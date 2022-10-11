ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Lawrence, KS
Education
Lawrence, KS
Government
City
Topeka, KS
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas Education
KCTV 5

Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
SHAWNEE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence activist Mattie Bell’s environmental advocacy centers both the planet and people

When Mattie Bell advocates for a thriving environment, they simultaneously advocate for human rights. This fervent passion for social justice began at a young age. “I don’t remember a time that I wasn’t aware of it. I remember being like 7 years old and arguing with my grandpa on whether climate change was real or not,” Bell said. “I believe social justice is an aspect of climate change because climate change exacerbates all social justice issues.”
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

After 16 years of false starts, new movement on Mission Gateway?

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - The site of the old Mission Mall is showing new potential signs of life. Two big meetings are coming up in the next few weeks, after 16 years of frustration surrounding the Mission Gateway Project. “We haven’t seen much progress at all,” Tom Hyde, who has...
MISSION, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Jones
Person
Anthony Lewis
lawrencekstimes.com

Long-awaited Treatment & Recovery Center has a license but no opening date yet

Nearly four months after a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated its anticipated launch, the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County has received a provisional license. The date the center will open its doors to patients, however, remains uncertain. At Wednesday’s Douglas County Commission meeting, behavioral health leaders explained why the process...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
kcur.org

A Kansas abortion clinic opened after the Roe decision. It has more patients than it can handle

Walking into the new Planned Parenthood clinic in Wyandotte County, the vibe is decidedly tranquil. The brightly-lit facility features an area for children to play and plenty of seating in the often-filled waiting room. Lining a long hallway from the often-full waiting room is a nurse station and several exam rooms of varying sizes, just in case a patient comes in with their family.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#The Kansas Legislature
livingnewdeal.org

Highland Park High School Stadium – Topeka KS

Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration built the Highland Park High School Stadium in Topeka KS. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal project site. Location Info. 2424 SE California. Topeka, KS 66605. Coordinates: 39.02431, -95.64898. Leave a Reply. Before leaving a comment, please...
TOPEKA, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City election guide: What voters need to know about the 2022 ballot

Missouri’s General Election ballot is chock-full of important issues and candidates to consider. For Kansas City voters, three KC-specific ballot questions also merit attention. Questions 1 and 2 are bond measures to upgrade pools and parks, to renovate the Kansas City Convention Center and to help fund more affordable housing. They don’t require a tax increase but do require a super majority to pass.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
bluevalleypost.com

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Students can get ahead with Winter Session classes – enrollment is now open

Johnson County Community College offers a winter session for students who want to earn a few college credits during their winter break. These accelerated four-week online classes give students the opportunity to get ahead, and stay ahead, as they pursue their educational goals. Why should students take a class over...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Big 12: New York City mayor ‘now knows Kansas is a brand’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It looks like New York City Mayor Eric Adams is finally learning about Kansas’ brand. The Big 12 Conference tweeted out a photo Tuesday afternoon showing Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark delivering a KU Football jersey to Adams. The caption: “New York City Mayor Eric Adams now knows Kansas is a brand.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy