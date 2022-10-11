ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

The Latest on Cubs Starter Kyle Hendricks' Shoulder Injury

The latest on Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Hendricks is “feeling good,” according to Cubs president Jed Hoyer, but has not started throwing after missing the end of the 2022 season with a right shoulder injury. “He hasn't started actively throwing...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Former Cubs lefthander Dick Ellsworth has died

Dick Ellsworth was a lefthanded pitcher who exhibited great promise for the Cubs in the early 1960s. In 1963, he made 37 starts, went 22-10 (back when individual pitcher wins really meant something), posted a 2.11 ERA and led the major leagues in ERA+ at 167. Yes, better than Sandy Koufax of the pennant-winning Dodgers. Koufax won the NL MVP and the (then single) Cy Young Award, but there were those who favorably compared Ellsworth to Koufax. After he threw a one-hitter against the Phillies June 1, Edward Prell wrote in the Tribune:
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Bring back Ozzie Guillen you cowards!

The Chicago White Sox need to find a manager. Until that happens, there are going to be plenty of rumors regarding different candidates. The problem is that the list of rumored candidates, as reported by Bob Nightengale, is a collection of retreads. Some of the names may be interesting, but having the trio of Bruce Bochy, Mike Shildt, and Ron Washington as the frontrunners is hardly inspiring.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Chicago Cubs may have revealed their plans for Willson Contreras

The Chicago Cubs express interest in tendering a qualifying offer to pending free agent Willson Contreras. As speculated, the Chicago Cubs front office will tender catcher and soon-to-be free agent Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, according to team president of Baseball operations, Jed Hoyer. Hoyer held his traditional end-of-season news...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
NBC Chicago

Ex-Blackhawks Winger Alex DeBrincat Writes Letter About Chicago

Alex DeBrincat writes emotional letter to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a letter titled "Chicago," written by ex-Blackhawk Alex DeBrincat for the Players Tribune, the beloved winger poured his heart out explaining his time in Chicago, his appreciation for the team/city and his feelings after being traded to the Ottawa Senators in the offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
Marcus Stroman
Carlos Correa
Theo Epstein
Willson Contreras
Trea Turner
Jed Hoyer
Seiya Suzuki
Xander Bogaerts
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Javonte Green Turns Heads With Assertive, Electric Dunk

WATCH: Javonte Green turns heads with assertive dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bulls basketball is back. With that, the phrase inevitably becomes – Javonte Green dunks are back. They're already out in classic, emphatic Green style in the preseason. The third-year, 6-foot-4 swiss army knife showed off...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox Manager: Astros' Joe Espada to Interview for Job

White Sox to interview Astros' Espada for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their managerial opening, according to multiple reports. The New York Post's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the White Sox will interview Espada...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Bitter End: Analyzing Jose Abreu's Likely Departure from the White Sox

Jose Abreu is an icon at the corner of 35th/Shields. There will come a day in the not-too-distant future that No. 79 will find its way onto the façade at the ballpark with the other Chicago White Sox legends. His likeness will be immortalized in bronze on the concourse as a lasting tribute for those who saw him pulverize baseballs to remember and to tell future generations of Sox fans.
CHICAGO, IL
#Cubs#Brewers#Nbc Sports Chicago#Nbc Sports#American
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Finalize Opening Night Roster for 2022-23 NHL Season

Blackhawks finalize 2022-23 Opening Night roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have officially finalized their Opening Night roster for the 2022-23 NHL season. The deadline to submit the rosters was Monday at 4 p.m. Here's what the main roster looks like:. Forwards (13):. Andreas Athanasiou. Colin Blackwell.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Cubs are Poised for a Huge Offseason of Spending

The Chicago Cubs intend on competing next season. That was always the goal. The 2022 MLB season was designed for them to re-tool and reload, seeing who they could count upon in some of their younger players. The plan worked. Players like Hayden Wesneski, Christopher Morel, and Nico Hoerner all...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

