Oklahoma’s Defensive Front ‘Looking Under Every Rock’ to Increase Production
NORMAN — Oklahoma’s defensive line play has taken a nosedive over the past three weeks. Exiting non-conference play, the Sooners ranked first nationally in tackles for loss (32), first in tackles for loss yardage (167), second in total sack yardage (96) and fourth in the country in sacks (13).
SI Tickets: Oklahoma-Kansas Showdown Carries Drama, Desperation
Oklahoma football fans can get a great bargain on tickets to Saturday’s showdown with No. 18-ranked Kansas. The Sooners (3-3) are desperate to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat and an 0-4 start in Big 12 Conference play. But OU hasn’t lost to the Jayhawks (5-1) since 1997. SI...
Why DaShaun White Thinks Oklahoma’s Kip Lewis is ‘More Ready Than Any Of Us Thought’
As the Sooners continue to search for answers all over the field, inexperienced players will have to step up and fill important roles. Down the stretch, as Oklahoma solidifies its defensive rotations, there are a few young players with a chance at unexpected playing time. One of those talented first...
Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Speaks On Idea of Longhorns ‘Revenge Tour’
After blowing out their arch-rival Oklahoma Sooners 49-0 in the Red River Showdown on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns are now set for their second 'revenge game' of the 2022 season. A year ago in Ames, the Longhorns were embarrassed 30-7 by the Cyclones - a game that resulted in the...
