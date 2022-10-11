Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Lawrence mayor asks disruptive commenter, County Commission candidate to leave meeting under new public comment policy
A frequently disruptive public commenter who is running for Douglas County Commission was asked to leave the Lawrence City Commission’s meeting on Tuesday under the governing body’s new public comment rules. Mayor Courtney Shipley asked Justin Spiehs, a Republican candidate for the Douglas County Commission, to keep his...
Former Olathe School District employee sues district in federal court
A former Olathe School District employee is suing the school district claiming she was the target of "severe and pervasive harassment and discrimination on the basis of her gender."
SMSD elementary without power, generators keep class in session
Briarwood Elementary School is working to restore power in the building, but in the meantime, will continue to have class.
KMBC.com
Legislator Theresa Galvin challenging incumbent Frank White in Jackson County Executive race
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Two veteran Jackson County politicians will square off next month in the race for Jackson County Executive. Jackson County Legislator Theresa Galvin is challenging incumbent Frank White. Galvin said as a Republican, she had to have support from seven Democrats and fellow legislators to be...
KCTV 5
Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence activist Mattie Bell’s environmental advocacy centers both the planet and people
When Mattie Bell advocates for a thriving environment, they simultaneously advocate for human rights. This fervent passion for social justice began at a young age. “I don’t remember a time that I wasn’t aware of it. I remember being like 7 years old and arguing with my grandpa on whether climate change was real or not,” Bell said. “I believe social justice is an aspect of climate change because climate change exacerbates all social justice issues.”
KCTV 5
After 16 years of false starts, new movement on Mission Gateway?
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - The site of the old Mission Mall is showing new potential signs of life. Two big meetings are coming up in the next few weeks, after 16 years of frustration surrounding the Mission Gateway Project. “We haven’t seen much progress at all,” Tom Hyde, who has...
kcur.org
Jackson County sheriff won't let voter registration groups inside jail, citing a law that doesn't exist
Social justice and voting rights groups in Kansas City have been calling on Sheriff Darryl Forté to allow voter registration activities inside the Jackson County jail for several weeks. But as Missouri’s Oct. 12 deadline to register to vote approaches, Forté’s stance has left advocates confused and frustrated.
Shawnee brewery awarded city loan to aid expansion
Servaes Brewing Company is getting ready to expand and were awarded with a $100,000 loan by the city of Shawnee, Kansas, to help.
lawrencekstimes.com
Long-awaited Treatment & Recovery Center has a license but no opening date yet
Nearly four months after a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated its anticipated launch, the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County has received a provisional license. The date the center will open its doors to patients, however, remains uncertain. At Wednesday’s Douglas County Commission meeting, behavioral health leaders explained why the process...
kcur.org
A Kansas abortion clinic opened after the Roe decision. It has more patients than it can handle
Walking into the new Planned Parenthood clinic in Wyandotte County, the vibe is decidedly tranquil. The brightly-lit facility features an area for children to play and plenty of seating in the often-filled waiting room. Lining a long hallway from the often-full waiting room is a nurse station and several exam rooms of varying sizes, just in case a patient comes in with their family.
Gardner foster family fighting to keep little girl after nearly 3 years
John and Nicole DeHaven of Gardner, Kansas, agreed to foster a newborn girl in October 2019 through Cornerstones of Care.
livingnewdeal.org
Highland Park High School Stadium – Topeka KS
Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration built the Highland Park High School Stadium in Topeka KS. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal project site. Location Info. 2424 SE California. Topeka, KS 66605. Coordinates: 39.02431, -95.64898. Leave a Reply. Before leaving a comment, please...
KMBC.com
Major food distributor for Kansas City charities struggling with large cuts in federal funding
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A major food distributor for people in need in our area is struggling with inflation and a significant cut in federal funding. Harvesters serves 760 member organizations in 26 counties in Missouri and Kansas. Those partner agencies then distribute food and other household items. True...
kcur.org
Kansas City election guide: What voters need to know about the 2022 ballot
Missouri’s General Election ballot is chock-full of important issues and candidates to consider. For Kansas City voters, three KC-specific ballot questions also merit attention. Questions 1 and 2 are bond measures to upgrade pools and parks, to renovate the Kansas City Convention Center and to help fund more affordable housing. They don’t require a tax increase but do require a super majority to pass.
lawrencekstimes.com
Miss the Prairie Park Nature Center community conversation? Share your thoughts online
Lawrence community members have another chance to share their thoughts about Prairie Park Nature Center — and how to make it sustainable into the future. The city hosted a community conversation on Sunday. Those who were unable to attend in person can fill out an online survey to share their thoughts, ideas and feedback.
bluevalleypost.com
Updates from Johnson County Community College: Students can get ahead with Winter Session classes – enrollment is now open
Johnson County Community College offers a winter session for students who want to earn a few college credits during their winter break. These accelerated four-week online classes give students the opportunity to get ahead, and stay ahead, as they pursue their educational goals. Why should students take a class over...
WIBW
Big 12: New York City mayor ‘now knows Kansas is a brand’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It looks like New York City Mayor Eric Adams is finally learning about Kansas’ brand. The Big 12 Conference tweeted out a photo Tuesday afternoon showing Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark delivering a KU Football jersey to Adams. The caption: “New York City Mayor Eric Adams now knows Kansas is a brand.”
kcur.org
Federal case against former Kansas City, Kansas, Detective Roger Golubski could expand
Disgraced former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Detective Roger Golubski was in federal court in Topeka Wednesday for his third appearance in a case that prosecutors say is already amassing reams of evidence and will likely grow as the investigation continues. Golubski, 69, wearing a navy blue suit, tie and leather...
lawrencekstimes.com
Cantemos, Sunrise Project and O’Connell are 2023 beneficiaries of Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Cantemos Youth Chorale, Sunrise Project and O’Connell Children’s Shelter will be the beneficiaries of the 2023 Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the committee announced Monday. Cantemos is a new children’s choir for Douglas County third through sixth graders with only one requirement: a love for singing. The...
