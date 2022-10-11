ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Wichita Eagle

SI Tickets: Oklahoma-Kansas Showdown Carries Drama, Desperation

Oklahoma football fans can get a great bargain on tickets to Saturday’s showdown with No. 18-ranked Kansas. The Sooners (3-3) are desperate to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat and an 0-4 start in Big 12 Conference play. But OU hasn’t lost to the Jayhawks (5-1) since 1997. SI...
NORMAN, OK

