Fire breaks out at Myles & Myles Junkyard, road reopened

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport Road between Norman Street and Route 265 has reopened following a fire at a junkyard.

Just before 6:15 p.m. Monday, the Niagara Falls Fire Department responded to a fire at Myles Scrap Yard with multiple vehicles on fire. Authorities say it took several hours to get the fire under control due to difficulty getting equipment into the area.

While clearing equipment, crews identified another set of fires in another area of the scrap yard and found a male hiding among vehicles. He was identified as Joseph Gaines and was taken into custody and released. He was charged with criminal mischief.

Just before 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called back due to another fire in a trailer. Niagara Falls police were called to a house across the street where they found Gaines again. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for observation.

The roads were reopened by 8 a.m. Tuesday. There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

