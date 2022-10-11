ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Comments / 78

Chuck C
2d ago

These numbers are just flat stupid, there is no way they are correct. I read one article that says the polls have tightened within 6 points, and the next says 22 points. People are done with fake news and fake polls.

KM Sonja
2d ago

YourPoll numbers make NO sense- majority say Michigan going on wrong track yet Whitmer is favored. Quit using common core. Let me assure you when polled the worker got the honest truth about both people fromMe and was told they are killing is all in a calculated attempt to destroy us

heyyou
2d ago

Whitmer made this election about abortion which is disjoint to the actual issues the next governor will face. Abortion is on the ballot and the people will decide it’s fate. The pending issues, however, have been temporarily swept under the rug because of Whitmer’s diabolical campaign. Whitmer is dishonest and she must go.

TheDailyBeast

Avid Michigan Election Denier Now an Employee in County Clerk’s Office

A Michigan election denying activist who once live-streamed a “Stop the Steal” protest outside the secretary of state’s house is now an employee of the Macomb County clerk office. Genevieve Peters “came out on top” of the hiring process, according to Macomb County’s Republican Clerk Anthony Forlini, who has defended the hiring. He also said she wouldn’t directly be working on administering the midterm election next month. Peters was present at the protest that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and has made a name for herself as a vehement 2020 election denier, claiming she believes Donald Trump was the rightful winner. “There is no way that anybody else but Trump won by a landslide,” she claimed to a Lansing-based TV station at the time.Read it at Detroit News
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: 1.6 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots

Some 1.6 million voters in Michigan have requested absentee ballots, and more than 150,000 have already voted in the upcoming November 8 general election. The state is expecting high voter turnout because of several high-profile races and proposals — including a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. A spokesperson for the Michigan Secretary of State office said Tuesday that the early absentee numbers point toward this being the most votes ever cast in the state for a governor’s race.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

GOP calls for investigation into 2016 deal made by Gilchrist

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Republican ticket aiming for the governor’s office is calling for a special investigation of the current Lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist. Their claim stems from a land deal that Gilchrist made back in 2016 when he worked for the city of Detroit. His opponent in the midterm election, Shane Hernandez claims […]
DETROIT, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

School board candidate, local Republicans take aim at Howell library

I don’t think many dreamed our county’s libraries would become a point of political contention with anyone, but it seems libraries in general — and the Howell Carnegie District Library in particular — are coming under fire from some Livingston County Republicans and at least one Howell school board candidate.
HOWELL, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Election Day is 4 weeks away -- experts weigh in on local Michigan campaigns

DETROIT – It’s go time for candidates and campaigns as they are four weeks away from election day. We’ve seen former President Trump in Metro Detroit stumping for the top of the GOP ticket. But new excluding polling from WDIV and The Detroit News shows the top of that ticket is deeply underwater and does not have the financial resources right now to compete with the air war being waged by the Democratic incumbents.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan senators respond to misconduct allegations at Detroit VA medical center

DETROIT – Senator Debbie Stabenow is responding to the investigation at Detroit’s John Dingell VA Medical Center after allegations of misconduct were made. Senator Stabenow said, “they were doing internal investigations, they replaced the people involved, and now have brought it to all of us and we’re going to make sure this is done right.”
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan suspends Novi car dealership Carvana's license citing 'imminent harm' to public

The Michigan Department of State has suspended the license of the Carvana dealership in Novi for "imminent harm to the public," a claim Carvana calls "baseless." In a media release late last week, the state said Carvana LLC, owned by Paul Breaux and located off of Novi Road near I-96, committed several alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code. The alleged violations were discovered during an investigation by the state regulatory staff of multiple complaints from consumers...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Buick City redevelopment plan calls for $17M from taxpayers

FLINT, MI -- Flint, Genesee County and the state of Michigan would spend a combined $17 million in public funds to help redevelop the historic Buick City site as a massive industrial park, according to a proposal that the county Board of Commissioners could act on this week. Ashley Capital,...
FLINT, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Thank you, Livingston GOP, for getting involved in our non-partisan school board elections

Livingston County’s hottest elections are for school board. We’ve got slates of candidates trying to outdo each other in races that answer the question: WTF? This election has everything: stealthy candidates; culture warriors; crazy family drama; wannabe library censors; and O-My-Mommas — it’s the thing when moms scream so loud you can’t make out the words, but you know they’re spouting a heaping pile of scary sass.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

