Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Local students protest gun violence, support Whitmer, Central Catholic high schools
TOLEDO, Ohio — Northwood High School students protesting gun violence in Toledo said there is only one word to describe how they feel after the shooting Friday outside Whitmer High School's football game: fear. “I was actually going to attend the game and one of my best friends actually...
'It kind of makes you not want to live here anymore': West Toledoans react to rise in violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — In 2022, west Toledo has seen a jump in violent crime and homicides with 13 of the city's 46 homicides. WTOL 11 spoke with residents watching a town change before their eyes. Most agree the rise in violence is sad and frustrating but expressed a variety of ideas to help fix it.
13abc.com
Toledo elementary school gunfire suspect indicted by Grand Jury
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman accused of firing a gun on the school grounds of a Toledo elementary school was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday. Vanessa Hutchen is facing the following charges which include improperly discharging a firearm at a school, illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance or of an object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone, and inducing panic.
MISSING: Boy last seen leaving for school in south Toledo on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are asking for help from the public in locating a teenage boy missing from south Toledo. Temone Floyd, 14, is missing from the 1100 block of Monterey Court, according to social media posts by Toledo police. Temone was last seen when he left for school on Friday.
Toledo Mayor on Whitmer shooting: 'It wasn't just someone driving by shooting randomly'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story related to the Whitmer High School shooting that aired on Oct. 10, 2022. During a press conference for the city of Toledo's Rooftops Repair Program on Tuesday, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz offered comments regarding Friday night's shooting at Whitmer High School.
WTOL-TV
Ohio working to pass a strangulation law
Our Amy Steigerwald is at the Lucas County Courthouse to discuss Ohio's progress with a strangulation law. Ohio is currently the only state in the U.S. without one.
13abc.com
Family of Whitmer football game shooting victim speak about violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have released the names of the three people that were shot at the Whitmer football game against Central Catholic Friday night. They include a 21-year-old Toledo resident, a 28-year-old resident of Florida and a 17-year-old student at Whitmer. 13abc is not releasing the names...
13abc.com
Toledo police release 911 calls from shooting outside of Whitmer’s football stadium
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department released the frantic 911 calls placed the night shots were fired outside of Whitmer’s football stadium. Washington local schools superintendent met with TPD Chief George Kral. The school district has turned over all of its surveillance videos to the police. Witnesses...
13abc.com
Superheroes rappel down Nationwide Children’s Hospital - Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Members of the Toledo Police Department’s SWAT team are coming together to spread some cheer for kids in the hospital. Participating SWAT members are dressing up in Halloween costumes to rappel down Nationwide Children’s Hospital for pediatric patients on Tuesday afternoon. This story will...
WTOL-TV
Victims of Whitmer HS shooting identified, community recovering | WTOL 11 Team coverage, 6 p.m.
Toledo police identified three people Monday who were shot three days prior at a high school football game. A witness describes first instincts when chaos rang out.
Lucas County Sheriff's Office separates fact from fiction on 'rainbow fentanyl'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Red, orange, green and blue are the colors of some of the chalky fentanyl bricks that were brought to the Hamilton County Crime Laboratory in Cincinnati last month, the first sign of "rainbow fentanyl" in Ohio. The exact purpose of the coloration is unclear. According to...
13abc.com
Washington Local Schools Superintendent provides an update on student shooting victim
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc got the chance to speak with WLS Superintendent Kadee Anstadt Sunday, just as she was getting back from the hospital. She was visiting the shooting victim from Friday’s Whitmer vs. Central Catholic High School football game. “She’s obviously recovering and we wish her the...
Police investigate north Toledo arson Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an arson in north Toledo on Wednesday. This happened in the 34-00 block of Elm Street near East Lake Street. TPD received a garage fire call at 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the location. The incident soon developed into an arson investigation.
Toledo Police investigating robbery at Vito's Pizza
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at Vito's Pizza on N. Reynolds rd. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say two suspects were involved in the robbery, both wearing dark clothes. One suspect approached the rear entrance while the other entered through the front. The suspect at the front entrance presented a pistol to employees inside the store.
Family of slain Hillsdale County teenager frustrated with court process
It’s been a tough few months for Mary and Robert Flint. Their son was shot and killed in Somerset Center in late May, and now, frustration is growing over where the case stands.
13abc.com
TPD: man in critical condition in Toledo gas station shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers say one man is in critical condition after a shooting at a gas station. It happened around 4:00 p.m. at the Mobil gas station at Detroit and Central. Police tell 13abc a man was shot inside the gas station and there is no suspect at this time. The victim has not yet been identified. Detectives are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.
Central Catholic parent offers perspective on Whitmer football game shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Terry Awls grew up in Toledo and said although the city has changed in his time, that doesn't mean it's a place families can't be raised. "We've harped on stopping the gun violence here in our city and in our state and in our country," Awls said. We have to do a better job of that. It doesn't mean that Toledo's less safe than any other city. It really doesn't."
13abc.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Toledo
Highlights from 13abc's debate with Ohio House District 41 candidates Nancy Larson & Josh Williams. 13abc's Josh Croup and The Blade's David Jacobs asked the candidates in Ohio's 41st House district about crime, abortion, Lake Erie, and more. Updated: 40 minutes ago. The University of Toledo celebrated Founders Day on...
Suspect indicted in homicide of 3-year-old Declan Hill
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier development in the story, which aired on Oct. 10, 2022. Michael Kitto is in custody and has been charged with the killing of 3-year-old Declan Hill, according to a press release Tuesday from the Sylvania Township Police Department.
13abc.com
Woman going to jail because her duck violated the condition of her sentencing
HOLGATE, Ohio (WTVG) - Tammy Murray has dozens of citations related to her animals getting loose. “I’m willing to go to jail for my animals because I got PTSD and these are my therapeutic animals,” says Murray, 59, who lives in Flatrock Township outside Holgate in Henry County.
WTOL 11
