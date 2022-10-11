‘Resign from the council, all of it’: Fallout continues for L.A. City Council members heard in racist, offensive leaked audio

Read full article on original website
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In CaliforniaDOPE Quick ReadsLos Angeles, CA
Final mayoral debate dominated by scandal plaguing L.A. City Council
Los Angeles mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso faced-off in their final debate, with much of the back and forth centering around the scandal plaguing city council. The leaked audio of racist remarks and political scheming by three city council members, and a former labor leader, prompted both...
3-year guaranteed income pilot program launches for 300 youth in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services launched a three-year guaranteed income pilot program for youth between the ages of 18 and 24, according to a news release from L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis. Each of the 300 randomly selected young people must be currently enrolled in the...
Fighting wildfires with San Manuel Fire Department
Megan Telles was live in Highland with the San Manuel Fire Department for a behind-the-scenes look at how they fight wildfires. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 12, 2022.
Irvine, Santa Monica among California cities with the highest monthly bills
(NEXSTAR) — The cost of everything is seemingly high right now, and while there are ways to save a few bucks on some things, others can’t be avoided, especially household bills. A new report found that, unsurprisingly, where you live can have a big impact on how costly your bills are.
Fly Compton Foundation introduces minority youth to aviation
The Fly Compton Foundation is a non-profit with a mission to introduce minority youth to the aviation industry. On Oct. 22, the foundation is co-hosting its annual Compton Air Fair. Members of the non-profit joined us live to share details on the free community event and how they are inspiring the youth.
LAPD releases video of fatal police shooting in Westlake
Patrol officers with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Rampart Division shot and killed a 35-year-old man after witnessing a shooting in progress in Westlake. The incident occurred on Sept. 11, at around 3:30 a.m. Security video released by LAPD shows the suspect, identified as Liovahnii Luna of Los Angeles,...
Man in custody after removing clothes, allegedly firing gun in Lake Los Angeles
A man who removed some of his clothing at the Oso Meat Market in Lake Los Angeles was taken into custody after also allegedly firing a gun in the market’s parking lot. Deputies located the suspect when they responded to a potential man with a gun call at the market Wednesday evening, Los Angeles County […]
Crossing Waters Exhibit at Catalina Museum for Art & History
Gayle Anderson reports Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, also known as Christopher Columbus Day. Columbus Day is still a federal holiday and Indigenous People Day is not. California is one of ten states that observe Indigenous Peoples Day via proclamation. The ten states are: Arizona, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, Wisconsin, California and Washington, D.C.
Human remains found in Santa Monica Mountains identified as 35-year-old missing man
Human remains of a 35-year-old man who was reported missing to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in late July were discovered in the Santa Monica Mountains. According to a news release from VCSO, hikers came across the remains on Oct. 3 within Los Angeles County. Authorities with the L.A....
You could win tickets to see The Who live in concert
Text WHO to 515151 for your chance to win tickets to see The Who live in concert at one of the following concerts: October 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim; or November 1 at the Hollywood Bowl. The winner chooses only one concert date. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!
Vigil held for Highland Park liquor store clerk killed while trying to stop shoplifters from stealing case of beer
The family of Steven Reyes, a Highland Park liquor store clerk killed last week attempting to stop shoplifters from stealing a case of beer, gathered to remember their loved one just steps from where he died. “My family forgives you for what you did. Maybe it was a mistake what...
Woman, 3-year-old son severely injured in Florence area hit-and-run
Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-driver who struck a woman and her 3-year-old son. The incident occurred on Oct. 1 in the crosswalk at Broadway and 80th Street. Police said a driver in a black compact SUV speeding...
Suspected serial bank robber arrested in Long Beach
Authorities on Wednesday arrested a suspected serial bank robber at his residence in Long Beach. Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department believe the suspect, Devon Neal, is responsible for four bank robberies over the last two months that were in close proximity to one another. In each...
Man arrested for suspected murder of missing Riverside County mother
A man was arrested on Friday for the suspected murder of a Riverside County mother who went missing in 2020. The suspect, Angel Martine McIntire, a 28-year-old Beaumont resident, was arrested on charges of suspicion of murder, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The missing woman, Diana Perez...
Local brother-sister duo shooting hoops for UCLA
Brother and sister duo Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Gabriela both play basketball for UCLA, and they joined us live to discuss what it’s like playing for the same school and their competitiveness growing up. Jaime and Gabriela are the first sibling duo to play at UCLA since Dave and...
