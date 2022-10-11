In the wake of a 68 win season, Rockies owner Dick Monfort has called the 2022 season "unacceptable" in a letter to season ticket holders. "It has now been four years since our last postseason appearance, and this is not acceptable," wrote Monfort. "Our road record was abysmal, our defense was not what we are accustomed to, our situational hitting was disappointing, and our pitching was inconsistent. Excuses serve no purpose, and we are committed to devoting all our efforts this off-season to improving this team for 2023."The last time the Rockies won 68 or fewer games was in...

