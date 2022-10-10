Read full article on original website
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-struck out for Drury in the 6th. E_Myers (1). LOB_San Diego 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Nola (15), Kim (29), Smith 2 (26), T.Turner (39), Lux (20). HR_Myers (7), off Urías; T.Turner (21), off Clevinger. RBIs_Myers (41), Grisham (53), Nola (40), T.Turner (100), Muncy (69), Smith (87), Lux (42). SF_Nola.
Philadelphia-Atlanta Runs
Braves sixth. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging. Eddie Rosario lines out to center field to Brandon Marsh. Ronald Acuna Jr. hit by pitch. Dansby Swanson walks. Ronald Acuna Jr. to second. Matt Olson singles to right field. Dansby Swanson to third. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Austin Riley singles to shallow infield. Matt Olson to second. Dansby Swanson scores. Travis d'Arnaud singles to shallow center field. Austin Riley to third. Matt Olson scores. Michael Harris II grounds out to second base, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins.
Wednesday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed OF Jake Cave off waivers from Minnesota. Designated RHP Jake Reed for assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed CF Abraham Almonte off waivers from Minnesota. Designated CB Abraham Almonte for assignment. BASKETBALL. National Basketball Association. BOSTON CELTICS — Waived C Reginald Kissoonlal and G...
Miami 120, New Orleans 103
NEW ORLEANS (103) Murphy III 5-11 1-1 15, Williamson 3-7 5-6 11, Hernangomez 7-10 3-4 17, Jones 1-3 4-4 6, McCollum 1-7 0-0 3, Cheatham 2-3 1-2 5, K.Martin 1-2 0-0 2, Marshall 6-9 3-3 15, Plowden 1-9 4-4 6, Temple 2-5 0-0 5, Alvarado 5-11 1-2 12, Graham 1-7 3-4 5, Seabron 0-3 1-2 1, Smart 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-89 26-32 103.
Ron Rivera Passionately Defends Commanders, Wentz After ‘TNF’ Win
The Washington coach came under fire earlier in the week for making critical comments about the QB to the media.
Cleveland 105, Atlanta 99
Percentages: FG .341, FT .844. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Collins 3-5, Griffin 3-5, Murray 3-6, Johnson 1-1, Krejci 1-1, Young 1-6, Forrest 0-1, Hunter 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Capela 4, J.Holiday, Johnson, Murray, Okongwu). Turnovers: 16 (Young 6, Murray 3, Collins, Forrest, Griffin, Hunter,...
NFL: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears
Oct 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs past Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (97) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota 118, L.A. Lakers 113
MINNESOTA (118) Anderson 3-5 2-2 9, McDaniels 4-11 2-3 11, Reid 9-17 1-3 22, Edwards 2-12 0-0 5, Russell 5-9 2-4 15, Elleby 0-2 2-2 2, Garza 5-9 2-2 15, Knight 3-5 4-5 10, Minott 0-2 1-2 1, Forbes 2-6 1-1 7, Lawson 0-2 3-4 3, Moore Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Nowell 6-13 2-2 14, Rivers 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 41-97 22-30 118.
Denver 126, L.A. Clippers 115
Percentages: FG .540, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Porter Jr. 3-3, Reed 2-2, Caldwell-Pope 2-6, White 1-1, Cancar 1-3, Watson 1-3, Braun 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Randle 0-1, Smith 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Nnaji 2, Smith, Watson). Turnovers: 20 (Jokic 4, Nnaji...
Bears come up inches short in loss to Commanders
Brian Robinson scored on a 1-yard run with 7:21 remaining to capitalize on a turnover two plays earlier and Joey Slye connected on two field goals as the visiting Washington Commanders rallied for a 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. The Commanders missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt with 1:49 left that would have pushed their lead to 15-7. Instead, the Bears took over at their own 38. A 39-yard Justin Fields run put the Bears at the Washington 5 with less than a minute to play, but Chicago was unable to convert a winning touchdown as a...
