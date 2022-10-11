ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond leaders trying to come up with plan to help after nonprofit dissolves

By Leland Pinder
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- It's been four months since leaders of a long-standing Richmond nonprofit suddenly announced it was disbanding .

The community groups who relied on the nonprofit still don't have answers and city leaders are trying to come up with a plan to help.

Some of those on the city council say the more than 80 local organizations affected by this are long overdue accountability from nonprofit Enrichmond.

As the process plays out, the city is now looking at ways to help these nonprofits keep up with their various missions and causes.

In a Monday meeting, city leaders outlined how the parks and recreation department has stepped in to help along with a group named Verdant to help a few of the organizations. Despite this assistance, more groups are still in need.

Some groups have lost access to smaller amounts of money while others have lost access to as much as nearly $30,000.

Enrichmond acted as an umbrella organization for smaller community groups to operate as non-profits to raise money tax-free. Enrichmond would then hold the money and dispense funds to those groups at their request.

City councilwoman Stephanie Lynch was critical of the Enrichmond board.

"This board, God help them, bless them. They're volunteers, but I mean, they are providing no answers to these folks. And the former executive director has pretty much gotten scot-free away with, you know, a disappearing act of funds." Lynch said.

At last check, the dissolution process was still ongoing.

For the city's part, Lincoln Saunders, the city's chief administration officer, said the city will be looking at options, including possibly making money available through general fund non-departmental funding.

Council hopes to receive an update on that at their meeting on November 7.

