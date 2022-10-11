ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Man shot several times near SEPTA station in West Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gunfire near a SEPTA Market-Frankford Line stop in West Philadelphia sent a man to the hospital.Police found a 20-year-old man on the sidewalk at 60th and Market Streets just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He's in critical condition after being shot in the chest, neck, hip and arm.Investigators believe the shooter fired at close range from a semi-automatic weapon, and that the shooting may be drug related.Police are checking surveillance video near the scene.
fox29.com

Roxborough shooting: Second suspect arrested in ambush that left 1 teen dead, four other teens injured

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has announced the arrest of a second suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting near Roxborough High School in September. Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore announced the arrest via Twitter on Thursday morning. Officials say 17-year-old Zyhied Jones was arrested on Thursday...
CBS Philly

Aunt of suspect killed in Philadelphia SWAT shootout speaks out: "He lost his way"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia SWAT officers were shot Wednesday morning while serving an arrest warrant in North Philadelphia. The officers returned fire, striking and killing a 19-year-old wanted for a homicide.On that street, neighbors say their kids dropped to the floor when they heard the shots, and directly next door, one of those bullets went into the bedroom of a little girl. The suspect who fired at police was wanted for murder.Officers came under fire early Wednesday morning in the 800 block of North 10th Street in the city's West Poplar section as SWAT officers were serving a warrant...
CBS Philly

13-year-old boy dies after being shot in head in West Oak Lane, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gun violence claimed the life of another child in Philadelphia. This time, a 13-year-old boy was killed after a shooting in West Oak Lane. The victim was identified as Jeremiah Wilcox. The Philadelphia Police Department said it happened on 65th Avenue and Smedley Street.Officers rushed Wilcox to the hospital, but he did not survive.Police are waiting to release the name of the teen until his family has been notified, but they're asking for the public's help to figure out what happened and why.On Monday just before 7 p.m., police rushed to 65th Avenue and Smedley Street...
WPXI Pittsburgh

2nd suspect charged in ambush shooting outside high school

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Authorities have announced charges against a second suspect in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday that 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins has been arrested and...
CBS Philly

59-year-old man charged with attempted murder after firing shots at Philadelphia police officers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 59-year-old man has been charged after shooting at multiple Philadelphia police officers last Friday. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Keith Blount with five counts of attempted murder and other related offenses in the incident. Officials say Blount allegedly jumped out of a car before firing at officers unprovoked near the 3300 block of North 10th Street on Oct. 7. He was eventually shot by police, suffering a graze wound to the head. He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover. No officers or bystanders were injured in the shooting. Sources say Blount is linked to a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon outside a FedEx Facility near Philadelphia International Airport. Sources also tell CBS3 that the shooting outside the FedEx facility in Tinicum Township was a fight between workers, and the suspect waited for the victim in the parking lot.A 51-year-old man was shot in the face and killedThe deadly shooting outside the FedEx facility is being investigated by Tinicum Township Police and the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.An investigation is also underway in Philadelphia.   
NBC Philadelphia

Man Killed on SEPTA Tracks in Northeast Philadelphia

SEPTA's Fox Chase Regional Rail line had been suspended for the Wednesday evening rush hour after a man was struck and killed by a train shortly after 4:30 p.m., the transit agency said. Service on the Fox Chase line resumed just before 7 p.m. as the police activity cleared, SEPTA...
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Social Worker Charged in 3-Year-Old's Death: DA

A Philadelphia social worker faces murder charges after authorities said she failed to report the abuse of a foster child. District Attorney Larry Krasner charged 25-year-old Jendayi Mawusi with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and child endangerment related to the July death of three-year-old Hope Jones, In a statement released Tuesday, Oct. 11.
