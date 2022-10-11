Read full article on original website
Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops Has New Update On Quarterback Will Levis
The Kentucky Wildcats are 4-2 and remain in contention for a major bowl game this season due in no small part to star quarterback Will Levis. But his injury has the fans nervous about his status for Saturday's big game against Mississippi State. However, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has...
Alabama Football vs Mississippi State Kickoff Time, Network Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs are set to play each other on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.
Shane Beamer upended Kentucky football. Now, Mississippi State can land a knockout | Toppmeyer
Shane Beamer traveled to Lexington, Kentucky, prepared to hang on the rim. South Carolina’s football coach busted out the white-rimmed sunglasses he packed for the trip and danced during a locker-room celebration of the Gamecocks’ 24-14 win at Kentucky while his players sang "Turn My Swag On." “That was a joyous, joyous locker room,"...
CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee boldly predicts Tennessee will defeat Alabama
Tennessee has one national media pundit believing it will defeat Alabama. The Volunteers are 5-0 under Josh Heupel in his second season as head coach. Tennessee has a complete team that can score points and shut opponents down. Vols fans are pushing for an “orange-out” at Neyland Stadium for Saturday. Tennessee has not beaten the Crimson Tide since 2006, and it has lost 15 straight games to Nick Saban. Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports says the streak will end now for the Tide. He boldly predicted on CBS Sports HQ that the Volunteers will defeat Alabama in Knoxville, Tenn.
LISTEN: Lane Kiffin's greatest Ole Miss accomplishment might be an off-the-field one
Steven Godfrey has seen enough to heap praise on the job Lane Kiffin has done going on three seasons at Ole Miss.
What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Ole Miss?
What is the line for Auburn's matchup with Ole Miss?
CBS Sports releases updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections ahead of Week 7
With half of the regular college football season in the rearview, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has released his updated bowl projections going into Week 7. After Week 6 games, Palm made just one tweak to the New Year’s Six slate, replacing Utah with USC in the Rose Bowl. The CFP picture remains unchanged with the current top-4 teams in the nation taking up the spots in the Peach and Fiesta Bowl.
UCLA Softball Earns Commitment From 2024 Outfielder Rylee Slimp
The Bruins have earned their third commitment from an elite prospect in just over a week, setting them up for even more future success.
2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Where Each Program Stands Ahead of Week 7
Here is where each team stands midway through the college football season.
Nick Saban’s Alabama Is 15-0 Vs. Tennessee
My guess is that there are some people who have seen more Alabama-Tennessee football games than I have. I also would guess that is a relatively small number. As a student in 1964 I was in Knoxville in the end zone. Bama quarterback Joe Namath had suffered a knee injury the previous week against North Carolina State and there was some doubt as to whether he would play against the Vols. Steve Sloan started the game, but my enduring memory is when Namath – distinctive then for his white shoes – trotted out for what would be limited duty. The feeling was electric.
College football rankings: 3 B1G teams ranked in Super 16 entering Week 7
Throughout the 2022 season, the college football community has debated which team deserves to be No. 1. Like other polls, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the National Football Foundation (NFF) have a new No. 1 in their poll following Week 6’s results. Georgia is atop the...
Ole Miss Vs. LSU Game Time Set
The Ole Miss Rebels announced the start time for their road game versus the LSU Tigers.
How to Watch: Mississippi State Football Faces Kentucky
How to tune in as Mississippi State football looks for another win in SEC play against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Yankees, Astros Look to Build on 1-0 ALDS Leads
Good morning! The sports calendar reaches its apex in October and it feels like we’re almost there. Today, we have MLB playoffs, NFL and college football games, NHL action and we’re gearing up for the start of the NBA season next. Not long after that, college hoops will tip off too. Buckle in and ...
