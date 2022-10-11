ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronkonkoma, NY

On World Mental Health Day, awareness is more critical than ever

By News 12 Staff
Monday was World Mental Health Day, and Jaylin Batista, a 15-year-old in Ronkonkoma, says she knows what it is like to struggle with feelings.

Batista's problems began when she was just in fourth grade.

"I would think very negatively and overthink a lot about different situations where I knew I needed to at least talk to someone about it," said Batista.

She did reach out for help with her mom at first but then with a therapist, where Batista says she learned to cope with things like being bullied and other stressors like social media.

For Batista, a fresh approach aided in her dealing with certain anxieties, such as a new perspective and less social media.

However, Batista isn't alone in those struggles, as studies say that one in five children deal with mental health issues.

Dr. Victor Fornari, a child psychiatrist in Glen Oaks, says awareness is more critical now than ever before and that those struggling need to know that there is helping out there.

Only about 50% of people with these mental health concerns are willing to seek care, and less than half listen to the advice they're given for those who do.

