ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

White Sox Manager: Astros' Joe Espada to Interview for Job

White Sox to interview Astros' Espada for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their managerial opening, according to multiple reports. The New York Post's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the White Sox will interview Espada...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Rockies owner Dick Monfort calls the 2022 season "unacceptable"

In the wake of a 68 win season, Rockies owner Dick Monfort has called the 2022 season "unacceptable" in a letter to season ticket holders.  "It has now been four years since our last postseason appearance, and this is not acceptable," wrote Monfort. "Our road record was abysmal, our defense was not what we are accustomed to, our situational hitting was disappointing, and our pitching was inconsistent. Excuses serve no purpose, and we are committed to devoting all our efforts this off-season to improving this team for 2023."The last time the Rockies won 68 or fewer games was in...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Berti
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Danny Jansen
Person
Daulton Varsho
Person
Matt Manning
Yardbarker

The Cubs are Poised for a Huge Offseason of Spending

The Chicago Cubs intend on competing next season. That was always the goal. The 2022 MLB season was designed for them to re-tool and reload, seeing who they could count upon in some of their younger players. The plan worked. Players like Hayden Wesneski, Christopher Morel, and Nico Hoerner all...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

What Does LA's Payroll Look Like Heading Into Another Early Offseason?

The Angels had an early start to their offseason this year, something that has started to become the norm. The team finished at 73-89, and were eliminated from the playoffs in the middle of September. They haven't reached the postseason since 2014. The Halos have an important offseason coming up,...
MLB
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Planning to Honor Long-Term Commitment to LA

Albert Pujols' time with the Angels may not be over after all. Despite being DFA'd by the team in May of 2021 after a mostly disappointing nine seasons together, Pujols still wants to fulfill his 10-year personal services contract with the club. Arte Moreno's potential sale of the team hasn't changed his mind.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catcher Quick#Si
MLB

Here's what went right -- and what didn't -- for Rockies in 2022

This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The high point of the Rockies’ season may have been in March, shortly after the lockout, when they signed Kris Bryant for seven years and $182 million. But the investment would not pay off in 2022.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Arizona Fall League: October 3rd to 8th

The Arizona Fall League is in full swing. Seven prospects from the Blue Jays farm system look to improve their stock with an impressive showing against some of the league’s top-rated prospects. October 3rd. The Rafters fell 11 to 6 to the Saguaros. Tanner Morris started at the keystone,...
MLB
Axios Chicago

The 2022 Chicago baseball awards

👋 Hi, it's Justin! The Chicago baseball season is officially over, as neither the White Sox nor the Cubs made the playoffs. So we're bringing you something even better than the postseason — our first ever annual Axios Chicago baseball awards!HittingHere are the offensive leaders:Average: José Abreu (.304) — The only local player to bat over .300. Home runs: Patrick Wisdom (25) — Not bad for a player who missed 25 games because of injury. Runs batted in: Andrew Vaughn (76) — Vaughn was somehow the closest player to 100 RBIs. Strikeouts: Patrick Wisdom (183) — Yikes. Stolen bases: Nico...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy