Rutgers football players take on team of players with special needs at ‘Field of Dreams’

A group of Rutgers football players was in Toms River Monday evening playing at RWJ Barnabas Health Field of Dreams. But instead of a win on the scoreboard, they wanted a victory for inclusion.

The Scarlet Knights took on the Toms River Warriors Inspirational team – a group of kids and young adults from Monmouth and Ocean counties who live with special needs. The parents say that they appreciated their kids being included.

Like any game, there must be a winner, and the Toms River Warriors Inspirational Team fought hard and defeated the Scarlet Knights 42-12.

The Field of Dreams was founded by Christian and Mary Kane. Their son Gavin suffered a traumatic brain injury. They say the field gives their son and others like him an opportunity to have fun and feel included.