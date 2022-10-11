Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 MillionTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
The Difference Between a Mammogram, Ultrasound, & MRI
Breast care and evaluation is extremely important but it’s also important to understand the differences between a mammogram, ultrasound, and MRI and when each is needed. Here to break it all down is Dr. V from the Northwestern Specialists for Women. 900 N. Kingsbury, Suite 130-N 312-775-1100. Facebook Northwestern...
wgnradio.com
Protecting yourself from new Omicron subvariants
Dr. Michael Bauer, medical director at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital joins Lisa Dent to explain why there’s cause for concern over the new COVID-19 subvariant BA2.75.2, and what you should do to protect yourself from getting infected. “Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to...
Illinois reports 1,441 new COVID cases, 0 new deaths; Arwady concerned about slow booster uptake
Illinois reported 1,441 new COVID cases and 0 new deaths Tuesday.
Lindblom Academy teacher struggling to find supplies for popular cooking class turns to GoFundMe
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At one South Side school, there's a big demand for a cooking class, but there's not enough money to pay for it. So one teacher is raising money so students can learn the art of cooking, and make meals for themselves.It's a much-needed class, since Lindblom Math and Science Academy is not only in a food desert in West Englewood, but 70% of students are on a free or reduced lunch program.Teacher Paul DeRonne said that means many students have not grown up in homes with the resources or knowledge to cook, and he wanted to help...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago couples say South Loop wedding venues closed with little warning, no refunds given
Chicago brides and grooms say they're out thousands of dollars after their South Loop wedding venue closed with little warning.
How Safe is Chicago, IL?
Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
wgnradio.com
The push to have ‘tiny homes’ in Chicago
Brien Cron, the president and founder of Chicago Tiny House joins Lisa Dent to discuss his organization’s pilot project to construct affordable, 500 square-feet homes around the city. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Chicago Neighborhood Ranks on List of '51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World'
If you're a Chicago resident, you might just be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. As part of their fifth annual index survey, Time Out Magazine canvassed 20,000 "city-dwellers" around the globe to find out what they each love (or hate) about their chosen city. And while the word "cool" is of course subjective, the list says, rankings were based on accessibility, culture and nightlife, and wide variety of affordable food and drink along with "lively street life and big community vibes."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Olive Harvey College set to become 1st Illinois CC to offer an associate degree in ‘Applied Cannabis Studies’
CHICAGO — A state of the art greenhouse sits on the campus of Olive Harvey College in Pullman on the precipice of a unique feat. The greenhouse will help 140 students learn how to grow and maintain hemp plants as a part of a certificate program that next year, will become the first such associate […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Thanksgiving Parade making a comeback this year
CHICAGO - Chicago's Thanksgiving Parade is making a comeback. The 88th edition of the parade will march off at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24. The parade was created in 1934 to uplift residents enduring the Great Depression.
'I can help': After a 12-year-old dies by suicide, Chicago mother starts 'Gabriel's Light' to help others
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday is World Mental Health Day and one local mom is hoping to shine a light on the mental health crisis facing our youth.Her son died by suicide at just 12 years old.Now she wants others to know the signs to look for when a child is struggling. As CBS 2's Asal Rezai reports, some local teens are helping her in her mission.Gabriel would light up any room he walked into. That's what his mom Carol Deely said, on a day dedicated to shining a light on mental health."He said he was going to go upstairs to do his...
wlsam.com
Is This It for Late-Night Venues in Chicago?
John Howell speaks with Pat Doerr, Managing Director of the Hospitality Business Association of Chicago, a lobbying group that represents bars, restaurants and music venues. They discuss how late-night venues in Chicago have been closing earlier, affected by the pandemic, and what we can expect now that the world is returning to pre-pandemic times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Banana Republic on Chicago's Mag Mile plans to close
CHICAGO - Another major retailer is saying goodbye to Chicago's Magnificent Mile. Banana Republic plans to close its Michigan Avenue store. The lease expires sometime next year. Gap and Macy’s are some of the other big-name stores that have closed their doors on the Mag Mile. Crain's Chicago Business...
Illinois quick hits: Venezuelan migrants bussed to Prospect Heights; indoor skydiving facility sued; Rivian recall followed by stock plunge
About 200 Venezuelan migrants bused to Illinois by the governor of Texas are now staying at a hotel in Prospect Heights. The acting mayor said he had a couple days' notice that the migrants were on the way. The children, around 60 of them, are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn't see this as a burden on city resources.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago’s Black contractor numbers still too low, City Council’s Black Caucus says
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration paid $763 million to prime contractors through July 31 of this year, but only 11% of that total — $82 million — went to companies owned by African-Americans. Hispanics fared better. Their share was $109 million or 14% of the citywide...
This is Chicago's ‘Most Hated' Halloween Candy, New Survey Says
Halloween is right around the corner, bringing with it lots and lots of candy -- apparently, some more popular than others. And according to a new survey, unless you want to be stuck with dozens of leftovers, you may want to stay away from buying and handing out a certain kind of Halloween candy in Chicago.
firefighternation.com
Chicago (IL) Fire Department Entrance Exam Draws Majority Black and Hispanic Applicants
As the Chicago Fire Department application period for the firefighter’s entrance exam draws to a close, the department is seeing an uptick in minority applicants. More than half of applicants, so far, are Hispanic or Black, Fox 32 reports. Activists have faulted the department for its overwhelmingly white ranks in recent years.
arizonasuntimes.com
REVIEW: ‘You Say You Want a Revolution?’ Is a Comprehensive Assessment of the Groups and Ideologies Destroying America
Our great nation and its traditions, values, and institutions continue to be attacked from within. We live in a perilous time. A revolution isn’t coming – it’s already here. The all-out assault by the progressive elites has shattered major parts of American culture – chief among them, the rule of law. We are in the midst of a life and death struggle.
fox32chicago.com
Joliet Amazon workers walkout in protest
JOLIET, Ill. - Amazon warehouse workers staged a walkout Tuesday at the Joliet facility. The southwest suburban location is central to Amazon’s regional distribution network. Union workers are demanding increased pay — a base rate of $25 an hour — along with stronger health and safety policies.
BBC
Reparations: The US town paying its black residents
Evanston, Illinois, is a quiet place in the middle of an unusual experiment. In this university town just north of Chicago, a sheen of affluence glints through the windows of solid brick buildings downtown, while rainbow flags and "Black Lives Matter" placards dot what seems like every other suburban lawn.
Comments / 0