The Latest on Cubs Starter Kyle Hendricks' Shoulder Injury
The latest on Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Hendricks is “feeling good,” according to Cubs president Jed Hoyer, but has not started throwing after missing the end of the 2022 season with a right shoulder injury. “He hasn't started actively throwing...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs lefthander Dick Ellsworth has died
Dick Ellsworth was a lefthanded pitcher who exhibited great promise for the Cubs in the early 1960s. In 1963, he made 37 starts, went 22-10 (back when individual pitcher wins really meant something), posted a 2.11 ERA and led the major leagues in ERA+ at 167. Yes, better than Sandy Koufax of the pennant-winning Dodgers. Koufax won the NL MVP and the (then single) Cy Young Award, but there were those who favorably compared Ellsworth to Koufax. After he threw a one-hitter against the Phillies June 1, Edward Prell wrote in the Tribune:
Chicago White Sox: Bring back Ozzie Guillen you cowards!
The Chicago White Sox need to find a manager. Until that happens, there are going to be plenty of rumors regarding different candidates. The problem is that the list of rumored candidates, as reported by Bob Nightengale, is a collection of retreads. Some of the names may be interesting, but having the trio of Bruce Bochy, Mike Shildt, and Ron Washington as the frontrunners is hardly inspiring.
Yardbarker
The Chicago Cubs may have revealed their plans for Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs express interest in tendering a qualifying offer to pending free agent Willson Contreras. As speculated, the Chicago Cubs front office will tender catcher and soon-to-be free agent Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, according to team president of Baseball operations, Jed Hoyer. Hoyer held his traditional end-of-season news...
Ex-Blackhawks Winger Alex DeBrincat Writes Letter About Chicago
Alex DeBrincat writes emotional letter to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a letter titled "Chicago," written by ex-Blackhawk Alex DeBrincat for the Players Tribune, the beloved winger poured his heart out explaining his time in Chicago, his appreciation for the team/city and his feelings after being traded to the Ottawa Senators in the offseason.
Bulls' Lonzo Ball's Advice to Ayo Dosunmu on Starting PG Role
Dosunmu leaning on Ball for advice on starting at PG originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu calls Lonzo Ball one of his good friends on the Chicago Bulls, a key figure in his rookie transition from college to the NBA. "A lot of the times on road trips...
Jed Hoyer has 'no doubt' that Cubs will have 'a significant amount of money' to sign players in free agency whom they view as fits
In looking ahead to his team’s future and how it will spend money in free agency, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts often shares some variation of the ball is in president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer’s court on the decision-making front.
Bob Nightengale on Cubs' Willson Contreras: ‘He's Gone for Sure'
Nightengale on Contreras: 'He's gone for sure' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Willson Contreras' time with the Cubs is over. "He's gone, for sure. The Cubs really had no interest in keeping him," Nightengale said on NBC's Sports Sunday. "They talked [about] a...
Bulls' Javonte Green Turns Heads With Assertive, Electric Dunk
WATCH: Javonte Green turns heads with assertive dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bulls basketball is back. With that, the phrase inevitably becomes – Javonte Green dunks are back. They're already out in classic, emphatic Green style in the preseason. The third-year, 6-foot-4 swiss army knife showed off...
White Sox Manager: Astros' Joe Espada to Interview for Job
White Sox to interview Astros' Espada for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their managerial opening, according to multiple reports. The New York Post's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the White Sox will interview Espada...
Trent Dilfer Says Bears' Justin Fields Is the Best Elite 11 QB Ever
Dilfer says Fields is the best Elite 11 QB ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Trent Dilfer showed undeniable praise for Justin Fields from the Bears' loss on his weekly 670 the Score segment. He broke down various instances from Sunday's loss of Fields' tranquility and dominance in the...
Yardbarker
The Bitter End: Analyzing Jose Abreu's Likely Departure from the White Sox
Jose Abreu is an icon at the corner of 35th/Shields. There will come a day in the not-too-distant future that No. 79 will find its way onto the façade at the ballpark with the other Chicago White Sox legends. His likeness will be immortalized in bronze on the concourse as a lasting tribute for those who saw him pulverize baseballs to remember and to tell future generations of Sox fans.
Woody Paige: Dick Monfort's desperate letter to Rockies fans is more spam
Franchise Fanboy Dick Monfort has mailed Rockies season ticket-holders his annual “Woe R Us’’ missive, which is about as thought-provoking as the single-spaced Christmas letter received from distant relatives describing their RV trip to the Petrified Forest and the Painted Desert, where cousin Joyce was bitten by a Sonoran whipsnake.
Video: Wild Goose Gets Loose on the Field at Dodger Stadium During Game 2 of NLDS
If rain at Dodger Stadium during Game 1 of the National League Division Series wasn't odd enough, a wild goose decided to up the ante during Game 2 on Wednesday night. As the Dodgers batted in the bottom of the eighth inning, a wild, and likely injured goose flew on to the field at Dodger Stadium and laid in the shallow outfield between center and right field.
Blackhawks Finalize Opening Night Roster for 2022-23 NHL Season
Blackhawks finalize 2022-23 Opening Night roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have officially finalized their Opening Night roster for the 2022-23 NHL season. The deadline to submit the rosters was Monday at 4 p.m. Here's what the main roster looks like:. Forwards (13):. Andreas Athanasiou. Colin Blackwell.
Why Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts should be in Cubs plans
Whether the Cubs dip toes into the deep end of the starting pitching market this winter, it’s a safe bet those toes will be at least kicking the tires on some of the big-name free agent shortstops. For all the good work at shortstop Nico Hoerner did this year...
Cubs Have Taken ‘First Steps' on Contract Extensions With Core
Cubs have taken ‘first steps’ on contract extensions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The wheels are in motion — at least in earnest — on contract extension talks between the Cubs and core players on their roster. “We’ve taken the first steps,” Cubs president Jed...
Randy Johnson's Photography Logo Hilariously Nods to Bird Incident
Randy Johnson’s photography logo hilariously nods to bird incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A picture of Randy Johnson went viral on Wednesday. But it wasn't one from the Hall of Fame pitcher's playing days. The photo, which was shared by @sophiekleeman on Twitter, was of Johnson working...
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson to Miss Start of Season Due to Visa Issues
COLORADO — The Blackhawks acquired forward Jason Dickinson from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, but he won't be with the team for the start of the regular season due to visa issues. Head coach Luke Richardson said after Monday's practice in Denver that Dickinson is expected to miss the...
Yardbarker
The Cubs are Poised for a Huge Offseason of Spending
The Chicago Cubs intend on competing next season. That was always the goal. The 2022 MLB season was designed for them to re-tool and reload, seeing who they could count upon in some of their younger players. The plan worked. Players like Hayden Wesneski, Christopher Morel, and Nico Hoerner all...
