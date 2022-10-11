Read full article on original website
lacamasmagazine.com
CRESA Says Nakia Creek Fire Human Caused, Burning 156 Acres
Aerial surveys show the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain, which started Sunday afternoon, is burning approximately 156 acres, and is smaller than fire fighters previously thought, according to Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA). Officials also confirmed the fire was human caused, and the investigation continues. CRESA said firefighter...
kptv.com
Fire displaces family of 5 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A family of five was displaced Tuesday afternoon after their home caught fire, according to Longview Public Safety. Neighbors called 911 at about 4:30 p.m. to report flames coming out of a living room window on the 300 block of 29th Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find two-thirds of the house in flames.
kptv.com
Fire damages multiple apartment units, closes SW 185th in Beaverton
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - An apartment building fire at Southwest 185th Avenue and West Baseline Road Wednesday damaged multiple units and closed 185th, according to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded to a fire in a single unit at about 6 p.m. After firefighters arrived, they found the...
2 people found dead in a car in Clackamas County; homicide investigation underway
Two people were found dead in a car early Wednesday in unincorporated Clackamas County after a crash, Clackamas County sheriff’s officials said. Deputies responded about 2 a.m. to a report of a car that struck a fire hydrant, according to a statement from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The occupants, both adults, were dead when deputies arrived, the agency said.
KGW
Nakia Creek fire in Clark County 'human caused'
The fire is burning near Larch Mountain, outside of Washougal. About 110 homes near the fire are under Level 1 "Be Ready" and Level 2 "Get Set" evacuation orders.
kptv.com
Nakia Creek Fire confirmed to be human caused
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Officials confirmed on Tuesday that the Nakia Creek Fire was human caused, as some communities were issued evacuation notices. Washington State fire officials confirmed the fire was human caused on Twitter but stopped short of providing a specific reason, saying it remained “under investigation.”
thereflector.com
No injuries reported in La Center house fire
A residential structure at 3012 Northwest Eddy Rock Road in La Center was severely damaged by a fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 6. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue was dispatched to the call at 12:30 a.m. after a caller reported a “whole house is engulfed in fire,” stated a news release.
ClarkCountyToday
Sheriff’s Office responds to suicide in Hazel Dell
Due to the sensitive nature of the event, no names will be released at this time. On Monday (Oct. 10) at about 5:24 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a parking lot in the area of NE 78th Street and NE 13th Avenue in Hazel Dell to a 9-1-1 caller that stated he was suicidal and was going to take his own life. While responding to the location, deputies learned the subject was armed with a handgun and was threatening to shoot himself. Deputies asked several businesses in the area to lock their businesses.
opb.org
Larch Mountain fire continues growing in Clark County, prompting warnings to be ready to evacuate
About a hundred homes in eastern Clark County are under Level 1 — ‘be ready’ — evacuation orders because of the fire on Larch Mountain. Officials say just over a dozen homes are under Level 2 — ‘get set’ — orders. The...
kptv.com
Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors
ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it. It along Shaw street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.
thereflector.com
Drain Hound works to keep things flowing in Clark County
Taylor Prouty cleans people’s drains and conducts sewer scopes through his company, Drain Hound, which opened this year. Prouty started the business because the service was in high demand in Clark County. “At the beginning of this year, 2022, I was working for a new plumbing construction company and...
Woman, 51, identified as victim in deadly park stabbing
The identity of the woman stabbed to death in a Downtown Portland park on Sunday morning was released by police Wednesday afternoon.
thereflector.com
More than $7M awarded for East Fork Lewis River restoration
A major project to restore the environment along the East Fork Lewis River has received the largest grant in its history. The funds will be used to bring the old Ridgefield Pits gravel mine back to its pre-mining state. On Sept. 26, the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office announced...
kptv.com
Nakia Creek Fire burning north of Camas estimated at 150 acres
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire burning north of Camas in Clark County on Sunday evening, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources. The Nakia Creek Fire was estimated to be at 70 acres and burning in grass and brush as of 8...
thelundreport.org
PeaceHealth Workers In Vancouver, Wash. Claim Management “Bullying”
Unhappy with what they call “bullying” by a manager, workers at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., staged a rally Monday afternoon claiming the hospital is pushing already-stressed frontline workers to increase their hours and improve their performance or quit. The rally was focused on management...
Clark County sheriff’s office investigating suspicious death in rural Camas as possible murder-suicide
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide after finding a woman’s body in Camas and then learning that the person of interest died in Beaverton from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Several people and a real estate agent were viewing a large property in rural Camas...
KGW
Potential Safe Stay Village in downtown Vancouver
These communities are managed by various nonprofit organizations. Another site is being considered downtown in a big block on West 11th street.
‘Less than lethal rounds’ used during Vancouver call; store evacuated
A Vancouver ice cream shop evacuated as authorities responded to a call in the shared parking lot Wednesday evening, Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
kptv.com
Brush fire burning north of Camas in Clark Co.
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire burning north of Camas in Clark Co., Wash. on Sunday evening, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources on twitter. The Nakia Creek Fire was estimated to be at 70 acres and burning in grass and brush...
Real estate viewers discover body on vacant Camas property
Police in Camas, Wash. are investigating a suspicious death that was reported on Sunday, Oct. 9 when a deceased woman was found at a vacant property with an apparent gunshot wound. The incident was reported by several people who were viewing the property along with a real estate agent.
