sea with his teenage son near their costal home. Page Pate, 55, died after being swept out into a rip current off the cost of St. Simons Island, Georgia, on Sunday afternoon. The trial lawyer, who...
Georgia Senate Debate to be closed to public
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and his challenger Herschel Walker (R) are set to face off on the debate stage in October, but the debate will not be open to the public. Due to limited seating, no public tickets will be available but both candidates...
Herschel Walker’s Black supporters say their votes are about Senate control and conservative values
ATLANTA — Shelley Wynter, a Black conservative radio show host in this bustling capital of the New South, considers Herschel Walker a means to an end. His support of the Georgia Republican’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate rests on this fact: There are 35 Senate seats up for re-election next month, and if the former football star can overtake the incumbent, Democrat Raphael Warnock, it would be a boon that could help the GOP retake the majority.
Georgia state elections board seeks FBI help in criminal investigation of voting system breach after 2020 election
The Georgia State Elections Board revealed Wednesday that the board has asked the FBI to participate in an ongoing criminal investigation into the voting system breach in Coffee County because of similarities between what happened there and incidents in other states.
Georgia's Stacey Abrams using '1965 playbook' in endless claims of voter suppression: Leo Terrell
After an Obama-appointed federal judge upheld a new Georgia election law against a challenge from Stacey Abrams, a top civil rights attorney told Fox News the Peach State's Democratic gubernatorial nominee continues to use an outdated political "playbook" to claim injustice. In an interview with Shannon Bream on "Fox News...
GOP attacks Georgia’s Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit
ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the Georgia governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp four years ago, she didn’t go quietly. She ended her campaign with a nonconcession that acknowledged she wouldn’t be governor, while spotlighting her claims that Kemp had used his post as secretary of state to improperly purge likely Democratic voters. Abrams founded Fair Fight Action, a group focused on fair elections, which within weeks filed a wide-ranging federal lawsuit alleging “gross mismanagement” of Georgia’s elections.
Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock blasts GOP opponent Herschel Walker over campaign tumult: 'We have seen some disturbing things'
Raphael Warnock called out Herschel Walker after a campaign appearance on Friday, per the AJC. Warnock said that Walker's campaign tumult centered on abortion shows "a disturbing pattern." "It raises real questions about who is actually ready to represent the people of Georgia," he said. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on...
