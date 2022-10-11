Read full article on original website
Davante Adams 'Permanently Banned' From Kansas City Establishment
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing a potential suspension after he shoved a photographer who walked in front of him as Adams was walking into the locker room. The worker has reportedly filed a police report against Adams, according to a report from TMZ Sports. He allegedly...
Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News
For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series. Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series." The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday. "Bob Costas will be...
Angry Patrick Mahomes Video Goes Viral On Monday Night
A video of an angry Patrick Mahomes went viral on Monday night. Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, is almost always able to keep his composure during football games. However, he lost his cool on Monday night during the Chiefs vs. Raiders game. Mahomes appeared to be ...
Report: Who Gisele Saw After Leaving Tom Brady
While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to officially separate, the writing appears to be on the wall. Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. They've reportedly been living apart for months. Now, according to TMZ Sports, Bundchen made an interesting move...
NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Zion Williamson News
Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Unfortunately, all that time away from the court took a toll on him. In a recent interview with Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, the former No. 1 pick opened up about the dark times he went through last season.
Nick Saban Announces Bryce Young's Status For Tennessee
Alabama will have Bryce Young back for the Tennessee game this weekend, barring an unexpected setback. The Crimson Tide were able to get past Texas A&M without Young on Saturday - barely - but they will likely need the star quarterback against the Volunteers this weekend. Head coach Nick Saban...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News
Ask 100 Pittsburgh Steelers fans from around the country and all 100 would say it's time to move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. His second season in charge of the offense has been arguably worse than the first. He struggled to put Mitchell Trubisky in position to succeed and did the same against the Buffalo Bills this weekend with Kenny Pickett.
Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Catches Major Heat Over MNF Sunglasses
New NFL season, new drama. Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson, who received some heavy criticism last year for various actions, is now catching major heat over MNF sunglasses. Mahomes’ sibling showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders game wearing Oakley sunglasses that his brother is promoting. He then proceeded to wear the shades the entire game, per Outkick.
NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons Unhappy News
Dallas Cowboys fans weren't happy with a lack of holding penalties called on Rams lineman blocking Micah Parsons during Sunday's game. It turns out that Parsons feels the same. Taking to Twitter, Parsons called out the NFL on social media on Monday afternoon. "We won’t call this but we’ll call...
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Ohio State News
Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton reportedly used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system” to steal practice tape, per documents obtained by Meet at Midfield. Barton published this information on Buckeye Scoop, the website he founded with his associate Ken Stickney...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Is Jealous: NFL World Reacts
Patrick Mahomes' wife saw how her husband treated Travis Kelce after the Chiefs' win on Monday Night Football. He went up to Kelce during his post-game interview and said, "I love this dude right here baby, this is my dog" before running out of the shot. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, saw...
Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News
Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
49ers Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback
The 49ers are reportedly letting go of a veteran quarterback in order to make room for one of their playmaking RBs on Wednesday. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, San Francisco has signed running back Tevin Coleman to the team's 53-man roster, letting go of practice squad QB Kurt Benkert in the process.
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
How much more firepower do the Buffalo Bills need?. Serious help could be on the way to Buffalo, as the Bills have looked like a Super Bowl frontrunner through the season's first month-plus. According to multiple reports, the Bills have reached out to the Panthers about All-Pro running back Christian...
Former NFL Quarterback's Son Turned Himself In Wednesday
The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run this month. Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III, has been arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.
Giants Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Monday
The New York Giants signed a wide receiver to their practice squad on Monday afternoon. The team officially announced the signing of former Bills receiver Robert Foster. Foster played with the Bills from 2018-19 before he played with the Washington Commanders in 2020. His best individual season came in 2018 when he finished with 27 receptions for 541 yards and three touchdowns.
Lions Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss
The Detroit Lions have cut a USFL star who recently made an NFL comeback. On Monday, the Lions waived wide receiver Maurice Alexander Jr. The 31-year-old returned to the NFL to play two games at a new position. Drafted as a defensive back in 2014, Alexander recorded 113 tackles over...
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Injury News
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won't be practicing on Wednesday. Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media and said that Rodgers is dealing with a thumb injury. He then added that it doesn't seem to be a big deal. It's obviously great news that Rodgers is likely to...
Lane Kiffin Makes His Opinion On Auburn Extremely Clear
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin isn't taking Auburn lightly heading into this weekend. The Tigers are currently 3-3 through their first six games, but Kiffin doesn't care. He thinks that they're still a talented team and that his squad will have their hands full when they go up against them.
