ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Rutgers football players take on team of players with special needs at ‘Field of Dreams’

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gHnCM_0iTwWW8K00

A group of Rutgers football players was in Toms River Monday evening playing at RWJ Barnabas Health Field of Dreams. But instead of a win on the scoreboard, they wanted a victory for inclusion.

The Scarlet Knights took on the Toms River Warriors Inspirational team – a group of kids and young adults from Monmouth and Ocean counties who live with special needs. The parents say that they appreciated their kids being included.

Like any game, there must be a winner, and the Toms River Warriors Inspirational Team fought hard and defeated the Scarlet Knights 42-12.

The Field of Dreams was founded by Christian and Mary Kane. Their son Gavin suffered a traumatic brain injury. They say the field gives their son and others like him an opportunity to have fun and feel included.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd

Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Football
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
Toms River, NJ
Sports
theobserver.com

LOSS OF A LEGEND

It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
KEARNY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Traumatic Brain Injury#American Football#Christian
insidernj.com

HPAE to Gov. Murphy: ‘Why are You Standing on the Sidelines?’

NEW BRUNSWICK – At a rally this afternoon, HPAE members and labor allies railed against union busting by Rutgers for turning public union jobs over to a private corporation. “We are also calling on Rutgers to cease outsourcing union work, stop replacing union workers with nonunion workers, stop illegal subcontracting and privatizing public work,” HPAE President Debbie White, RN, told the crowd gathered CINJ at 195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick today. “Rutgers, stop union busting!”
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

NJ Track Star Daveigh Brooks Killed In Shooting

A 25-year-old New Jersey track star was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday, Oct. 10, authorities said. Daveigh Brooks, of Ewing, was found having suffered gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a black Ford fusion parked in the middle of Greeley Alley in Trenton around 9:25 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
TRENTON, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton Area High School teacher dies

EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School District is mourning the loss of one of its own. Peter McCabe, a teacher at Easton Area High School, died last week. He was just 37 years old. McCabe spent his his entire career teaching in the Easton School District, first at the...
EASTON, PA
thelionsroarmhsn.com

Welcome to MHSN Dr. Cook and Mr. Trezza

The Middletown High School North community has seen a change in administration to start the 2022-23 school year as the Lions will welcome Dr. Lana Cook and Mr. Nick Trezza as the high school’s new Vice Principals. Dr. Cook will replace Dr. James Falco and Mr. Trezza will replace Mr. Jesse Herbert, who became the newly appointed prinicpal at Navesink Elementary.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
CBS Philly

2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
News 12

News 12

112K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy