MLB

Bakersfield Californian

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 3

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-struck out for Drury in the 6th. E_Myers (1). LOB_San Diego 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Nola (15), Kim (29), Smith 2 (26), T.Turner (39), Lux (20). HR_Myers (7), off Urías; T.Turner (21), off Clevinger. RBIs_Myers (41), Grisham (53), Nola (40), T.Turner (100), Muncy (69), Smith (87), Lux (42). SF_Nola.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Philadelphia-Atlanta Runs

Braves sixth. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging. Eddie Rosario lines out to center field to Brandon Marsh. Ronald Acuna Jr. hit by pitch. Dansby Swanson walks. Ronald Acuna Jr. to second. Matt Olson singles to right field. Dansby Swanson to third. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Austin Riley singles to shallow infield. Matt Olson to second. Dansby Swanson scores. Travis d'Arnaud singles to shallow center field. Austin Riley to third. Matt Olson scores. Michael Harris II grounds out to second base, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins.
MLB
Bakersfield Californian

Wednesday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed OF Jake Cave off waivers from Minnesota. Designated RHP Jake Reed for assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed CF Abraham Almonte off waivers from Minnesota. Designated CB Abraham Almonte for assignment. BASKETBALL. National Basketball Association. BOSTON CELTICS — Waived C Reginald Kissoonlal and G...
NFL
Bakersfield Californian

Miami 120, New Orleans 103

NEW ORLEANS (103) Murphy III 5-11 1-1 15, Williamson 3-7 5-6 11, Hernangomez 7-10 3-4 17, Jones 1-3 4-4 6, McCollum 1-7 0-0 3, Cheatham 2-3 1-2 5, K.Martin 1-2 0-0 2, Marshall 6-9 3-3 15, Plowden 1-9 4-4 6, Temple 2-5 0-0 5, Alvarado 5-11 1-2 12, Graham 1-7 3-4 5, Seabron 0-3 1-2 1, Smart 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-89 26-32 103.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bakersfield Californian

Cleveland 105, Atlanta 99

Percentages: FG .341, FT .844. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Collins 3-5, Griffin 3-5, Murray 3-6, Johnson 1-1, Krejci 1-1, Young 1-6, Forrest 0-1, Hunter 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Capela 4, J.Holiday, Johnson, Murray, Okongwu). Turnovers: 16 (Young 6, Murray 3, Collins, Forrest, Griffin, Hunter,...
NBA
Bakersfield Californian

Minnesota 118, L.A. Lakers 113

MINNESOTA (118) Anderson 3-5 2-2 9, McDaniels 4-11 2-3 11, Reid 9-17 1-3 22, Edwards 2-12 0-0 5, Russell 5-9 2-4 15, Elleby 0-2 2-2 2, Garza 5-9 2-2 15, Knight 3-5 4-5 10, Minott 0-2 1-2 1, Forbes 2-6 1-1 7, Lawson 0-2 3-4 3, Moore Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Nowell 6-13 2-2 14, Rivers 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 41-97 22-30 118.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bakersfield Californian

Denver 126, L.A. Clippers 115

Percentages: FG .540, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Porter Jr. 3-3, Reed 2-2, Caldwell-Pope 2-6, White 1-1, Cancar 1-3, Watson 1-3, Braun 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Randle 0-1, Smith 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Nnaji 2, Smith, Watson). Turnovers: 20 (Jokic 4, Nnaji...
NBA
The Greeneville Sun

Bears come up inches short in loss to Commanders

Brian Robinson scored on a 1-yard run with 7:21 remaining to capitalize on a turnover two plays earlier and Joey Slye connected on two field goals as the visiting Washington Commanders rallied for a 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. The Commanders missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt with 1:49 left that would have pushed their lead to 15-7. Instead, the Bears took over at their own 38. A 39-yard Justin Fields run put the Bears at the Washington 5 with less than a minute to play, but Chicago was unable to convert a winning touchdown as a...
CHICAGO, IL

