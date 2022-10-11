Read full article on original website
Cardinals: 5 big free agent targets for St. Louis entering offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals fell short of their goals for 2022, but these free agent additions in the offseason could make them true contenders in 2023. After a disappointing exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series, the St. Louis Cardinals now enter the offseason with many questions surrounding their roster.
Cardinals Insider Predicts A Potential Big Extension On The Way
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin a new era without Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and possibly even Adam Wainwright. Their season came to a screeching halt on Saturday night with their 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. Now, the...
White Sox Manager: Astros' Joe Espada to Interview for Job
White Sox to interview Astros' Espada for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their managerial opening, according to multiple reports. The New York Post's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the White Sox will interview Espada...
Rockies owner Dick Monfort calls the 2022 season "unacceptable"
In the wake of a 68 win season, Rockies owner Dick Monfort has called the 2022 season "unacceptable" in a letter to season ticket holders. "It has now been four years since our last postseason appearance, and this is not acceptable," wrote Monfort. "Our road record was abysmal, our defense was not what we are accustomed to, our situational hitting was disappointing, and our pitching was inconsistent. Excuses serve no purpose, and we are committed to devoting all our efforts this off-season to improving this team for 2023."The last time the Rockies won 68 or fewer games was in...
The Cubs are Poised for a Huge Offseason of Spending
The Chicago Cubs intend on competing next season. That was always the goal. The 2022 MLB season was designed for them to re-tool and reload, seeing who they could count upon in some of their younger players. The plan worked. Players like Hayden Wesneski, Christopher Morel, and Nico Hoerner all...
On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Completes Comeback in San Francisco For NLDS Victory
The 2016 Chicago Cubs season is a thing of legend. Game seven of the World Series is revered as one of the all-time great fall classic victories. But few think of the Cubs' NLCS victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and fewer remember their NLDS triumph over the San Francisco Giants.
What Does LA's Payroll Look Like Heading Into Another Early Offseason?
The Angels had an early start to their offseason this year, something that has started to become the norm. The team finished at 73-89, and were eliminated from the playoffs in the middle of September. They haven't reached the postseason since 2014. The Halos have an important offseason coming up,...
Albert Pujols Planning to Honor Long-Term Commitment to LA
Albert Pujols' time with the Angels may not be over after all. Despite being DFA'd by the team in May of 2021 after a mostly disappointing nine seasons together, Pujols still wants to fulfill his 10-year personal services contract with the club. Arte Moreno's potential sale of the team hasn't changed his mind.
Cubs Name Matt Mervis, Luis Devers Minors Player, Pitcher of the Year
Mervis earns high praise from Hoyer, organizational honor originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Team president Jed Hoyer had high praise for Matt Mervis after the Cubs first base prospect's special 2022 season. “I thought Matt had one of the best minor league seasons I've been around,” Hoyer said Monday...
MLB
Here's what went right -- and what didn't -- for Rockies in 2022
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The high point of the Rockies’ season may have been in March, shortly after the lockout, when they signed Kris Bryant for seven years and $182 million. But the investment would not pay off in 2022.
Arizona Fall League: October 3rd to 8th
The Arizona Fall League is in full swing. Seven prospects from the Blue Jays farm system look to improve their stock with an impressive showing against some of the league’s top-rated prospects. October 3rd. The Rafters fell 11 to 6 to the Saguaros. Tanner Morris started at the keystone,...
The 2022 Chicago baseball awards
👋 Hi, it's Justin! The Chicago baseball season is officially over, as neither the White Sox nor the Cubs made the playoffs. So we're bringing you something even better than the postseason — our first ever annual Axios Chicago baseball awards!HittingHere are the offensive leaders:Average: José Abreu (.304) — The only local player to bat over .300. Home runs: Patrick Wisdom (25) — Not bad for a player who missed 25 games because of injury. Runs batted in: Andrew Vaughn (76) — Vaughn was somehow the closest player to 100 RBIs. Strikeouts: Patrick Wisdom (183) — Yikes. Stolen bases: Nico...
