Walmart shooting news – Bakersfield cops swarm store and find gun after employees and shoppers evacuated in Oildale

A HEAVY police presence was spotted at the scene of a Walmart on Monday with a man appearing to be handcuffed and taken into custody.

Early reports claimed that a man with a gun caused the store in Oildale, California to be evacuated.

Police are at the scene of a reporter shooting at a Walmart in California Credit: Google

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.

Photos show multiple emergency vehicles and caution tape blocking the area off.

According to police, there were no injuries at the scene

The Kern County Sheriff confirmed that the incident was a shooting.

A man was taken into custody, police confirmed.

Police added that a firearm was found at the scene.

The U.S. Sun has reached out to the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff's Office for comment.