Tyler, TX

CBS19

East Texas folklórico dance group preserves Mexican culture step by step

TYLER, Texas — Ballet Folklorico Raíces became a reality four years ago when Sonia Trevizo decided to share her passion of dancing with the East Texas community. Baile folklorico is a traditional dance of zapateado, or basic footwork. The music style, costumes and dance style vary due to the representation of regions and states in Mexico.
CBS19

Hispanic Heritage: Get your groove on...it's time to salsa!

TYLER, Texas — As we wrap up our Hispanic Heritage Month coverage, we’re taking you to the islands of Cuba and Puerto Rico where salsa dancing first started. From what started as a new dance, Rob Nunziato, a salsa instructor, has made a living passion from salsa to keep him on his feet.
CBS19

NET Health teams up with nonprofit for "Clear the Crib" challenge

TYLER, Texas — Northeast Texas Public Health is partnering with the Healthy Me Healthy Babies Coalition in hosting the "Clear the Crib" challenge at the Amherst WIC Clinic in Tyler. This challenge is an effort to spread awareness about safe sleep for infants to reduce the risk of sudden...
CBS19

Kilgore PD announces loss of beloved K9

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department has announced that one of their retired K9s passed away on Oct. 10 due to an age-related illness. A Facebook post was made on Kilgore PD's page expressing their sadness and condolences to the grieving family of Officer Jinto. Officer Jinto started...
KDAF

$5 million won off of scratch ticket in East Texas

It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don't have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.
KLTV

Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent. Rick Albritton made the announcement on his Facebook page. “Please keep any families, students, or staff...
KLTV

Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still low after a hot August and September. Lakes like Gladewater, Devernia and Tyler are still showing the effects of the summer heat and drought. “Hopes that we would get that spring and summertime rains. Unfortunately they...
CBS19

East Texas teen hospitalized after reported 'accidental shooting'

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 16-year-old was injured in a reported "accidental shooting" Wednesday night. Around 9:20 p.m., deputies arrived at a residence in the 500 block of Tom Woodley Rd. in Marshall and determined the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
KTBS

East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash

DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
themonitor.net

Kemp ISD loses student, alum and teacher

Purple and white balloons are released early Oct. 10 in honor of KISD student Kadence Boykin. Also during the same weekend, the district made another release in the passing of fifth grade teacher Renea Keitch. “A valued member of the Kemp Intermediate staff since August 2022…will be sorely missed by all who knew her, especially her family,” the district’s release stated.
KLTV

Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said the victim of an assault which occurred at a home on Baxley Lane has died. Police had been called to the home in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane at about 5:16 a.m. Monday. Officers discovered a victim had been assaulted inside a residence and the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.
