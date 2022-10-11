ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voters set to cast ballots for Smithtown Library Board months after ban on Pride Month displays

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Fifteen candidates will vie for three seats on the Smithtown Library Board on Tuesday.

Some are keeping a closer eye on the election this year after the board banned Pride Month displays in the children's section over the summer.

For residents like Sarah Tully of St. James, who has a sibling who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, the Smithtown Library budget vote and trustee election has now become a big deal.

"It's not acceptable, you know the library is to serve everyone," Tully says.

The ban was quickly reversed after widespread outrage, but attention on the board and its members has increased.

David Kilmnick of the LGBT Networks says since June he has been reaching out to Smithtown parents and community members in an effort to recruit and support candidates he believes will be in favor of a Smithtown Library Board that won't vote to exclude anyone.

"What the Smithtown Library Board did in June, during Pride Month, to try and take away Pride, you know, from these kids, was the moment where we said, 'Enough is enough, we're going to get involved,'" Kilmnick says.

Meanwhile, Connell Friel, president of the American Family Association of New York, says his organization is not supporting any candidates in the Smithtown Library Board Election. However, he says he does not support books with LGBTQ+ content on the shelves of any library.

Voters will also be deciding on a $17.4 million budget.

The polls open Tuesday in Smithtown at 9:30 a.m.

