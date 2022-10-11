ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rooney Mara and Claire Foy don elegant dresses as they lead myriad stars down red carpet at event for drama Women Talking

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

Rooney Mara and Claire Foy looked stylish at a red carpet event for Women Talking in New York City on Monday.

Mara, 37, donned a black dress with thin straps that stopped around her knees, revealing much of her long legs.

The gown ended in thick ruffles, and she tied her hair back in a tight bun high on her head.

Stylish: Rooney Mara and Claire Foy looked stylish at a red carpet event for Women Talking in New York City on Monday

Her gown had a low-cut neckline which ended in the middle of her chest.

She stood on black high heels, and her thin lips were painted a pale, light pink.

Foy, 38, donned a vibrant red gown with cut outs on her sides and matching high heels.

Gorgeous: Mara, 37, donned a black dress with thin straps that stopped around her knees, revealing much of her long legs
Standing tall: She stood on black high heels, and her thin lips were painted a pale, light pink
Vibrant: Foy, 38, donned a vibrant red gown with cut outs on her sides and matching high heels
Long locks: Her dark black hair was parted in the middle and tucked behind the ears
Her dark black hair was parted in the middle and tucked behind the ears. Her lips and toenails were painted dark red.

A number of other stars also attended the event including Michelle McLeod who stepped out in a dark green dress with blue and beige diamonds all over her knee-length gown.

She added black stockings and tall black boots to the look. Her light red locks were parted to the left and fell in curls on her shoulders.

Sheila McCarthy of The Umbrella Academy fame, 66, wore a velvet blue pantsuit over a white, ruffled shirt.

Posing: The film's two stars posed together before walking into the event
Lots of green: Michelle McLeod who stepped out in a dark green dress with blue and beige diamonds all over her knee-length gown
More big names: Shelia McCartney and Judith Ivey also attended the event
Relaxed: The film's writer and director Sarah Polley stood in a velvet blazer and matching trousers at the event
Onstage: Polley later took to the stage to intro the movie

Judith Ivey, 71, wore a black and gray shawl over her black dress with buttons running down the middle of it.

Her graying locks fell to the middle of her back, and she accessorized with a string of pearls.

The film's writer and director Sarah Polley stood in a velvet blazer and matching trousers at the event.

She tucked her dirty blonde locks behind her ears, and her hair just brushed the top of her shoulders.

Kate Hallett and Liv McNeil stood together at the event with Hallett donning a low-cut white blouse and a pair of black slacks which stopped at her ankles.

Arm-in-arm: Kate Hallett and Liv McNeil stood together at the event with Hallett donning a low-cut white blouse and a pair of black slacks which stopped at her ankles
Group shot: The films actors stood took a group photo before their big night (L to R: Liv McNeil, Kate Hallett, Sheila McCarthy, Claire Foy and Rooney Mara)
The whole team: The group of stars all stood alongside one another on the red carpet and onstage at the event and posed for several photos
Onstage: The stars all stood onstage before the screening of the movie
Isolated: Women Talking centers around, 'the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith,' according to the film's IMDb page

She pulled her hair back tightly behind her head, and her full lips were painted bright red.

McNeil wore a black blazer and matching slacks over a pearl-colored shirt. She stood in shiny black loafers.

Her dark brown hair was cut short and fell to the top of her shoulders. She accessorized with a bulky, silver necklace.

The group of stars all stood alongside one another on the red carpet and onstage at the event and posed for several photos.

Women Talking centers around, 'the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith,' according to the film's IMDb page.

It is set for release on December 2.

Coming soon: It is set for release on December 2

