Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
Crunch Cravings at Café SohoJ.M. LesinskiPhiladelphia, PA
Cooper Rush Likely to Start Against EaglesLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Chef Christopher Kearse Rolls Out A Cornucopia of Fall Flavors at ForsythiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
Man shot several times in West Philadelphia by gunman who fled on bike, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A young man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot at point-blank range by a gunman who fled the scene on a bicycle. Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Market and 60th streets around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Mayfair shooting leaves 20-year-old in critical condition; suspect seen talking with victim: Police
Police say surveillance video shows the suspect speaking with the victim before the shooting.
Questions remain after man found shot to death in West Oak Lane
A man was found shot to death on Cheltenham Avenue in West Oak Lane.
Man shot several times near SEPTA station in West Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gunfire near a SEPTA Market-Frankford Line stop in West Philadelphia sent a man to the hospital.Police found a 20-year-old man on the sidewalk at 60th and Market Streets just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He's in critical condition after being shot in the chest, neck, hip and arm.Investigators believe the shooter fired at close range from a semi-automatic weapon, and that the shooting may be drug related.Police are checking surveillance video near the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13-year-old dies after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood
"My heart breaks for all who knew and loved him: his family, his friends, his neighbors, the entire Wagner Middle School community; the impact of such a tragedy is measureless," said PFT President Jerry Jordan.
fox29.com
Roxborough shooting: Second suspect arrested in ambush that left 1 teen dead, four other teens injured
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has announced the arrest of a second suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting near Roxborough High School in September. Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore announced the arrest via Twitter on Thursday morning. Officials say 17-year-old Zyhied Jones was arrested on Thursday...
Aunt of suspect killed in Philadelphia SWAT shootout speaks out: "He lost his way"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia SWAT officers were shot Wednesday morning while serving an arrest warrant in North Philadelphia. The officers returned fire, striking and killing a 19-year-old wanted for a homicide.On that street, neighbors say their kids dropped to the floor when they heard the shots, and directly next door, one of those bullets went into the bedroom of a little girl. The suspect who fired at police was wanted for murder.Officers came under fire early Wednesday morning in the 800 block of North 10th Street in the city's West Poplar section as SWAT officers were serving a warrant...
13-year-old boy dies after being shot in head in West Oak Lane, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gun violence claimed the life of another child in Philadelphia. This time, a 13-year-old boy was killed after a shooting in West Oak Lane. The victim was identified as Jeremiah Wilcox. The Philadelphia Police Department said it happened on 65th Avenue and Smedley Street.Officers rushed Wilcox to the hospital, but he did not survive.Police are waiting to release the name of the teen until his family has been notified, but they're asking for the public's help to figure out what happened and why.On Monday just before 7 p.m., police rushed to 65th Avenue and Smedley Street...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2nd suspect charged in ambush shooting outside high school
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Authorities have announced charges against a second suspect in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday that 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins has been arrested and...
3 Philadelphia SWAT officers shot serving warrant, suspect killed
The SWAT officers were serving a warrant on a suspect wanted for homicide and other violent offenses.
fox29.com
DUI driver sends pedestrian to hospital after crash in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A pedestrian was injured after police say a driver caused a crash while under the influence early Wednesday morning. Police say the driver slammed into a parked car, then hit a woman walking on the 3300 block of Kensington Avenue around midnight. MORE HEADLINES:. The driver was reportedly...
Man standing outside SUV shot multiple times in Germantown: Police
"You clearly see two shooters walk up to the white SUV and fire shots at the victim who is standing outside the SUV," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
59-year-old man charged with attempted murder after firing shots at Philadelphia police officers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 59-year-old man has been charged after shooting at multiple Philadelphia police officers last Friday. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Keith Blount with five counts of attempted murder and other related offenses in the incident. Officials say Blount allegedly jumped out of a car before firing at officers unprovoked near the 3300 block of North 10th Street on Oct. 7. He was eventually shot by police, suffering a graze wound to the head. He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover. No officers or bystanders were injured in the shooting. Sources say Blount is linked to a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon outside a FedEx Facility near Philadelphia International Airport. Sources also tell CBS3 that the shooting outside the FedEx facility in Tinicum Township was a fight between workers, and the suspect waited for the victim in the parking lot.A 51-year-old man was shot in the face and killedThe deadly shooting outside the FedEx facility is being investigated by Tinicum Township Police and the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.An investigation is also underway in Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Police working to piece together crime scenes after shooting in Olney neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was struck twice during a shooting in Philadelphia's Olney section Wednesday morning. The 48-year-old was reportedly found shot twice in the back after driving his SUV to North 2nd Street around 2 a.m. He is said to be in stable condition.
Raleigh News & Observer
Eighth-grader found on the sidewalk was shot in the head multiple times, PA cops say
A 13-year-old boy died on Monday, Oct. 10, after he was found lying on the sidewalk in his neighborhood having been shot multiple times, Pennsylvania officials told local news outlets. The shooting reportedly happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday and the boy, identified by multiple news outlets as Jeremiah Wilcox, died...
Suspect At Large After Attempted Robbery At Delco Hotel
Police in Delaware County are searching for an alleged armed robber who tried to hold up a worker at an area hotel. It happened at the Fairfield Inn and Suites located at 100 Lawrence Rd in Marple Township just after 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to local police.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Killed on SEPTA Tracks in Northeast Philadelphia
SEPTA's Fox Chase Regional Rail line had been suspended for the Wednesday evening rush hour after a man was struck and killed by a train shortly after 4:30 p.m., the transit agency said. Service on the Fox Chase line resumed just before 7 p.m. as the police activity cleared, SEPTA...
Man shot 4 times in the back in West Philadelphia homicide
Police say the victim, a man in his late 20s, was shot four times in the back.
Man grazed by bullet while sitting in car with 3-year-old child, police say
Police say the 42-year-old victim was sitting in his car with a 3-year-old child in the backseat when the suspect opened fire.
Philadelphia Social Worker Charged in 3-Year-Old's Death: DA
A Philadelphia social worker faces murder charges after authorities said she failed to report the abuse of a foster child. District Attorney Larry Krasner charged 25-year-old Jendayi Mawusi with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and child endangerment related to the July death of three-year-old Hope Jones, In a statement released Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Comments / 0