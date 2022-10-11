Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
East Texas folklórico dance group preserves Mexican culture step by step
TYLER, Texas — Ballet Folklorico Raíces became a reality four years ago when Sonia Trevizo decided to share her passion of dancing with the East Texas community. Baile folklorico is a traditional dance of zapateado, or basic footwork. The music style, costumes and dance style vary due to the representation of regions and states in Mexico.
Hispanic Heritage: Get your groove on...it's time to salsa!
TYLER, Texas — As we wrap up our Hispanic Heritage Month coverage, we’re taking you to the islands of Cuba and Puerto Rico where salsa dancing first started. From what started as a new dance, Rob Nunziato, a salsa instructor, has made a living passion from salsa to keep him on his feet.
East Texas baby in need of new liver as he fights extremely rare genetic disease
TYLER, Texas — Finley Strother is just like any 1-year-old – playing with his toys, running around the house and laughing – only he isn’t like any 1-year-old. Finley has Maple Syrup Urinary Disease – a genetic condition that affects about a 2,000 children in the U.S.
Dallas man seeks quilt created by enslaved East Texans currently housed in British museum
LEIGH, Texas — A Dallas man with East Texas roots is on a mission to bring back a quilt made by enslaved people on a plantation just outside of Marshall that's currently housed in a British museum. Eric Williams began his journey back to East Texas as he was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NET Health teams up with nonprofit for "Clear the Crib" challenge
TYLER, Texas — Northeast Texas Public Health is partnering with the Healthy Me Healthy Babies Coalition in hosting the "Clear the Crib" challenge at the Amherst WIC Clinic in Tyler. This challenge is an effort to spread awareness about safe sleep for infants to reduce the risk of sudden...
Rice Elementary looks at innovative ways to increase student literacy
TYLER, Texas — Students at Rice Elementary School were taken by surprise to see Tyler ISD's literacy bus filled with some of their favorite books. The bus also served as a grand prize for a 2nd grade class for reading the most minutes in a two-week 'Read-A-Thon' challenge. “They...
89th Texas Rose Festival begins this week celebrating Tyler's trademark industry
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022. Continuing the tradition of celebrating Tyler's heritage and beloved roses, the 2022 Texas Rose Festival is set to kick off Thursday and feature royalty, coronations, luncheons and the annual parade over four days. Since its start in 1933,...
Former Bullard residents recounts his experience through Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — This Wednesday marks two weeks since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's west coast as a category 4 hurricane. It killed more than 100 people, and damaged the homes of millions, many of whom are still just beginning to make repairs. One East Texas native...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kilgore PD announces loss of beloved K9
KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department has announced that one of their retired K9s passed away on Oct. 10 due to an age-related illness. A Facebook post was made on Kilgore PD's page expressing their sadness and condolences to the grieving family of Officer Jinto. Officer Jinto started...
$5 million won off of scratch ticket in East Texas
It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don't have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.
Portions of SPCA of East Texas dog park close temporarily for repairs
TYLER, Texas — The SPCA of East Texas announced that a portion of its Bossart Bark Park, at 3393 W Grande Blvd. in Tyler, will be closed this week. Parks A and B will be closed for repairs and guests are asked to use Parks C and D on the south side of the road.
Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler set to open next month
TYLER, Texas — A new cancer institute is set to open next month in Tyler that will provide patients with specialized care at a local level. The Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital is a collaboration between Christus Health and Texas Oncology.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent. Rick Albritton made the announcement on his Facebook page. “Please keep any families, students, or staff...
Longview Police officer to undergo open heart surgery
Officer Larry Solomon has worked as an officer in Longview for seven years. Solomon has been a patrol officer and field training officer. Solomon is currently part of the K-9 team with his K-9 officer Jiro.
KLTV
Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still low after a hot August and September. Lakes like Gladewater, Devernia and Tyler are still showing the effects of the summer heat and drought. “Hopes that we would get that spring and summertime rains. Unfortunately they...
East Texas teen hospitalized after reported 'accidental shooting'
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 16-year-old was injured in a reported "accidental shooting" Wednesday night. Around 9:20 p.m., deputies arrived at a residence in the 500 block of Tom Woodley Rd. in Marshall and determined the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
KTBS
East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash
DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
Officials ID body found by Gilmer bus driver on side of road while dropping off students
UPDATE: The body has been identified as Louise Grant Jr., 51 of Pittsburg, and officials said foul play is not suspected. An autopsy has been ordered, according to Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer ISD bus driver found a dead body on the side of the road while dropping off […]
themonitor.net
Kemp ISD loses student, alum and teacher
Purple and white balloons are released early Oct. 10 in honor of KISD student Kadence Boykin. Also during the same weekend, the district made another release in the passing of fifth grade teacher Renea Keitch. “A valued member of the Kemp Intermediate staff since August 2022…will be sorely missed by all who knew her, especially her family,” the district’s release stated.
KLTV
Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said the victim of an assault which occurred at a home on Baxley Lane has died. Police had been called to the home in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane at about 5:16 a.m. Monday. Officers discovered a victim had been assaulted inside a residence and the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.
CBS19
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0