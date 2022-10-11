ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Opinion: This Texas Republican is the perfect metaphor for his party's stand on abortion

Republicans are running from abortion -- sometimes literally," writes Jill Filipovic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a case filed by abortion rights groups seeking to expand access in his state, where abortion is almost entirely criminalized. It's a metaphor for Republican politicians on abortion rights: "Many of them are running away from the very scenario they created and the very laws they've promoted
TEXAS STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot

The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied. A 4-3 majority, comprised of the court’s three liberals and its conservative chief justice, ordered LaRose to place Athens County Democrat Tanya Conrath on […] The post Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders says Democrats shouldn't 'focus only on abortion' in the midterm elections even though Republicans are 'genuinely vulnerable' on the issue

Democrats are focusing on abortion in this fall's midterm elections after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Sen. Bernie Sanders is pushing back against that, saying the party should focus more on economics. He also says the focus on abortion is largely the result of "establishment consultants." With just four...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Herschel Walker should do a ‘virtual withdrawal’ from his Senate race

Herschel Walker should announce he will forswear service in the Senate — but with a twist. Start with this, though: It is long past time for national and state Republicans and Walker himself to admit he has ethically disqualified himself from public service. It was already pushing the limits of forbearance for someone to run as a Christian conservative while having fathered three children out of wedlock, all to different women, years after beginning to repeatedly blast other men who create fatherless homes.
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Backs Republican in Pennsylvania Ballots Case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Some Republican politicians are doubling down on Abortion, while others are running for cover.

Ron Johnson Quote(via wispolitics.com) When the United Sates Supreme Court reversed itself after 50 years on the Roe vs Wade decision, which had legalized abortion federally, many political analysts warned it could spell doom for Republican candidates running for office. After all, a majority of Americans support abortion rights to some extent, and that support crosses gender, race, religion and party lines.
Axios

Democrats' abortion ad blitz

Democrats are pouring millions into Facebook ads about reproductive rights leading up to this year's midterms, according to new data, while Republicans are focused on the economy and Donald Trump. Why it matters: Abortion rights have proven to be a hot-button issue for Democrats down-ballot, helping the party rally voters...
ELECTIONS
WITF

Latest Pa. voter registration numbers show what could happen in November

The data suggests voters are not giving either major party a clear advantage over the other – and may be willing to split their tickets among candidates. Voters of both major parties are showing signs that they are equally energized about Pennsylvania’s midterm election. Plus, there’s some evidence voters may cast their ballots for candidates of opposite parties in different races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

