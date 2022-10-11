ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Comments / 4

Misty
2d ago

I can however the county fails to realize that a lot of these seniors don't have much income let alone places to where they could actually move their mobile homes onto or somewhere that they can afford to live with whatever you offer them for their property for their home. with the cost of inflation these days and the fact that they're on a fixed income they'll be lucky Define an efficiency apartment that they can afford. shame on you Osceola County shame on you Good Samaritan Village for leaving your seniors without many options

Reply(1)
5
 

KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK

More
 

KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
MIMS, FL
mynews13.com

Residents get first look at damage in Kissimmee senior community

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – As floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village, some residents and their loved ones are getting a first look at the damage. Floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village. Residents, loved ones evacuated from flooded homes get first look at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kissimmee, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WESH

FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Relief is here for some Volusia County residents looking to rebound from the effects of Ian. Wednesday, federal officials kicked off full operations in the county to help people impacted by the storm. WESH 2 spoke with some of those residents about surviving and what...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eminent Domain#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
fox13news.com

Polk Sheriff's Office breaks ground on new substation in Poinciana

POINCIANA, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office broke ground on its new substation in Poinciana Wednesday. The new district office is being built on Marigold Avenue right next to the Polk County Fire Rescue station. A ceremony was held to mark the milestone. "Polk County has not stopped growing,...
POLK COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

FEMA Includes Brevard, Orange, Osceola Counties for Public Assistance as Florida Recovers From Hurricane Ian

On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties in need. A Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
WESH

Lake Monroe crests as Sanford extends state of emergency

SANFORD, Fla. — City commissioners in Sanford met Monday night, and they heard from someone who expressed worries about not getting enough help with things like cleanup and price gouging. So the State of Emergency is being extended to Sanford and not just the county. Sanford's Riverwalk is completely...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Mosquitoes causing mayhem in Central Florida after floods

GENEVA, Fla. — Floodwaters are all over Central Florida and the heat is ticking up. That's a recipe for mosquitoes in large numbers. There’s a big-time effort to combat the biting insects. Mosquito control identified mosquitoes trapped recently near Geneva. There were just under 5,000 in one trap...
GENEVA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy