Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Toledo elementary school gunfire suspect indicted by Grand Jury

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman accused of firing a gun on the school grounds of a Toledo elementary school was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday. Vanessa Hutchen is facing the following charges which include improperly discharging a firearm at a school, illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance or of an object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone, and inducing panic.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Family of Whitmer football game shooting victim speak about violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have released the names of the three people that were shot at the Whitmer football game against Central Catholic Friday night. They include a 21-year-old Toledo resident, a 28-year-old resident of Florida and a 17-year-old student at Whitmer. 13abc is not releasing the names...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Superheroes rappel down Nationwide Children’s Hospital - Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Members of the Toledo Police Department’s SWAT team are coming together to spread some cheer for kids in the hospital. Participating SWAT members are dressing up in Halloween costumes to rappel down Nationwide Children’s Hospital for pediatric patients on Tuesday afternoon. This story will...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Police investigate north Toledo arson Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an arson in north Toledo on Wednesday. This happened in the 34-00 block of Elm Street near East Lake Street. TPD received a garage fire call at 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the location. The incident soon developed into an arson investigation.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Police investigating robbery at Vito's Pizza

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at Vito's Pizza on N. Reynolds rd. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say two suspects were involved in the robbery, both wearing dark clothes. One suspect approached the rear entrance while the other entered through the front. The suspect at the front entrance presented a pistol to employees inside the store.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: man in critical condition in Toledo gas station shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers say one man is in critical condition after a shooting at a gas station. It happened around 4:00 p.m. at the Mobil gas station at Detroit and Central. Police tell 13abc a man was shot inside the gas station and there is no suspect at this time. The victim has not yet been identified. Detectives are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Central Catholic parent offers perspective on Whitmer football game shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio — Terry Awls grew up in Toledo and said although the city has changed in his time, that doesn't mean it's a place families can't be raised. "We've harped on stopping the gun violence here in our city and in our state and in our country," Awls said. We have to do a better job of that. It doesn't mean that Toledo's less safe than any other city. It really doesn't."
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Toledo

Highlights from 13abc's debate with Ohio House District 41 candidates Nancy Larson & Josh Williams. 13abc's Josh Croup and The Blade's David Jacobs asked the candidates in Ohio's 41st House district about crime, abortion, Lake Erie, and more. Updated: 40 minutes ago. The University of Toledo celebrated Founders Day on...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Suspect indicted in homicide of 3-year-old Declan Hill

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier development in the story, which aired on Oct. 10, 2022. Michael Kitto is in custody and has been charged with the killing of 3-year-old Declan Hill, according to a press release Tuesday from the Sylvania Township Police Department.
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

