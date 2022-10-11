Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington approves new housing lots amid need
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Both Bloomington and Normal are facing a crisis; people want to live and work there, but there are not enough places for people to move in. As companies like Rivian, Ferrero and State Farm continue hiring in their twin cities locations, more people are moving to the area which is short on all types of housing. Both the city and town are hoping to move more construction plans forward to retain employees as residents.
1470 WMBD
Peoria City Council discusses pot policy
PEORIA, Ill. – City of Peoria administrators have a lot of feedback to go through when it comes to how and to what extent recreational cannabis dispensaries can locate in the city. The area currently has five pending applications for dispensaries, and some have locations in mind. Speaking of...
1470 WMBD
Opposition in Peoria City Council on any recreational marijuana expansion
PEORIA, Ill. – Not everyone on the Peoria city Council wants to see the number of marijuana dispensaries expand, even as there are at least several pending applications for such facilities. District 2 Council Member Chuck Grayeb — who suggested state cannabis revenue should help fund mental health and...
Central Illinois Proud
Cooking causes fire in Bloomington senior living, displaces 6
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six people have been displaced after unattended cooking caused a fire in Washington Senior Apartments Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The release states that Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire alarm alert at 510 E. Washington Street just after 4:30...
8 displaced by Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight people, six of whom are children, were displaced on Tuesday by a house fire that broke out in Springfield. The fire happened at 1426 East Reservoir Street. Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters arrived to find a wood frame house at that address on fire, with the fire concentrated […]
wcbu.org
OSHA recommends no citations after BioUrja grain bin explosion
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration doesn't plan to issue any citations after a grain bin explosion this past May at the BioUrja ethanol plant in Peoria. That's according to documents obtained by WCBU through a Freedom of Information Act request. Two employees were injured in the May 11 explosion.
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
wcbu.org
Pot talk: Peoria City Council considering changes to cannabis regulations
The Peoria City Council is taking another look at the use of recreational cannabis and regulation of cannabis dispensaries in the city. That was the goal of a special policy session held Tuesday ahead of the council's regular meeting. Objectives of the meeting were to give an overview of policies the council made in 2019 on the selling and consumption of medical and recreational marijuana, to discuss where the city currently is at in terms of consumption, and to consider whether or not any of the city’s policies should be revisited and amended.
25newsnow.com
Peoria business owner says she’s investing in the community
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Christell Frausto said she fell in love with Peoria, specifically in the south end and the East Bluff, when she moved here seven years ago. Frausto owns Tequila Ria, a liquor store on Prospect, but she has plans to build a plaza that includes a restaurant for the community to enjoy. Frausto said the plaza would be a hub for the community.
New Galesburg VA clinic will double in size, offer more services. Here’s where it is going
The Galesburg VA clinic has found a new home at the former Sandburg Mall. The Lane A. Evans VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, currently located at 310 Home Blvd., will move to the former Bergner’s store in Sandburg Mall by the late fall of 2023. The move will allow...
25newsnow.com
A Shock to the System: why Central Illinois will see a wave of EV charging stations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A place to charge your electric vehicle every 50 miles is the new standard for a plan approved last month statewide. It’s all part of an effort to electrify America’s roadways, with changes coming to our area soon. The decision is part of...
wcbu.org
Q&A: Mayor Ali discusses spike in violence, Peoria police shooting, cannabis dispensary regulation
Peoria has recorded 20 homicides so far in 2022, four fewer than this time last year. But six of this year's homicides occurred in the last two months, including three over a nine-day span in late September. In their latest monthly conversation, WCBU reporter Joe Deacon talks with Mayor Rita...
1470 WMBD
Extended fall break isn’t for everyone in Peoria Public Schools
PEORIA, Ill. — While most students in Peoria are enjoying an extended fall break, there are still hundreds who require services provided at local school facilities. Peoria Public Schools District 150 Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat says around 700 students initially signed up for the district’s ongoing fall intercession program, which is a way to serve students in need while other teachers and students go on break for two weeks as part of the newer modified school calendar.
25newsnow.com
East Peoria Fire Department honors four of their fallen in annual ceremony
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Though their deaths were decades ago, the East Peoria Fire Department honors the memory of four of their own who died in the line of duty. Former Chief Roger Aylward helped start the memorial service, which is in its 36th year. The most recent death for EPFD was in 1980. Even today, he believes their lives are a lesson in selflessness and sacrifice.
Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family said she was airlifted to Springfield […]
977wmoi.com
Manufacturing in Galesburg and Monmouth Accounts for 3,000 Jobs and $155 Million
Manufacturing month is celebrated throughout October nationwide, recognizing the importance impact the industry has on the economy and Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer shares manufacturing plays an important role providing for the local region:. “Manufacturing is really, really important to both Warren and Knox Counties; very, very important...
25newsnow.com
Safe-T-Act in current form threatens public safety, says McLean County’s top law enforcers
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - McLean County’s new chief prosecutor and the sheriff are among the latest in law enforcement to file lawsuits trying to stop Illinois’ Safe-T-Act from taking full effect in January. The law eliminates cash bond for criminal defendants, which backers of the legislation say...
Central Illinois Proud
Community supports family of teen who died in crash
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members are coming together to support the sister and family of a teen who died in a car accident over the weekend. 18-year-old Austin McKee of Normal died after a pickup truck crash on Main Street at Kerrick Road shortly after 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder pronounced him dead at the scene.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Peoria Camera Shop - Grand Opening! The Next Chapter of a Classic Peoria Shop!
At the start of this year, one of Peoria’s oldest and beloved shops looked like it was shutting its doors for good. Peoria Camera Shop, has been a local Peoria business since it opened its doors on Monroe Street in 1937, they then moved to a location on Main Street in 1950 and then moved to the current location in the Metro Centre in 1990. So this is quite an historical business.
25newsnow.com
Homecoming brings in a win for local businesses in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Redbirds are taking over the Twin Cities, and local businesses are ready for it. As ISU prepares for homecoming weekend in a matter of days, storeowners have already been preparing for weeks. Red and white paint coats windows and street signs, coaxing customers in. For multiple shops, there’s one common part they’re looking forward to most: bringing friends and family together again.
