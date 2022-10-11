ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee boldly predicts Tennessee will defeat Alabama

Tennessee has one national media pundit believing it will defeat Alabama. The Volunteers are 5-0 under Josh Heupel in his second season as head coach. Tennessee has a complete team that can score points and shut opponents down. Vols fans are pushing for an “orange-out” at Neyland Stadium for Saturday. Tennessee has not beaten the Crimson Tide since 2006, and it has lost 15 straight games to Nick Saban. Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports says the streak will end now for the Tide. He boldly predicted on CBS Sports HQ that the Volunteers will defeat Alabama in Knoxville, Tenn.
CBS Sports releases updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections ahead of Week 7

With half of the regular college football season in the rearview, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has released his updated bowl projections going into Week 7. After Week 6 games, Palm made just one tweak to the New Year’s Six slate, replacing Utah with USC in the Rose Bowl. The CFP picture remains unchanged with the current top-4 teams in the nation taking up the spots in the Peach and Fiesta Bowl.
Nick Saban's Alabama Is 15-0 Vs. Tennessee

My guess is that there are some people who have seen more Alabama-Tennessee football games than I have. I also would guess that is a relatively small number. As a student in 1964 I was in Knoxville in the end zone. Bama quarterback Joe Namath had suffered a knee injury the previous week against North Carolina State and there was some doubt as to whether he would play against the Vols. Steve Sloan started the game, but my enduring memory is when Namath – distinctive then for his white shoes – trotted out for what would be limited duty. The feeling was electric.
College football rankings: 3 B1G teams ranked in Super 16 entering Week 7

Throughout the 2022 season, the college football community has debated which team deserves to be No. 1. Like other polls, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the National Football Foundation (NFF) have a new No. 1 in their poll following Week 6’s results. Georgia is atop the...
Yankees, Astros Look to Build on 1-0 ALDS Leads

Good morning! The sports calendar reaches its apex in October and it feels like we’re almost there. Today, we have MLB playoffs, NFL and college football games, NHL action and we’re gearing up for the start of the NBA season next. Not long after that, college hoops will tip off too. Buckle in and ...
