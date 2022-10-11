These numbers are just flat stupid, there is no way they are correct. I read one article that says the polls have tightened within 6 points, and the next says 22 points. People are done with fake news and fake polls.
YourPoll numbers make NO sense- majority say Michigan going on wrong track yet Whitmer is favored. Quit using common core. Let me assure you when polled the worker got the honest truth about both people fromMe and was told they are killing is all in a calculated attempt to destroy us
Whitmer made this election about abortion which is disjoint to the actual issues the next governor will face. Abortion is on the ballot and the people will decide it’s fate. The pending issues, however, have been temporarily swept under the rug because of Whitmer’s diabolical campaign. Whitmer is dishonest and she must go.
Comments / 78