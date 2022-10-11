Herschel Walker should announce he will forswear service in the Senate — but with a twist. Start with this, though: It is long past time for national and state Republicans and Walker himself to admit he has ethically disqualified himself from public service. It was already pushing the limits of forbearance for someone to run as a Christian conservative while having fathered three children out of wedlock, all to different women, years after beginning to repeatedly blast other men who create fatherless homes.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO